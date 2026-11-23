MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on differentiated IUDs, accessible pricing, provider training, effective distribution and stronger service networks across established and underserved markets.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intrauterine Devices Market, Key Company Profiles, Market Dynamics, Trends and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intrauterine devices market was valued at US$ 4.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 13.23 billion by 2035. Growth is being supported by rising awareness of family planning, increasing demand for long-acting reversible contraception, and broader access to reproductive-health services.

IUDs maintain a differentiated position in the contraceptive market because of their high effectiveness, extended duration of protection, reversibility, and minimal maintenance requirements. Depending on the product, protection can last approximately 3-10 years, with typical-use effectiveness exceeding 99%. Hormonal IUDs and copper IUDs provide options for different clinical requirements, contraceptive preferences, and affordability needs.

The market is transitioning from an access-led category toward a more diversified reproductive-health segment. Public procurement and donor-funded programs continue to support device volumes in lower-income markets, while hormonal IUDs are generating higher-value opportunities in countries with established reimbursement systems, trained providers, and strong clinical infrastructure. Market expansion will therefore depend on product availability as well as access to insertion, follow-up, and removal services.

Innovation in hormonal delivery systems, device design, material compatibility, and insertion technology is strengthening product differentiation. However, trained healthcare professionals remain essential to sustained adoption. Investments in provider education, patient counselling, service quality, and reproductive-health facilities will be critical to converting contraceptive awareness into device utilization.

Product Type Insights



Hormonal IUDs held the largest market share in 2025. In addition to pregnancy prevention, levonorgestrel-releasing systems are used in the management of heavy menstrual bleeding and may support specific perimenopausal care requirements. Products with different hormone dosages and device designs also enable more individualized clinical decision-making. Copper IUDs are expected to represent nearly one-quarter of the market by 2035. Their hormone-free profile and affordability support demand among cost-conscious users and public-sector procurement programs. Future growth will be influenced by improvements in device design, tolerability, and the insertion experience.

Age-Band and End-User Trends

The 35-39 years age group accounted for the largest market share in 2025, reflecting demand for long-acting, low-maintenance contraception among individuals approaching or completing their desired family size. The 30-34 years segment also represented a significant share, supported by family-spacing needs and the desire to preserve future fertility options.

Adoption among the 25-29 years age group is increasing as clinical practices recognize IUDs as appropriate options for younger and nulliparous individuals. Among users aged 40-44 years, demand is supported by the combined need for contraception and management of perimenopausal symptoms, particularly heavy menstrual bleeding.

Hospitals remained the leading end-user segment in 2025 because of their clinical infrastructure, trained professionals, referral systems, and participation in government-supported family-planning programs. Gynecology clinics represented another important channel, offering specialized reproductive healthcare, continuity of care, and convenient contraceptive services. Community healthcare centers are essential to market penetration in areas where specialist services are limited, although their growth depends on product availability, reimbursement, and workforce training.

Regional Market Outlook



North America led the market in 2025, supported by premium-priced hormonal IUDs, insurance coverage, established healthcare infrastructure, and continued product innovation. The United States remains a major revenue contributor, with demand across primary-care facilities, community health centers, and specialist clinics.

Europe is forecast to expand steadily as established clinical practices and strong contraceptive awareness support access to hormonal and copper IUDs. Germany is a leading European market due to its gynecological infrastructure, recognized hormonal-IUD brands, and demand for long-acting contraception.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2035. Expansion is being driven by improved contraceptive access, changing family-planning preferences, public-sector copper-IUD programs, and growing adoption of premium hormonal systems in higher-income markets. China is evolving from a predominantly public-health-oriented model toward a more diversified market that includes private-sector demand for hormonal products. Japan offers opportunities for premium hormonal systems used for contraception and specific therapeutic applications.

Competitive Landscape

The global IUD market is moderately concentrated, with the five leading suppliers accounting for approximately 50% of market value in 2025. Bayer AG is identified as the leading participant, followed by AbbVie, CooperSurgical, Medicines360 and Eurogine. Other companies contributing to market competition include DKT, GIMA, GYNO CARE, HLL Lifecare Limited, Meril, MONA LISA, PREGNA, Prosan, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, and SMB.

Hormonal IUD competition is concentrated around established branded platforms supported by clinical evidence, product recognition, and extensive distribution networks. The copper IUD segment includes a wider range of regional manufacturers, lower-cost suppliers, and companies serving public procurement programs.

