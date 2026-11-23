MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target high-growth eDNA opportunities in nature disclosure, AI platforms, autonomous sampling and Asia-Pacific, supported by standards and competitive benchmarking.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Environmental DNA (eDNA) Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental DNA (eDNA) market was valued at USD 168.4 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 192.7 million in 2026. Supported by expanding biodiversity monitoring, corporate nature disclosure and regulatory adoption, the market is projected to reach USD 676.5 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2026-2036.

The report assesses environmental DNA services, kits and consumables, instruments, software and data platforms. It covers targeted qPCR and digital PCR assays, NGS-based DNA metabarcoding, shotgun metagenomics, environmental RNA, portable and autonomous samplers, laboratory analysis, bioinformatics and reference databases. The analysis also examines biodiversity policy, standards, regulatory acceptance, funding, cost per sample, competitive positioning and long-term growth opportunities.

Policy, disclosure and standards accelerate market demand

Government agencies, corporations and conservation organizations increasingly require scalable, auditable biodiversity data. According to the TNFD 2026 Status Report, more than 1,000 organizations across 56 countries and jurisdictions have issued TNFD-aligned disclosures, while 802 organizations have committed to adopting its recommendations. These organizations include financial institutions managing USD 26.6 trillion in assets, highlighting strong demand for site-level nature data.

Regulatory and technical standards are also advancing. ISO 17805:2026, published in July 2026, establishes a global standard for sampling, capturing and preserving eDNA from water. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework further supports demand through its goal of protecting 30% of land and sea by 2030. Environmental impact assessment and permitting requirements across offshore wind, hydropower, mining, oil and gas, infrastructure and water management are creating additional commercial opportunities.

Adoption remains affected by uneven regulatory acceptance, incomplete reference databases and variations in sampling, primers, sequencing and bioinformatics. DNA transport, persistence, degradation and sample inhibition can influence results, making expert interpretation and complementary field surveys important for selected applications. ISO 17805:2026 currently focuses on water and does not cover sediment, biofilm or passive sampling.

High-growth opportunities across nature markets and automated monitoring

Nature markets, biodiversity credits and net gain verification represent significant opportunities for the environmental DNA market. England's mandatory biodiversity net gain requirements, introduced in 2024, and emerging credit schemes require repeatable evidence of biodiversity change. Autonomous samplers deployed on buoys, vessels and underwater vehicles can extend monitoring into remote locations, while portable sequencers and airborne eDNA collection are expanding potential applications.

Integration with AI, satellite imagery, bioacoustics and camera traps is supporting the development of comprehensive biodiversity intelligence platforms. Fisheries, aquaculture and water utilities also offer growing opportunities. Key market trends include standardization, movement from research into commercial and regulatory programs, and increased investment in biodiversity technology companies.

Segment outlook



Offering: Services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 as organizations rely on specialist laboratories for sampling, analysis and interpretation. Software & data platforms are projected to record the highest CAGR, driven by demand for standardized biodiversity intelligence and nature disclosure outputs.

Technology: DNA metabarcoding is expected to lead in 2026 because of its broad application in biodiversity monitoring, impact assessment and corporate reporting. Shotgun metagenomics & environmental RNA is forecast to grow fastest, while qPCR and digital PCR will remain important for targeted detection of invasive and protected species.

Sample type: Water is projected to hold the largest share, supported by established freshwater and marine monitoring applications and ISO 17805:2026. Air is expected to achieve the highest CAGR as airborne collection develops for terrestrial biodiversity monitoring. Soil & sediment applications are also expanding.

Application: Biodiversity monitoring & assessment is set to remain the leading application in 2026. Nature-related corporate reporting & nature markets is expected to grow fastest due to TNFD-aligned disclosures, biodiversity net gain requirements and biodiversity credit development. End user: Government & environmental agencies are expected to lead the market in 2026. Corporations are projected to register the highest CAGR as energy, utility, mining, construction, food, farming and financial organizations respond to disclosure, permitting and investor requirements.

Regional environmental DNA market outlook

Europe is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026, supported by the EU Nature Restoration Law, biodiversity net gain in England, established protected species programs, specialist laboratories and strong corporate interest in nature reporting. Adoption of ISO 17805:2026 as EN ISO 17805:2026 is also expected to encourage wider official use.

North America holds a significant share due to government programs for invasive species, fisheries and endangered species monitoring, alongside a strong base of sequencing, PCR and sampling technology providers. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during 2026-2036, driven by extensive biodiversity, infrastructure and mining activity, expanding corporate disclosure and national monitoring programs. Latin America offers opportunities linked to biodiversity, mining and energy projects, while infrastructure, conservation and resource development support adoption in the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive landscape

The environmental DNA market remains fragmented across specialist laboratories, biodiversity data companies, consultancies, sampler manufacturers and sequencing and PCR suppliers. Competition centers on detection accuracy, database coverage, accreditation, turnaround times, cost per sample and reporting capabilities. Companies are expanding laboratory capacity, developing AI-enabled platforms, strengthening reference databases and entering new geographic markets.

In January 2025, NatureMetrics reported a EUR 24.3 million Series B financing round to expand its Nature Intelligence Platform. Key companies profiled in the report include NatureMetrics Ltd, SPYGEN, Jonah Ventures LLC, Wilderlab NZ Ltd, Smith-Root, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc and QIAGEN N.V.

