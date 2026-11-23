Global E-Prescribing Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 27.6 Billion At 21.0% CAGR As EHR, Cloud And Telehealth Adoption Accelerates
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-prescribing market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 7.3 billion in 2026 to USD 27.6 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 21.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the continued digital transformation of healthcare systems worldwide.
Government initiatives and regulatory mandates promoting electronic prescribing are among the primary factors accelerating market growth. Healthcare organizations are also increasing their adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), healthcare IT platforms, and connected clinical workflows. In parallel, the expansion of telehealth and remote healthcare services is creating greater demand for secure and efficient digital prescribing capabilities.
North America led the global e-prescribing market in 2025, accounting for 43.2% of total revenue. The region's position reflects its established healthcare IT infrastructure, widespread use of EHRs, supportive regulatory environment, and growing integration of digital prescription systems across hospitals, physician offices, and pharmacies.
E-prescribing Market Segmentation
The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. Coverage includes product, delivery mode, end-use, usage method, substance, specialty, and regional categories.
- Product: Solutions and services. Solutions include Integrated Solutions and Standalone Solutions, while services cover Support, Implementation, Training, and Network offerings. Delivery mode: Web/Cloud-Based and On Premise platforms. End-use: Hospital, Office-based Physicians, and Pharmacy settings. Usage methods: Handheld and Computer-Based Devices. Substances: Controlled Substances and Non-controlled Substances. Specialties: Oncology, Sports Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, and other clinical specialties.
The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.
Key Market Opportunities
Market participants are expected to benefit from rising investment in healthcare interoperability, prescription workflow automation, telehealth infrastructure, and cloud-based clinical technologies. Demand for integrated platforms is likely to increase as providers seek to connect prescribing functions with patient records, pharmacy systems, and broader healthcare IT environments.
Healthcare organizations and technology providers can use the report to evaluate emerging revenue opportunities, compare regional market performance, and identify trends influencing product development and commercial strategy. Its competitive landscape analysis also provides insight into the market presence of key participants and the strategic factors shaping industry expansion.
Business Value of the Report
- Detailed global, regional, and country-level e-prescribing market analysis. Revenue estimates and forecasts across major products, delivery modes, end-use settings, usage methods, substances, and specialties. Assessment of market drivers, growth opportunities, and future industry trends. Competitive intelligence supporting market entry, expansion, and positioning decisions. Actionable insights for identifying revenue streams and guiding long-term business planning. Analysis of product innovation and evolving healthcare technology requirements.
As healthcare systems prioritize connected clinical operations and digital care delivery, the global e-prescribing market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033. Regulatory support, EHR adoption, and the continued expansion of remote healthcare services are expected to remain central to market development.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.1.1. Product
1.1.2. Delivery Mode
1.1.3. End-use
1.1.4. Usage Methods
1.1.5. Substances
1.1.6. Specialties
1.1.7. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased database
1.3.2. Internal database
1.3.3. Secondary sources
1.3.4. Primary research
1.3.5. Details of primary research
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Data analysis models
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
1.6. Model Details
1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.6.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7. List of Secondary Sources
1.8. List of Primary Sources
1.9. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Product and Delivery Mode
2.2.2. End-use and Usage Methods
2.2.3. Substances and Specialties
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. E-Prescribing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.1.1. Government Initiatives and Regulatory Mandates Supporting Electronic Prescribing
3.2.1.2. Growing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Healthcare IT Systems
3.2.1.3. Increasing Need to Reduce Medication Errors and Improve Patient Safety