Recent Developments



In February 2026, Organon announced an exclusive global licensing agreement for MIUDELLA, Sebela Pharmaceuticals' hormone-free copper IUD, expanding Organon's women's-health portfolio subject to regulatory and transaction conditions.

In February 2025, Sebela Women's Health Inc. announced FDA approval of MIUDELLA for pregnancy prevention for up to three years. The hormone-free, low-dose copper product was the first copper IUD approved by the FDA in the U.S. in over 40 years.

In September 2024, CooperSurgical introduced a new single-hand inserter for the placement of Paragard, a hormone-free copper IUD. In January 2024, Medicines360 and DKT WomanCare partnered to expand awareness, accessibility, and use of AVIBELA, a cost-effective hormonal IUD with more than 99% effectiveness.

The report analyzes market size, forecasts, competitive shares, trends, recent developments, company profiles, and market dynamics from 2022 - 2035. Coverage includes copper and hormonal IUDs; age bands from 15-19 Years through 45+ Years; hospitals, gynecology clinics, and community healthcare centers; and markets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Long-term market performance will depend on the ability of suppliers and healthcare systems to combine differentiated products with accessible pricing, reliable distribution, provider training, and high-quality reproductive-health services. Companies that align innovation with country-specific reimbursement, regulatory, and procurement requirements will be best positioned to capture opportunities in established and underserved markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Data Collection Methods

2.4 Market Assumptions

3. Global - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

4. Global - Intrauterine Devices Market Share and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

4.1 By Product Type - Intrauterine Devices Market Share and Forecast

4.2 By Age Band - Intrauterine Devices Market Share and Forecast

4.3 By End-Use - Intrauterine Devices Market Share and Forecast

4.4 By Region - Intrauterine Devices Market Share and Forecast

5. By Product Type - Global Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

5.1 Global - Copper IUD Market and Forecast

5.2 Global - Hormonal IUD Market and Forecast

6. By Age Band - Global Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

6.1 Global Intrauterine Devices - 15-19 Years Market and Forecast

6.2 Global Intrauterine Devices - 20-24 Years Market and Forecast

6.3 Global Intrauterine Devices - 25-29 Years Market and Forecast

6.4 Global Intrauterine Devices - 30-34 Years Market and Forecast

6.5 Global Intrauterine Devices - 35-39 Years Market and Forecast

6.6 Global Intrauterine Devices - 40-44 Years Market and Forecast

6.7 Global Intrauterine Devices - 45+ Years Market and Forecast

7. By End-Use - Global Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

7.1 Global Intrauterine Devices - Hospitals Market and Forecast

7.2 Global Intrauterine Devices - Gynecology Clinics Market and Forecast

7.3 Global Intrauterine Devices - Community Healthcare Centers Market and Forecast

8. By Region - Global Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

8.1 North America - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.1.1 United States - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.1.2 Canada - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.2 Europe - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.2.1 Germany - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.2.2 United Kingdom - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.2.3 France - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.2.4 Italy - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.2.5 Spain - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.2.6 Netherlands - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.2.7 Rest of Europe - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.3.1 Japan - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.3.2 China - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.3.3 India - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.3.4 Australia - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.3.5 South Korea - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.4 Latin America - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.4.1 Brazil - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.4.3 Argentina - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.4.4 Rest of Latin America - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.5 Middle East & Africa - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.5.1 South Africa - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.5.3 UAE - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa - Intrauterine Devices Market and Forecast

9. Global Intrauterine Devices Market - Trends & Recent Developments

10. Global Intrauterine Devices Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 AbbVie

10.2 Bayer

10.3 CooperSurgical

10.4 DKT

10.5 eurogine

10.6 GIMA

10.7 GYNO CARE

10.8 HLL Lifecare Limited

10.9 Medicines360

10.10 Meril

10.11 MONA LISA

10.12 PREGNA

10.13 Prosan

10.14 Sebela Pharmaceuticals

10.15 SMB

11. Global Intrauterine Devices - Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Intrauterine Devices Market - Drivers

11.2 Global Intrauterine Devices Market - Challenges

Companies Featured



AbbVie

Bayer

CooperSurgical

DKT

Eurogine

GIMA

GYNO CARE

HLL Lifecare Limited

Medicines360

Meril

MONA LISA

PREGNA

Prosan

Sebela Pharmaceuticals SMB

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