Report value



Provides global environmental DNA market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates biodiversity policy, nature disclosure, permitting and invasive species monitoring demand.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, technology, sample type, application, end user and region.

Assesses regulatory acceptance, interpretation constraints, database gaps and method variability.

Tracks ISO 17805:2026, autonomous sampling, airborne monitoring, environmental RNA and AI-based biodiversity platforms. Benchmarks leading laboratories and technology providers to support investment, partnerships, product planning and market entry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Need for Scalable Biodiversity Monitoring

4.2.1.2. Rapid Adoption of Nature-Related Corporate Disclosure

4.2.1.3. Use of eDNA in Environmental Impact Assessment and Permitting

4.2.1.4. Advantages for Detecting Invasive, Endangered, and Elusive Species

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Interpretation Limitations of eDNA Data

4.2.2.2. Uneven Regulatory Acceptance

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Nature Markets, Biodiversity Credits, and Net Gain Verification

4.2.3.2. Autonomous, Portable, and Airborne eDNA Sampling

4.2.3.3. Integration of eDNA with AI and Geospatial Biodiversity Platforms

4.2.3.4. Expansion in Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Water Management

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Reference Database Gaps

4.2.4.2. Methodological Variability and Data Comparability

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Standardization of eDNA Methods

4.2.5.2. Shift from Research to Commercial and Regulatory Use

4.2.5.3. Investment in Biodiversity Technology Companies

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Sampling, Filtration, and Preservation

4.3.2. Targeted Detection by qPCR and Digital PCR

4.3.3. DNA Metabarcoding

4.3.4. Shotgun Metagenomics and Environmental RNA

4.3.5. Autonomous, Portable, and Airborne Samplers

4.3.6. Reference Databases, Bioinformatics, and AI

4.4. eDNA vs. Traditional Biodiversity Survey Methods: Comparative Analysis

4.5. Environmental DNA Ecosystem

4.5.1. Sampling Equipment and Kit Providers

4.5.2. Sequencing and PCR Technology Providers

4.5.3. eDNA Laboratories and Biodiversity Intelligence Companies

4.5.4. Environmental Consultancies

4.5.5. Government Agencies and Regulators

4.5.6. Corporate, Financial, and Conservation Users

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1. Survey Design

4.6.2. Field Sampling

4.6.3. Laboratory Analysis

4.6.4. Bioinformatics and Species Assignment

4.6.5. Interpretation, Reporting, and Decision-Making

4.7. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.7.1. Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework

4.7.2. TNFD and Nature-Related Disclosure Requirements

4.7.3. EU Nature Restoration Law and Biodiversity Net Gain

4.7.4. eDNA Standards (ISO 17805:2026) and Regulatory Acceptance

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9. Investment and Funding Analysis

4.10. Pricing and Cost-per-Sample Analysis

5. Environmental DNA (eDNA) Market, by Offering

5.1. Services

5.1.1. Laboratory Analysis Services

5.1.2. Sampling & Survey Services

5.2. Kits & Consumables

5.2.1. Sampling & Filtration Kits

5.2.2. Extraction & Preservation Kits

5.2.3. Assays & Reagents

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software & Data Platforms

6. Environmental DNA (eDNA) Market, by Technology

6.1. DNA Metabarcoding

6.2. qPCR & Digital PCR

6.3. Shotgun Metagenomics & Environmental RNA

6.4. Other Technologies

7. Environmental DNA (eDNA) Market, by Sample Type

7.1. Water

7.1.1. Freshwater

7.1.2. Marine Water

7.2. Soil & Sediment

7.3. Air

7.4. Other Samples

8. Environmental DNA (eDNA) Market, by Application

8.1. Biodiversity Monitoring & Assessment

8.2. Invasive & Endangered Species Detection

8.3. Environmental Impact Assessment & Permitting

8.4. Nature-Related Corporate Reporting & Nature Markets

8.5. Fisheries & Aquaculture Management

8.6. Water Quality & Ecosystem Health

9. Environmental DNA (eDNA) Market, by End User

9.1. Government & Environmental Agencies

9.2. Corporations

9.2.1. Energy & Utilities

9.2.2. Mining

9.2.3. Infrastructure & Construction

9.2.4. Food & Agriculture

9.2.5. Financial Institutions

9.3. Environmental Consultancies

9.4. Academic & Research Institutes

9.5. Conservation Organizations & NGOs

10. Environmental DNA (eDNA) Market, by Geography

10.1. Europe

10.1.1. U.K.

10.1.2. France

10.1.3. Germany

10.1.4. Netherlands

10.1.5. Nordic Countries

10.1.6. Rest of Europe

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Asia-Pacific

10.3.1. Japan

10.3.2. Australia

10.3.3. New Zealand

10.3.4. China

10.3.5. Indonesia

10.3.6. India

10.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4. Latin America

10.4.1. Brazil

10.4.2. Chile

10.4.3. Peru

10.4.4. Colombia

10.4.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. South Africa

10.5.2. Saudi Arabia

10.5.3. UAE

10.5.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Market Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Players

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, eDNA Portfolio, Product/Service Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

12.1. NatureMetrics Ltd

12.2. SPYGEN

12.3. Jonah Ventures LLC

12.4. Wilderlab NZ Ltd

12.5. Smith-Root, Inc.

12.6. Illumina, Inc.

12.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.8. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

12.9. QIAGEN N.V.

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [348]

List of Figures [42]

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