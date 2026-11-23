MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target clinically validated, home-use acne and anti-aging devices through DTC and online channels, with tiered products for diverse consumer segments.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. wearable LED light therapy devices market was valued at USD 657.1 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 793.7 million in 2026 to USD 1.55 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 to 2033, driven by rising demand for at-home skincare technology, non-invasive aesthetic treatments, and clinically supported acne and anti-aging solutions.

Wearable LED light therapy devices are becoming an increasingly important segment of the U.S. home-use beauty technology market. Products such as LED face masks, neck and chest masks, eye masks, and hair growth caps offer convenient treatment options without the downtime commonly associated with invasive aesthetic procedures. Greater product accessibility, broader online distribution, and increased consumer awareness are supporting market adoption.

Growth among established brands demonstrates the expanding reach of wearable LED technology. Omnilux reports more than 700,000 customers globally and supports its portfolio with more than 40 peer-reviewed studies. The Beauty Tech Group reported that the first CurrentBody Skin LED Series 1 mask sold more than 11,000 units during its initial year. CurrentBody later expanded to more than 500,000 users across 80 countries, indicating strong international interest in portable LED skincare devices.

Clinical evidence supports demand for at-home acne treatment

Clinical validation is strengthening consumer confidence in wearable LED light therapy devices. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis published in JAMA Dermatology assessed six randomized clinical trials involving 216 participants with mild-to-moderate acne. The analysis found that at-home LED devices, particularly red- and blue-light combinations, reduced acne lesions.

A 2026 randomized controlled trial of a 660-nm red/415-nm blue at-home LED device also reported significant reductions in inflammatory acne lesions after 4 and 8 weeks of treatment. These findings support acne management as a key application within the U.S. market.

The addressable consumer population remains substantial. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne affects nearly 50 million Americans annually. Approximately 85% of people aged 12-24 experience at least minor acne, while adult acne affects up to 15% of women.

Skin rejuvenation and wrinkle management create new opportunities

Demand for skin rejuvenation and wrinkle management is also accelerating as consumers seek non-invasive options for visible signs of aging. The U.S. population aged 65 and older reached 61.2 million in 2024, representing 18.0% of the total population, compared with 12.4% in 2004. This demographic expansion is increasing the potential customer base for devices targeting wrinkles, skin texture, firmness, and overall appearance.

Supporting research includes a 2025 randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study of a home-use LED/IRED mask involving 60 participants aged 30-65 years. After 16 weeks, the study reported improvements in crow's-feet measures, with independent-rater improvement rates of 86.2% in the full analysis set and 89.3% among participants who completed the protocol.

A separate 2025 randomized trial involving 95 women aged 45-60 years found significant reductions in selected periorbital and glabellar wrinkle measures following red-LED photobiomodulation. Participant satisfaction reached 79.6% for three-weekly treatments and 73.4% for two-weekly treatments.

Market segmentation and strategic coverage

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analysis of market trends and opportunities from 2021 to 2033. Segmentation includes:



Type: LED face masks, full face LED masks, partial/half face LED masks, LED neck & chest masks, LED hair growth caps/helmets, and LED eye masks

Light technology: Blue light, amber/yellow light, red light, and combination/multi-wavelength

Price tier: Mass/Entry (Up to USD 150), Mid-range (USD 151 to USD 300), Premium (USD 301 to USD 600), and Professional/Clinic Grade (Above USD 601)

End-user: Men and women

Distribution channel: Offline and online channels, including supermarkets & hypermarkets, pharmacies & drugstores, specialty retailers, brand-owned websites (DTC), and online marketplaces & retailers Geography: Revenue analysis and forecasts across all 50 U.S. states

The report delivers market estimates, segment forecasts, competitive landscape analysis, growth opportunities, product innovation insights, and actionable recommendations. It is designed to support market assessment, competitive strategy, revenue planning, and informed decision-making across the U.S. wearable LED light therapy devices industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Regional Outlook

Chapter 3. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Analysis

3.2.2. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Restraint Impact Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.4.1.1. Supplier Power

3.4.1.2. Buyer Power

3.4.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

3.5.1. Bird's Eye View Strategy

3.5.2. Distribution and Channel Strategies

3.5.3. Case Study Analysis

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market: by Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market, Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Market Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.1. LED Face Masks

