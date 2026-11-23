MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companion studies of nearly 400 U.S. physicians and nearly 300 AI-using patients examine how AI is changing clinical information-seeking, treatment decisions, and trust in manufacturer information.

Exton, PA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing how physicians access clinical information and make treatment decisions, according to new research from Spherix Global Insights. More than half of surveyed physicians now report turning first to AI when seeking information for patient care, including more than one-third who favor purpose-built clinical AI tools and another 15% who initially consult consumer AI chatbots. This growing reliance on AI extends beyond information gathering, with physicians reporting that AI-generated information has already influenced treatment selection, dosing, and diagnostic decisions.

To examine AI's evolving role on both sides of the clinical encounter, Spherix developed two companion Special TopixTM studies: Physician Use of AI (US), fielded among 396 U.S. physicians in September 2026, and Patient Use of AI (US), currently being fielded among a targeted sample of nearly 300 AI-using patients being treated for dermatologic, rheumatologic or gastrointestinal conditions.

The physician research reveals that AI's role is extending well beyond administrative efficiency and information gathering. Physicians report using both purpose-built clinical platforms and consumer chatbots to evaluate treatment options, interpret clinical evidence, assess drug interactions, and support patient management. Some indicate that AI-generated information has already prompted changes to treatment regimens, dosing, or diagnoses. While adoption patterns and information-seeking behaviors vary across specialties, nearly two-thirds of physicians anticipate AI will have an even greater influence on their treatment decisions over the next two years.

AI is also reshaping the patient-physician dynamic. More than nine in ten surveyed physicians believe patients use AI to research diagnoses and treatment options at least occasionally before appointments, including nearly half who believe it happens very often, suggesting that AI-generated information is already entering clinical conversations before patients reach the exam room. The forthcoming patient study will explore this earlier part of the journey, examining how patients use AI to compare therapies, interpret test results, investigate side effects, and navigate insurance coverage and costs. Spanning atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, lupus, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, the research will also examine whether AI interactions prompt patients to reconsider treatment, change medication use or seek additional physician guidance.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, these changing information pathways introduce both opportunities and challenges. The physician findings reveal a complex relationship between AI, manufacturer information and trust. While more than half of physicians indicate that pharmaceutical-sponsored content embedded within AI platforms would diminish their trust, credible manufacturer-provided information can positively influence confidence in AI-generated answers. These findings underscore the importance of transparency, clinical relevance, and evidence-based content as manufacturers evaluate their role within emerging AI channels.

Beyond adoption and clinical applications, the companion studies examine how physicians and patients evaluate the reliability of AI-generated information, verify its sources and incorporate those findings into treatment conversations. By exploring both perspectives, Spherix aims to provide pharmaceutical manufacturers with a more complete understanding of how AI is changing the flow of clinical information and the implications for brand engagement, patient education and treatment decision-making.

“Physicians are not just using AI to save time; they are using it at the moment a treatment question arises, and a meaningful share says it has already changed what they prescribe,” said Lynn Price, SVP of Insights at Spherix Global Insights.“Manufacturers should expect their evidence to be filtered through AI tools before it reaches a physician, and promotion inside those tools may carry a real credibility risk.”

The Special TopixTM: Physician Use of AI (US) report is available now, with Special TopixTM: Patient Use of AI (US) scheduled for release in December. Findings are available by specialty and disease area, with cross-specialty comparisons to support specific client needs.

About Special TopixTM

Special TopixTM is an independent service that includes access to a report or series of reports based on current events or topics of interest in specialty markets covered by Spherix.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it. The firm operates ten dedicated therapeutic franchises – Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Neuroscience, Obesity, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Respiratory and Rheumatology – alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team. Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers. Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

NOTICE: All company, brand, or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights' analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Lynn Price Spherix Global Insights 484-879-4284...