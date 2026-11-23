MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executive Accountability: Yan Zheng Named in Securities Action. Qfin's Chief Risk Officer allegedly assured investors that loan risk and asset quality were improving and stable as PRC regulatory headwinds mounted, and he now leads the Company as CEO

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Yan Zheng, Chief Risk Officer of Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) throughout the Class Period and its Chief Executive Officer since September 21, 2026, is named as a defendant in a securities class action. The action was brought on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Qfin securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Qfin's American depositary shares fell $2.18, or 18.91%, from an $11.53 close on August 25, 2026 to $9.35 on August 26, 2026. The decline followed the Company's forecast of a 67% to 73% year-over-year drop in third-quarter non-GAAP net income, and Zheng now faces alleged securities defendant liability tied to the risk assurances that preceded it. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 27, 2026.

Yan Zheng's Role During the Class Period

As named in the action, Zheng led Qfin's credit risk function at all relevant times. He became CEO effective September 21, 2026, succeeding the executive who ran the Company during the Class Period.

On March 17, 2026, Zheng acknowledged a "noticeable increase in portfolio risks" but stated that "the risk performance of new loans started to improve and their contribution gradually increased." Answering an analyst that evening, he said through an interpreter that Qfin "took proactive steps in both underwriting and collections" and had "seen clear results."

What Yan Zheng Allegedly Oversaw



Risk strategy: He served as risk chief while management promoted Qfin's underwriting and collections measures as "proactive" and already improving results.

May 26, 2026: He stated that "our asset quality steadily improved in the first quarter and remained stable in recent months."

Portfolio pledge: The same release quoted his commitment to "maintain a tight control of our portfolio quality."

August 25, 2026: Management disclosed that a nationwide regulatory campaign targeting the collection industry had "led to a severe shortage of collection capacity across the board." August 26, 2026: J.P. Morgan downgraded Qfin to "Underweight," citing asset quality that "deteriorated sharply in August."

Yan Zheng's Securities Defendant Liability at Qfin

The complaint identifies Zheng, together with the Company's Class Period CEO and its CFO, as an Individual Defendant with the power and authority to control the contents of Qfin's SEC filings, press releases, and other market communications. Claims against him arise under Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 for his own statements, and under Section 20(a) as an alleged controlling person. The lawsuit contends his risk assurances were misleading because regulatory headwinds were already having a more severe impact on Qfin's business than investors were told.

"A chief risk officer's statements about asset quality are particularly significant given the executive's responsibility for overseeing risk. The complaint alleges that Qfin's risk chief called asset quality steadily improved and stable in May 2026, while regulatory headwinds were allegedly weighing on the business more heavily than disclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until November 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QFIN Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the QFIN investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased QFIN stock or securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did QFIN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18.91%, a decline of $2.18 per American depositary share, after the Company disclosed second-quarter 2026 results showing a 31.6% year-over-year revenue decline and a 76.8% year-over-year net income decline, along with third-quarter guidance projecting a 67% to 73% year-over-year drop in non-GAAP net income. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the QFIN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Qfin Holdings, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley. The individual defendants held the roles of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Risk Officer during the Class Period.

Q: What do QFIN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QFIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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