5.3.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.1.2. Full Face LED Masks

5.3.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.1.3. Partial/Half Face LED Masks

5.3.1.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2. LED Neck & Chest Masks

5.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.3. LED Hair Growth Caps/Helmets

5.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.4. LED Eye Masks

5.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market: by Light Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market, Light Technology: Key Takeaways

6.2. Light Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Light Technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Blue Light

6.3.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Amber/Yellow Light

6.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Red Light

6.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Combination/multi-wavelength

6.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market: by Price Tier, Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market, Price Tier: Key Takeaways

7.2. Price Tier Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Price Tier, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Mass/Entry (Up to USD 150)

7.3.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Mid-range (USD 151 to USD 300)

7.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Premium (USD 301 to USD 600)

7.3.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.4. Professional/Clinic Grade (Above USD 601)

7.3.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market: by End User, Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market, End User: Key Takeaways

8.2. End User Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, End User, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Men

8.3.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. Women

8.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market: Distribution Channel, Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market, Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

9.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.1. Offline

9.3.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.1.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

9.3.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.1.3. Pharmacies & Drugstores

9.3.1.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.1.4. Specialty Retailers

9.3.1.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.1.5. Others (Warehouse Clubs, etc.)

9.3.1.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2. Online

9.3.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2.2. Brand-Owned Websites (DTC)

9.3.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2.3. Online Marketplaces & Retailers

9.3.2.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market: by State Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market: State Outlook

10.2. State Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

10.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, State, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.1. Alabama

10.3.2. Alaska

10.3.3. Arizona

10.3.4. Arkansas

10.3.5. California

10.3.6. Colorado

10.3.7. Connecticut

10.3.8. Delaware

10.3.9. Florida

10.3.10. Georgia

10.3.11. Hawaii

10.3.12. Idaho

10.3.13. Illinois

10.3.14. Indiana

10.3.15. Iowa

10.3.16. Kansas

10.3.17. Kentucky

10.3.18. Louisiana

10.3.19. Maine

10.3.20. Maryland

10.3.21. Massachusetts

10.3.22. Michigan

10.3.23. Minnesota

10.3.24. Mississippi

10.3.25. Missouri

10.3.26. Montana

10.3.27. Nebraska

10.3.28. Nevada

10.3.29. New Hampshire

10.3.30. New Jersey

10.3.31. New Mexico

10.3.32. New York

10.3.33. North Carolina

10.3.34. North Dakota

10.3.35. Ohio

10.3.36. Oklahoma

10.3.37. Oregon

10.3.38. Pennsylvania

10.3.39. Rhode Island

10.3.40. South Carolina

10.3.41. South Dakota

10.3.42. Tennessee

10.3.43. Texas

10.3.44. Utah

10.3.45. Vermont

10.3.46. Virginia

10.3.47. Washington

10.3.48. West Virginia

10.3.49. Wisconsin

10.3.50. Wyoming

10.4. State-level Market Estimates and Growth Forecasts by Type, Light Technology, Price Tier, End User, and Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. U.S. Wearable LED Light Therapy Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

11.2. Company Categorization

11.3. Participants' Overview

11.4. Financial Performance

11.5. Pricing Analysis, 2025

11.6. Product Portfolios

11.7. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

11.8. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025

11.9. Strategy Mapping

11.10. Company Profiles

11.10.1. CurrentBody Skin

11.10.2. Omnilux

11.10.3. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

11.10.4. Therabody

11.10.5. Shark Beauty / SharkNinja

11.10.6. HigherDOSE

11.10.7. Solawave

11.10.8. Qure Skincare

11.10.9. Deesse PRO

11.10.10. iRestore

11.10.11. Capillus

11.10.12. FOREO Limited

11.10.13. MZ SKIN Limited

11.10.14. Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolios, and Strategic Initiatives

11.11. Retailer's Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

11.11.1. Sephora USA, Inc.

11.11.2. Ulta Beauty, Inc.

11.11.3. Bluemercury, Inc.

11.11.4. Dermstore, LLC

11.11.5. The Hut.com Limited (SkinStore)

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [47]

Companies Featured



Shark Beauty / SharkNinja

CurrentBody Skin

Omnilux

Therabody

Solawave

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

FOREO Limited

Qure Skincare

HigherDOSE

Capillus

iRestore

Deesse PRO MZ SKIN Limited

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