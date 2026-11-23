MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: The lawsuit seeks to hold Fluence Energy's CEO and CFO personally accountable as control persons for fiscal 2026 guidance statements that allegedly failed to disclose unready contract manufacturing facilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Chief Executive Officer Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez and Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Pasha face CEO and CFO securities liability claims, including Section 20(a) control person allegations, in a pending class action covering purchases from November 24, 2025 through September 16, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Fluence shares fell $10.04, $1.02, and $1.39 across three disclosures between February 4 and September 16, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on November 27, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The securities action alleges that Nebreda served as CEO and Pasha as CFO at all relevant times, placing both at the top of Fluence's disclosure chain. As claimed, statements issued under their authority failed to disclose that delivering the Company's backlog and fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of the assumed volumes.

Alleged CEO and CFO Control Person Liability Under Section 20(a)

In practical terms, Section 20(a) lets investors pursue the officers who controlled a company alongside the company itself. The complaint charges that both executives:



Held the power and authority to control the contents of Fluence's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to securities analysts and portfolio managers

Received copies of the challenged reports and releases before, or shortly after, their issuance

Had the ability and opportunity to prevent those statements from being issued or to cause them to be corrected

Allegedly knew, through access to material non-public information, that adverse facts about production readiness were not being disclosed to the public Face liability as controlling persons in addition to the Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 claims asserted against all defendants

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act require a company's principal executive and financial officers to certify its periodic SEC reports. The lawsuit challenges Fluence's fiscal 2025 Form 10-K and later quarterly reports, which stated there had been no material changes to previously disclosed risk factors or market risk exposure.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. This complaint alleges that Fluence's two most senior officers reaffirmed a fiscal 2026 outlook while undisclosed facility problems allegedly undermined it, and the Section 20(a) claims ask whether they should answer personally for that." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: What court was the FLNC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the FLNC lawsuit? A: The complaint names Fluence Energy, Inc. and individual defendants Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez, Chief Executive Officer, and Ahmed Pasha, Chief Financial Officer, senior executives who allegedly made public statements and had authority over the Company's SEC filings and press releases.

Q: What is the FLNC class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026. Shares fell across three successive disclosures on February 5, August 6, and September 17, 2026, after the Company disclosed production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities and cut its fiscal 2026 guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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