3.2.1.4. Expansion of Telehealth and Remote Healthcare Services
3.2.1.5. Rising Adoption of Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS)
3.2.1.6. Growing Focus on Interoperability and Health Information Exchange (HIE)
3.2.1.7. Increasing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs and Administrative Burden
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.2.1. Data security and privacy concerns
3.2.2.2. Limited interoperability across healthcare systems
3.2.2.3. Challenges in rural and underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure
3.2.2.4. Regulatory variations and compliance challenges across regions
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.2.5. Technology Overview
3.2.5.1. AI & Clinical Decision Support
3.2.5.2. Mobile & Web Applications
3.2.5.3. Cloud-Based Platforms
3.2.5.4. Analytics & Machine Learning
3.3. E-Prescribing Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.1.1. Supplier power
3.3.1.2. Buyer power
3.3.1.3. Substitution threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political landscape
3.3.2.2. Economic landscape
3.3.2.3. Social landscape
3.3.2.4. Technological landscape
3.3.2.5. Environmental landscape
3.3.2.6. Legal landscape
Chapter 4. E-Prescribing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Market Share, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Segment Dashboard
4.3. E-Prescribing Market by Product Outlook
4.4. Solutions
4.4.1. Integrated Solutions
4.4.2. Standalone Solutions
4.5. Services
4.5.1. Support
4.5.2. Implementation
4.5.3. Training
4.5.4. Network
4.6. Product market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. E-Prescribing Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Delivery Mode Market Share, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Segment Dashboard
5.3. E-Prescribing Market by Delivery Mode Outlook
5.4. Web/Cloud Based
5.5. On Premise
5.6. Delivery mode market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. E-Prescribing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Segment Dashboard
6.3. E-Prescribing Market by End Use Outlook
6.4. Hospital
6.5. Office-based Physicians
6.6. Pharmacy
6.7. End use market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. E-Prescribing Market: Usage Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Usage Market Share, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Segment Dashboard
7.3. E-Prescribing Market by Usage Outlook
7.4. Handheld
7.5. Computer Based Devices
7.6. Usage market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. E-Prescribing Market: Substances Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Substances Market Share, 2025 & 2033
8.2. Segment Dashboard
8.3. E-Prescribing Market by Substances Outlook
8.4. Controlled Substances
8.5. Non-controlled Substances
8.6. Substances market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 9. E-Prescribing Market: Specialties Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Specialties Market Share, 2025 & 2033
9.2. Segment Dashboard
9.3. E-Prescribing Market by Specialties Outlook
9.4. Oncology
9.5. Sports Medicine
9.6. Neurology
9.7. Cardiology
9.8. Others
9.9. Specialties market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 10. E-Prescribing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, Product, Delivery Mode, End-use, Usage Methods, Substances, Specialties
10.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
10.2. Regional Market Dashboard
10.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
10.4. Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
10.5. North America
10.5.1. U.S.
10.5.2. Canada
10.5.3. Mexico
10.6. Europe
10.6.1. UK
10.6.2. Germany
10.6.3. France
10.6.4. Italy
10.6.5. Spain
10.6.6. Denmark
10.6.7. Sweden
10.6.8. Norway
10.7. Asia Pacific
10.7.1. Japan
10.7.2. China
10.7.3. India
10.7.4. Australia
10.7.5. South Korea
10.7.6. Thailand
10.8. Latin America
10.8.1. Brazil
10.8.2. Argentina
10.9. MEA
10.9.1. South Africa
10.9.2. Saudi Arabia
10.9.3. UAE
10.9.4. Kuwait
10.10. Country-level analysis covering key dynamics, regulatory frameworks, competitive scenarios, and market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants
11.2. Company Categorization
11.3. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)
11.4. Company Profiles
11.4.1. Oracle
11.4.2. Veradigm LLC
11.4.3. Epic Systems Corporation
11.4.4. Athenahealth
11.4.5. NXGN Management, LLC
11.4.6. McKesson Corporation
11.4.7. Surescripts
11.4.8. DrFirst
11.4.9. eClinicalWorks
11.4.10. Greenway Health
11.4.11. Practice Fusion
11.4.12. RXNT
11.4.13. MEDITECH
11.4.14. CompuGroup Medical (CGM)
11.4.15. AdvancedMD
11.5. Company profile analysis covering company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives
List of Tables [86]
List of Figures [179]
Companies Featured
- Oracle Veradigm LLC Epic Systems Corporation athenahealth NextGen Healthcare Surescripts DrFirst eClinicalWorks Greenway Health Practice Fusion RXNT MEDITECH CompuGroup Medical (CGM) AdvancedMD
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