MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 190,000 passengers booked worldwide over twelve months as global expansion, repeat travel and forward reservations strengthen inCruises' role as a cruise distribution partner

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises, one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs, today announced strong global cruise booking growth, expanding international reach and significant increases in forward reservations booked 270 or more days in advance.

During the twelve months ending October 31, 2026, inCruises generated more than 75,000 cruise bookings representing nearly 190,000 passengers worldwide, reflecting year-over-year growth of nearly 30% in reservations and 28% in passengers booked. Cruise reservations originated from 126 countries, up from 114 during the preceding twelve months, underscoring the company's growing international distribution reach.

Even more significantly, forward cruise reservations-bookings made at least 270 days before departure-increased 104%, while the number of passengers associated with those bookings grew 94%. The number of distinct cruise sailings represented in these reservations also increased by more than 125%.

Together, these results reinforce inCruises' growing importance as a global distribution partner that can generate meaningful passenger demand for cruise lines worldwide.

Global Growth Reflects the Strength of the Membership Model

“Our mission has always been about helping more people experience the extraordinary joy of travel. What makes this growth so rewarding is knowing that more Members are exploring places they once only dreamed of visiting, sharing those experiences with people they love, and making travel a bigger part of their lives. That's what inspires us to keep creating more value and opening more possibilities for our Members.”

- Michael“Hutch” Hutchison, Founder and CEO of inCruises

The company's subscription-based membership model encourages ongoing travel engagement rather than focusing exclusively on individual vacations.

For cruise line partners, this creates access to an international community of travelers with diverse destination preferences, travel budgets, and vacation schedules.

With bookings originating from 126 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and other markets, inCruises continues to expand its ability to connect cruise lines with travelers worldwide.

Forward Reservations More Than Double

One of the company's strongest indicators of future demand is the substantial growth in its forward-booking portfolio.

As of October 31, 2026, reservations for cruises departing in 2027 and beyond had increased approximately 104% compared with reservations held at the same point in 2025 for departures in 2026 and beyond.

Passengers associated with these future reservations increased approximately 94%, while the number of distinct cruise sailings represented grew by more than 125%.

For cruise line partners, this growth points to an expanding pool of advance bookings across a wider range of sailings. It also suggests that a compelling Membership offering can encourage travelers to commit earlier, helping cruise lines build demand further ahead of departure and supporting longer-term planning.

U.S. Members Demonstrate Growth and Repeat Travel

The United States remains an important market within the company's global membership community.

During the first ten months of 2026, U.S. cruise bookings increased about 14%, while passenger bookings grew about 13% compared with the same period in 2025.

About 44% of U.S. Members who have ever booked a cruise through inCruises have returned to book another, while about 23% have booked three or more.

"Cruising has a way of getting in your soul. Once Members take that first trip, many come back, and for some it's more than once in the same year. It tells us Americans see real value in a Membership that lets them explore more of the world."

- Tatiana Wegzyn, Commercial Partnerships Manager at inCruises

U.S. passengers, including Members and their guests, have an average age of approximately 47 and a balanced gender mix, with women accounting for 55%.

American Members Explore the Caribbean and Beyond

The Caribbean remains the leading cruise destination among American inCruises Members, accounting for approximately 52% of 2026 cruise activity. Major U.S. departure ports-including Miami, Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale and Galveston-provide access to itineraries across the Caribbean, Bahamas and Mexico.

Beyond these regional sailings, the Mediterranean accounts for approximately 18% of cruise activity, with bookings increasing approximately 19% compared with 2025. Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Athens are among the principal embarkation gateways.

Alaska and Northern Europe have also shown growth, while South America and Asia continue to attract American Members exploring farther afield. Together, these booking patterns reflect a preference for Caribbean sailings alongside interest in a wider range of cruise destinations.

Members Plan Further Ahead and Make Greater Use of Benefits

American Members are also demonstrating changes in vacation planning and Reward Point utilization.

Comparing April through October 2026 with the corresponding period in 2025:



Average U.S. cruise booking lead times increased approximately 45%.

Bookings made at least 270 days before departure increased more than twelvefold.

Total Reward Points redeemed increased approximately 94%. Average Reward Points redeemed per booking increased approximately 82%.



These trends coincide with the introduction of the company's M3.X membership enhancements in March 2026, which expanded opportunities for eligible Members to apply more Reward Points toward cruises booked further in advance.

The enhancements reflect the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening membership value, providing greater flexibility and encouraging Members to plan future vacations.

Positioned for Continued Global Growth

With global bookings increasing nearly 30%, nearly 190,000 passengers booked, reservations originating from 126 countries, and forward reservations more than doubling, inCruises enters 2027 with strong momentum.

The company remains focused on expanding travel options, strengthening cruise line relationships, and enhancing the benefits available to its growing international membership community. Through these efforts, inCruises continues working toward its mission of enriching lives by helping more people travel more often and more affordably.

Methodology

Global trailing-twelve-month performance reflects successful cruise bookings recorded from November 1, 2025, through October 31, 2026, compared with the preceding twelve months.

Geographic reach represents distinct source countries associated with successful cruise reservations rather than countries in which inCruises necessarily maintains an operating presence.

Forward-booking comparisons compare reservations held as of October 31, 2025, for cruises departing in 2026 and beyond with reservations held as of October 31, 2026, for departures in 2027 and beyond. The company calculated these comparisons from its historical booking records.

U.S. booking growth compares January through October 2026 with the corresponding period in 2025. Reward Point utilization and advance-booking comparisons use April through October of each year.

Demographic and repeat-booking findings are drawn from the company's U.S. Member analysis.

About inCruises and inGroup International

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 780,000 guests and provides access to nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide.

Through its award-winning global platform, available in 17 languages, Members can reduce travel costs in multiple ways while accessing exceptional value across a wide range of experiences.

inCruises is making a meaningful difference in its Members' lives by helping them travel more often and more affordably, while also providing a compelling opportunity for its expanding global Partner community.

As part of its broader mission to enrich lives, the company is committed to being a positive global corporate citizen, actively supporting Mercy Ships and other humanitarian initiatives.

CONTACT: Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez...p