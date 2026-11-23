MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, specialty varieties, clean-label innovation, advanced packaging, and wider online distribution.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Rice-based Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. rice-based products market was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 10.7 billion in 2026 to USD 14.5 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by multicultural consumption patterns, demand for convenient meal solutions, and the growing use of rice across processed foods, retail products, and foodservice applications.

Although conventional rice remains a mature staple, manufacturers are creating growth opportunities through specialty varieties, value-added formats, rice-derived ingredients, and products designed for new consumption occasions. Consumer purchasing decisions increasingly reflect flavor, ingredient composition, nutritional attributes, product quality, and preparation requirements. These preferences are encouraging companies to develop convenient products that combine sensory appeal with consistent performance.

Demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) rice products continues to influence innovation in the U.S. rice-based products market. Packaged rice meals, microwaveable products, frozen rice bowls, and flavored rice varieties are gaining visibility among consumers seeking convenient options suited to busy lifestyles and diverse dietary preferences. In April 2026, Riviana Foods introduced Success Boil-in-Bag Sticky Rice in the U.S. The restaurant-style product joined the company's RTC portfolio and initially launched through select retailers in the Eastern U.S., with nationwide distribution planned.

Product development is also expanding beyond conventional packaged rice. Manufacturers are introducing combinations that include vegetables, legumes, and protein ingredients, while rice flour, rice starch, rice protein, rice bran oil, and sweeteners are supporting broader food processing applications. Increasing attention to ingredient transparency and nutritional composition is creating additional opportunities for clean-label formulations and differentiated rice-based foods.

Advances in food processing and packaging technologies are helping producers extend shelf life, protect product quality, and simplify preparation. At the same time, online grocery platforms are complementing supermarkets, convenience stores, traditional grocery stores, and other retail channels by increasing accessibility and purchasing flexibility. E-commerce channels such as Amazon and Walmart are expected to remain important components of household and retail distribution.

Rice-derived ingredients are also supporting innovation in adjacent food categories. In January 2026, Tate's Bake Shop introduced two gluten-free cookie varieties made with rice flour in the U.S. The double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin products became available through U.S. retailers, illustrating the expanding role of rice flour in specialty bakery applications.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue and volume growth at the country level and evaluates market trends and opportunities across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The U.S. rice-based products market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and region.



Product: Processed rice products, traditional rice products, rice flakes, puffed rice, packaged processed products, rice noodles, rice pasta, rice cakes, rice snacks, rice-based breakfast cereals, sweeteners & syrups, brown rice syrup, rice maltodextrin, rice glucose, rice flour, rice starch, rice protein, rice bran oil, seeds & seedlings, rice by-products, RTE rice meals, RTC rice, and frozen rice meals.

Distribution channel: Industrial / food processing, wholesale, foodservice, and household/retail. Retail coverage includes hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, traditional grocery stores, online platforms, Amazon, Walmart, and other household/retail channels. Region: Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, West, and Midwest.

Business Value of the Report



Detailed U.S. rice-based products market estimates and forecasts for strategic planning.

Analysis of key product categories, distribution channels, and regional opportunities.

Assessment of competitive positioning and the market presence of leading participants.

Evaluation of trends influencing RTE/RTC products, specialty ingredients, retail distribution, and foodservice demand.

Actionable insights designed to support investment decisions, product development, market entry, and revenue growth. Coverage of product innovation, market share dynamics, and emerging opportunities across the rice-based products industry.

The report provides market intelligence for companies seeking to evaluate demand, identify high-potential segments, strengthen competitive strategies, and respond to changing consumer preferences. Its forecasts and trend analysis can support manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators, and investors assessing opportunities in the evolving U.S. rice-based products market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Materials & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Rice-based Products Market Variables and Trends

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. U.S. Rice-based Products Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Rice-based Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Rice-based Products Market, Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion, Kilo Tons)

5.3.1. Processed Rice Products

5.3.1.1. Traditional Rice Products

5.3.1.1.1. Rice Flakes

5.3.1.1.2. Puffed Rice

5.3.1.2. Packaged Processed Products

5.3.1.2.1. Rice Noodles

5.3.1.2.2. Rice Pasta

5.3.1.2.3. Rice Cakes

5.3.1.2.4. Rice Snacks

5.3.1.2.5. Rice-based Breakfast Cereals

5.3.1.2.6. Other Packaged Processed Products

5.3.1.3. Sweeteners & Syrups

5.3.1.3.1. Brown Rice Syrup

5.3.1.3.2. Rice Maltodextrin

5.3.1.3.3. Rice Glucose

5.3.2. Rice Flour

5.3.3. Rice Starch

5.3.4. Rice Protein

5.3.5. Rice Bran Oil

5.3.6. Seeds & Seedlings

5.3.7. Rice by-products

5.3.8. RTE/RTC Rice Products

5.3.8.1. RTE Rice Meals

5.3.8.2. RTC Rice

5.3.8.3. Frozen Rice Meals

Chapter 6. U.S. Rice-based Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Rice-based Products Market, Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion, Kilo Tons)

6.3.1. Industrial / Food Processing

6.3.2. Wholesale

6.3.3. Foodservice

6.3.4. Household/Retail

6.3.4.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

6.3.4.2. Convenience Stores

6.3.4.3. Traditional Grocery Stores

6.3.4.4. Online

6.3.4.4.1. Amazon

6.3.4.4.2. Walmart

6.3.4.4.3. Other Online Channels

6.3.5. Other Household/Retail Channels

Chapter 7. U.S. Rice-based Products Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Rice-based Products Market, Region: Key Takeaways

7.2. Region Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Region, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion, Kilo Tons)

7.3.1. Northeast

7.3.2. Southeast

7.3.3. Southwest

7.3.4. West

7.3.5. Midwest

Chapter 8. U.S. Rice-based Products Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participants' Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

8.9.1. Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolios & Strategic Initiatives

8.9.2. Lundberg Family Farms

8.9.3. ADM

8.9.4. SWAD

8.9.5. Delice Global Inc.

8.9.6. Kellanova

8.9.7. The Quaker Oats

8.9.8. Grainwell Puffed Grains

8.9.9. Element Snacks

8.9.10. CJ CheilJedang Corporation

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [65]

Companies Featured



Lundberg Family Farms

ADM

SWAD

Delice Global Inc.

Kellanova

The Quaker Oats

Grainwell Puffed Grains

Element Snacks CJ CheilJedang Corporation

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