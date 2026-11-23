MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising cyberattacks, stricter compliance and digital infrastructure expansion boost demand as vendors pursue product innovation, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Digital Forensics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific digital forensics market is projected to expand from US$ 1,497.9 million in 2024 to US$ 3,487.1 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market growth is being driven by the rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, accelerated digital transformation, stricter regulatory requirements, and increasing investment in cybersecurity infrastructure.

Cyber risks across Asia Pacific continue to intensify as governments and businesses adopt cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, connected systems, and digital services. Check Point Research reported that APAC recorded the highest year-over-year increase in weekly cyberattacks in early 2023, averaging 1,835 attacks per week compared with the global average of 1,248. Ransomware, phishing, supply chain attacks, and other advanced threats are increasing the need for stronger forensic readiness, proactive risk management, and effective incident response.

Organizations are investing in digital forensics solutions to investigate security incidents, identify attack origins, assess the scope of data breaches, preserve evidence, and support legal and regulatory proceedings. Demand is also growing for real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and investigative technologies that strengthen governance, operational resilience, and compliance. These requirements are positioning digital forensics as an increasingly important part of cybersecurity strategies across public and private sector organizations.

Based on component, the Asia Pacific digital forensics market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Software held the largest market share in 2024, supported by demand for scalable investigation platforms, automated evidence analysis, and integrated cybersecurity capabilities. By type, the market includes mobile forensics, computer forensics, network forensics, and others. Mobile forensics led the market in 2024 as smartphones and connected devices became increasingly relevant to corporate investigations, cybercrime cases, and law enforcement activities.

Industry verticals covered in the report include government and defense, law enforcement, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. Government and defense accounted for the largest share in 2024, reflecting heightened concerns surrounding critical infrastructure, national security, sensitive information, and state-sponsored cyber threats.

The continued development of data centers, AI hubs, cloud platforms, and advanced connectivity networks is creating additional opportunities for digital forensics providers. Growing demand for AI computing, data processing, and cloud-native operations is increasing the volume of sensitive information stored and transferred across digital environments. Blue Owl Capital Inc., for example, announced the closing of its Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure Fund III after raising US$ 7 billion to develop and acquire data centers and digital assets for major cloud and technology companies.

As digital infrastructure expands, organizations face a broader attack surface and greater pressure to secure high-value systems and data. Advanced forensic capabilities are therefore becoming essential for investigating incidents, improving cyber resilience, meeting compliance obligations, and maintaining the integrity of digital assets.

Geographically, the market covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. China held the largest market share in 2024. During the year, the country reportedly faced more than 1,300 cyberattacks linked to foreign advanced persistent threats (APTs), with government, education, defense, and transportation among the sectors targeted. The theft of sensitive information and potential disruption of critical systems are encouraging increased investment in forensic technologies, specialist training, and national cybersecurity capabilities.

Prominent companies operating in the Asia Pacific digital forensics market include International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Open Text Corp, Cellebrite DI Ltd., Nuix Limited, Magnet Forensics, Paraben Corporation, Exterro, and Oxygen Forensics. These market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and address evolving customer requirements.

The report indicates that sustained cybersecurity investment, expanding digital infrastructure, and increasingly complex threat activity will support strong market growth through 2031. Vendors capable of delivering advanced analytics, integrated investigation tools, real-time visibility, and scalable forensic solutions are expected to be well positioned as enterprises and government agencies strengthen their security, compliance, and incident response frameworks.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Digital Forensics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Digital Forensics Solution Providers

4.3.2 Law Enforcement and Government Agencies

4.3.3 Cybersecurity Firms

4.3.4 Regulatory and Standards Organizations

4.3.5 End Users

4.3.6 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Digital Forensics Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Component

7.1 Software

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Software: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Hardware: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Services: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

8.1 Mobile Forensics

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Mobile Forensics: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Computer Forensics

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Computer Forensics: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Network Forensics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Network Forensics: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Industry Vertical

9.1 Government and Defense

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Government and Defense: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Law Enforcement

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Law Enforcement: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 BFSI

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 BFSI: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 IT and Telecom: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Healthcare: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Retail: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2.2 China: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.2.1 China: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.2.2.2 China: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.2.2.3 China: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.2.3.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2.3.3.1 Japan: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.2.3.3.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.2.3.3.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.3.4.4 India: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3.4.4.1 India: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.3.4.4.2 India: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.3.4.4.3 India: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.4.5.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4.5.5.1 South Korea: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.4.5.5.2 South Korea: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.4.5.5.3 South Korea: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.5.6.6 Australia: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.5.6.6.1 Australia: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.5.6.6.2 Australia: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.5.6.6.3 Australia: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.6.7.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.6.7.7.1 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.6.7.7.2 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.6.7.7.3 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

12 Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13 COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 International Business Machines Corp

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Microsoft Corp

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Cisco Systems Inc

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Open Text Corp

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Cellebrite DI Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Nuix Limited

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Magnet Forensics

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Paraben Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Exterro

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Oxygen Forensics

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [26]

List of Figures [31]

Companies

The List of Companies - Asia Pacific Digital Forensics Market

International Business Machines Corp

Microsoft Corp

Cisco Systems Inc

Open Text Corp

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Nuix Limited

Magnet Forensics

Paraben Corporation

Exterro

Oxygen Forensics

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