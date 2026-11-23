MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through complete at-home manicure ecosystems, retail expansion, e-commerce, trend-led innovation, and convenient longer-wear, ingredient-transparent formulas.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Nail Polish Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. nail polish market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.8 billion in 2026 to USD 4.4 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing interest in at-home manicure routines, product innovation, longer-wear formats, and digital beauty commerce.

Consumers are increasingly purchasing nail polish as part of complete manicure systems rather than as a standalone color product. Brands are responding with coordinated portfolios that combine polish, treatments, tools, press-ons, and application systems. In January 2026, Olive & June expanded into approximately 600 Ulta Beauty stores with more than 100 SKUs, including an Ulta-exclusive Gel Mani System. The expansion highlights how digital-first nail brands are using physical retail to broaden accessibility and increase basket size through complementary products.

Product performance is also becoming a key competitive factor in the U.S. nail polish market. Manufacturers are developing formulas designed to improve coverage, shorten drying time, simplify application, and extend wear. Revlon's Ultra HD Snap is positioned as a one-coat, quick-drying nail enamel featuring an ergonomic cap and a 320 bristle brush for controlled, streak-free application. Its 100% vegan and 20-free formulation includes hexanal, shea butter, and botanical ingredients in a strengthening complex, reflecting rising demand for convenience, performance, and formulation differentiation.

The convergence of traditional lacquer and gel technology is creating additional growth opportunities. OPI introduced GELement in 2025 as its first gel system developed specifically for DIY consumers. The system includes a base coat, no-wipe top coat, 30 gel shades, and an LED curing lamp. By offering durable results across neutral, bright, creme, shimmer, and dark shades, established brands can retain customers seeking longer-wear manicures without relying on professional salon services.

Ingredient transparency continues to influence product development and marketing. Nail products are regulated as cosmetics by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while retail cosmetic products are subject to ingredient declaration requirements. The FDA identifies formaldehyde, phthalates, and toluene among substances associated with nail products. This regulatory environment is encouraging clearer formulation communication and supporting consumer-facing claims such as vegan and 20-free positioning. Competition now extends beyond color and wear to include transparency, formulation characteristics, and perceived nail health benefits.

Digital commerce and social discovery are reshaping how U.S. consumers evaluate and purchase nail products. Short-form videos, tutorials, creator content, and online demonstrations allow brands to showcase colors, finishes, application methods, and nail designs. Coty, the owner of Sally Hansen, reported that e-commerce represented approximately 20% of its overall business in its fiscal 2025 earnings commentary. The company also cited continued online market-share momentum for several Consumer Beauty brands, including Sally Hansen, and identified innovations such as nail strips as part of its strategy.

The competitive landscape now spans regular lacquer, UV gel nail polish, dip powder, acrylics, polygel, press-ons, treatments, tools, and digitally enabled purchasing experiences. Heritage brands including Revlon, OPI, essie, and Sally Hansen compete through established recognition, broad shade ranges, retail distribution, and formulation innovation. Newer participants such as Olive & June and Glamnetic are gaining visibility through direct-to-consumer expertise, social-media relevance, specialty-retail partnerships, and press-on innovation. Sustainable growth will depend on combining trend-led colors with durability, convenience, fit, ease of use, and differentiated formulations.

Market Segmentation

The report forecasts country-level revenue growth and analyzes U.S. nail polish market trends and opportunities from 2026 to 2033. The analysis covers the following segments:



Product: Regular Nail Polish, UV Gel Nail Polish, Dip Powder, Acrylics, Polygel, and Others

Price Tier: Mass, Mid-Range, and Premium Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Specialty Beauty Stores, Salons and Spas, E-commerce/Online, and Others

The report also evaluates each product category by price tier and distribution channel, enabling comparisons across consumer positioning, retail formats, and revenue opportunities.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market estimates, forecasts, and growth analysis

