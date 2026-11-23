MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leverage rapid point-of-care testing, connected workflows and automated data transfer to reduce manual work, improve compliance and uncover opportunities across products, care settings and regions.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care glucose testing market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 4.1 billion in 2026 to USD 5.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a 40.2% revenue share in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of point-of-care diagnostics, and sustained demand for rapid blood glucose monitoring.

Demand is primarily concentrated across hospitals, emergency departments, physician offices, clinics, long-term care facilities, and other professional healthcare settings. Key products include handheld blood glucose meters, benchtop and multiparameter analyzers, test strips, cartridges, reagents, blood-sampling accessories, quality-control solutions, and connected data-management technologies. These systems support rapid turnaround, bedside accessibility, repeated glucose measurement, and decentralized testing workflows, particularly for patients requiring close glycemic monitoring.

Regulatory requirements remain central to product development and market adoption. FDA guidance for prescription-use point-of-care systems requires manufacturers to demonstrate appropriate analytical and clinical performance, reflecting the importance of reliable glucose results in treatment decisions. Compliance with patient identification, quality control, reporting, and data-management requirements is therefore a strategic priority for manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Technology integration is strengthening the growth outlook for the point-of-care glucose testing market. New systems increasingly incorporate barcode-based patient identification, wireless connectivity, automated result transfer, quality-control management, and interoperability with hospital information systems. Roche's professional portfolio includes the Accu-Chek Inform II and cobas pulse systems, which connect with hospital infrastructure and navify POC digital solutions to support reporting, compliance, and workflow management. These capabilities can reduce manual data-entry requirements and improve oversight across facilities operating large fleets of meters.

Recent FDA activity highlights continued innovation in professional glucose testing. In June 2026, the FDA cleared Roche Diagnostics' cobas pulse blood glucose monitoring system through the 510(k) pathway as a prescription-use meter for near-patient testing. The system also received a CLIA waiver in June 2026, supporting deployment in applicable lower-complexity testing environments. Nova Biomedical's StatStrip Glucose Hospital Meter System previously received a CLIA waiver in February 2024.

Operational and data integrity risks continue to influence purchasing and product-management decisions. In September 2026, the FDA classified a Class I recall involving Nova Biomedical's StatStrip Glucose Hospital Meter System MultiPack following the identification of a software synchronization issue. The issue could cause a previously scanned patient barcode to remain displayed, potentially assigning a glucose result to the incorrect medical record. Although analytical accuracy was not affected, the recall underscored the importance of reliable patient identification, software controls, and electronic data transmission.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and examines industry trends across product, end use, and geographic sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook



Professional POC Testing

Handheld Glucose Meters

Benchtop/Desktop Glucose Analyzers

Multiparameter POC Analyzers

Test Strips

Cartridges

Reagents & Controls

Lancets & Other Consumables

Home-use/Self Testing

Blood Glucose Meters

Lancets & Lancing Devices Other Accessories & Consumables

End Use Outlook



Institutional Channels

Hospitals and Clinics

Outpatient Facilities/Ambulatory Centers

Long-term Care Facilities Home-care Settings

Regional Outlook



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and India

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major products, end uses, countries, and regions

Analysis of growth drivers, regulatory developments, technology trends, and emerging opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence assessment of key industry participants

Segment and regional revenue forecasts to support market evaluation and investment planning

Actionable insights for product development, competitive strategy, and revenue growth Coverage of product innovation and connected point-of-care glucose testing technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. End Use

1.2.3. Regional Scope

1.2.4. Estimates and Forecasts Timeline

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. Internal Database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.4.5. Details of Primary Research

1.4.5.1. North America

1.4.5.2. Europe

1.4.5.3. Asia Pacific

1.4.5.4. Latin America

1.4.5.5. Middle East & Africa

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis (Model 1)

1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity Flow Approach

1.7.3. Volume Price Analysis (Model 2)

1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume Price Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product Outlook

2.2.2. End Use Outlook

2.2.3. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.3.2.3. Social Landscape

3.3.2.4. Technological Landscape

3.3.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.3.2.6. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Product Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size, Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033

4.5. Professional POC Testing

4.5.1. Handheld Glucose Meters

4.5.2. Benchtop/Desktop Glucose Analyzers

4.5.3. Multiparameter POC Analyzers

4.5.4. Test Strips

4.5.5. Cartridges

4.5.6. Reagents & Controls

4.5.7. Lancets & Other Consumables

4.6. Home-use/Self Testing

4.6.1. Blood Glucose Meters

4.6.2. Test Strips

4.6.3. Lancets & Lancing Devices

4.6.4. Other Accessories & Consumables

Chapter 5. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. End Use Movement Analysis

5.3. End Use Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size, Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033

5.5. Institutional Channels

5.5.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.5.2. Outpatient Facilities/Ambulatory Centers

5.5.3. Long-term Care Facilities

5.6. Home-care Settings

Chapter 6. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Dashboard

6.2. Regional Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product & End Use

6.4. Market Size, Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033

6.4.1. Country-level Analysis: Key Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario

6.5. North America

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

6.5.3. Mexico

6.6. Europe

6.6.1. UK

6.6.2. Germany

6.6.3. France

6.6.4. Italy

6.6.5. Spain

6.6.6. Denmark

6.6.7. Sweden

6.6.8. Norway

6.7. Asia Pacific

6.7.1. Japan

6.7.2. China

6.7.3. India

6.7.4. South Korea

6.7.5. Australia

6.7.6. Thailand

6.8. Latin America

6.8.1. Brazil

6.8.2. Argentina

6.9. Middle East & Africa

6.9.1. South Africa

6.9.2. Saudi Arabia

6.9.3. UAE

6.9.4. Kuwait

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Key Company Profiles

7.2.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.2.2. Abbott

7.2.3. Nova Biomedical

7.2.4. LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC

7.2.5. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

7.2.6. Trividia Health, Inc.

7.2.7. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

7.2.8. ARKRAY, Inc.

7.2.9. A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l.

7.2.10. AgaMatrix, Inc.

7.3. Company Assessment Criteria

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Financial Performance

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [65]

List of Figures [63]

Companies Featured



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Nova Biomedical

LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Trividia Health, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

ARKRAY, Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. AgaMatrix, Inc.

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