Assessment of trends influencing at-home manicures and longer-wear nail formats

Competitive analysis covering established and emerging market participants

Revenue forecasts across products, price tiers, and distribution channels

Insights into digital commerce, formulation innovation, and retail expansion Actionable intelligence to support strategic planning, market entry, and revenue development

The findings provide businesses, investors, manufacturers, and retailers with market intelligence to identify emerging opportunities, assess competitive positioning, evaluate product innovation, and make informed decisions within the evolving U.S. nail polish industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Price Tier Outlook

2.4. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.5. Product by Price Tier Outlook

2.6. Product by Distribution Channel Outlook

2.7. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Nail Polish Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material/Ingredient Trends

3.2.2. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis & Trends

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.1.1. by Age

4.1.2. by Gender

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Nail Polish Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Nail Polish Market, Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Regular Nail Polish

5.3.2. UV Gel Nail Polish

5.3.3. Dip Powder

5.3.4. Acrylics

5.3.5. Polygel

5.3.6. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Nail Polish Market: Price Tier Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Nail Polish Market, Price Tier: Key Takeaways

6.2. Price Tier Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Price Tier, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Mass

6.3.2. Mid-Range

6.3.3. Premium

Chapter 7. U.S. Nail Polish Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Nail Polish Market, Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

7.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.3.2. Pharmacies and Drugstores

7.3.3. Specialty Beauty Stores

7.3.4. Salons and Spas

7.3.5. E-commerce/Online

7.3.6. Others

Chapter 8. U.S. Nail Polish Market: Product by Price Tier Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. U.S. Nail Polish Market, Product by Price Tier: Key Takeaways

8.2. Product by Price Tier Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product by Price Tier, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.1. Regular Nail Polish: Mass, Mid-Range, and Premium

8.3.2. UV Gel Nail Polish: Mass, Mid-Range, and Premium

8.3.3. Dip Powder: Mass, Mid-Range, and Premium

8.3.4. Acrylics: Mass, Mid-Range, and Premium

8.3.5. Polygel: Mass, Mid-Range, and Premium

8.3.6. Others: Mass, Mid-Range, and Premium

Chapter 9. U.S. Nail Polish Market: Product by Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. U.S. Nail Polish Market, Product by Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

9.2. Product by Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product by Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.3.1. Regular Nail Polish: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Specialty Beauty Stores, Salons and Spas, E-commerce/Online, and Others

9.3.2. UV Gel Nail Polish: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Specialty Beauty Stores, Salons and Spas, E-commerce/Online, and Others

9.3.3. Dip Powder: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Specialty Beauty Stores, Salons and Spas, E-commerce/Online, and Others

9.3.4. Acrylics: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Specialty Beauty Stores, Salons and Spas, E-commerce/Online, and Others

9.3.5. Polygel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Specialty Beauty Stores, Salons and Spas, E-commerce/Online, and Others

9.3.6. Others: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Specialty Beauty Stores, Salons and Spas, E-commerce/Online, and Others

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Participant's Overview

10.4. Financial Performance

10.5. Product Portfolios

10.6. Company Market Share Analysis, (%) 2025

10.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025

10.8. Strategy Mapping

10.9. Company Profiles: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolios, and Strategic Initiatives

10.9.1. L'Oreal S.A.

10.9.2. The Estee Lauder Companies

10.9.3. Revlon Inc.

10.9.4. Shiseido Co., Ltd.

10.9.5. Coty Inc.

10.9.6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

10.9.7. American International Industries (AII)

10.9.8. Art of Beauty, Inc.

10.9.9. ORLY International, Inc.

10.9.10. Creative Nail Design, Inc. (CND)

10.9.11. Chanel Ltd.

List of Tables [11]

List of Figures [94]

Companies Featured



L'Oreal S.A.

The Estee Lauder Companies

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Coty Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

American International Industries (AII)

Art of Beauty, Inc.

ORLY International, Inc.

Creative Nail Design, Inc. (CND) Chanel Ltd.

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