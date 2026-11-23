Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market, 2026-2033 USD 3.4 Billion By 2033 As CDMO Investment Drives 11.0% CAGR
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global continuous manufacturing market for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025. The market is projected to increase from USD 1.7 billion in 2026 to USD 3.4 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 11.0% from 2026 to 2033.
Market expansion is supported by growing investment in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, demand for more efficient production processes, and the increasing adoption of integrated manufacturing systems. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are evaluating continuous production platforms to improve process control, product consistency, manufacturing capacity, and operational efficiency across development and commercial operations.
North America led the global continuous manufacturing market with a revenue share of 36.8% in 2025. The region's position reflects its established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, strong presence of technology providers, and continued investment in production modernization. Europe and Asia Pacific also represent important markets, supported by pharmaceutical industry growth, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and increased adoption of advanced processing systems.
Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope
The report provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the period from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates the market by therapeutics type, application, formulation, scale, mode, product, and region, helping stakeholders identify growth opportunities across key areas of pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing.
- Therapeutics type: Large Molecules and Small Molecules Application: End Product Manufacturing and API Manufacturing Formulation: Solid Dosage Manufacturing and Liquid Dosage Manufacturing Scale: Preclinical, Clinical, and Commercial Mode: Contract and In-house Product: Semi-Continuous Systems, Continuous Granulators, Other Semi-Continuous Systems, Continuous Dryers, Continuous Coaters, Continuous Blenders, Continuous Compressors, Integrated Systems, and Others
The product analysis highlights the range of equipment and integrated platforms supporting continuous pharmaceutical production. Coverage across Preclinical, Clinical, and Commercial scales enables assessment of technology adoption throughout the development and manufacturing lifecycle. The report also examines both Contract and In-house operating models to reflect changing outsourcing strategies and internal production investments.
Regional Continuous Manufacturing Market Analysis
Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North American analysis includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. European coverage includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.
Asia Pacific analysis covers Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea. Latin American coverage includes Brazil and Argentina, while the Middle East and Africa assessment includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. This regional structure supports comparisons of market size, revenue potential, technology adoption, and competitive activity across established and emerging pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs.
Strategic Value of the Report
The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive assessment, product development, and commercial strategy. It provides market estimates, revenue forecasts, growth opportunity analysis, and insight into the trends influencing continuous manufacturing adoption.
- Detailed analysis of major market segments and geographic regions Assessment of the competitive landscape and key market participants Revenue forecasts supporting market entry and expansion decisions Analysis of emerging trends, growth drivers, and commercial opportunities Market share insights and competition strategy assessment Coverage of product innovation and evolving manufacturing technologies Actionable intelligence for identifying potential revenue streams
By combining segment-level forecasts with regional and competitive analysis, the report helps pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract service providers, equipment suppliers, investors, and other industry stakeholders evaluate the future direction of the continuous manufacturing market through 2033.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.1.1. Segment Definitions
1.1.1.1. Therapeutics Type Segment
1.1.1.2. Application Segment
1.1.1.3. Formulation Segment
1.1.1.4. Scale Segment
1.1.1.5. Mode Segment
1.1.1.6. Product Segment
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Objectives
1.5. Research Methodology
1.6. Information Procurement
1.6.1. Purchased Database
1.6.2. The Internal Database
1.6.3. Secondary Sources
1.6.4. Primary Research
1.7. Information or Data Analysis
1.7.1. Data Analysis Models
1.8. Market Formulation & Validation
1.9. Model Details
1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources
1.9.3. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Regulatory Support for Continuous and Advanced Manufacturing
3.2.1.2. Need to Reduce Manufacturing Cost, Footprint, and Time-to-Market
3.2.1.3. Growing CDMO Investment in Continuous Processing
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High Capital Investment and Process Integration Complexity
3.2.2.2. Shortage of Skilled Workforce for Continuous Operations
3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.1.1. Supplier Power
3.3.1.2. Buyer Power
3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrant
3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.3.2.1. Political Landscape
3.3.2.2. Technological Landscape
3.3.2.3. Social Landscape
3.3.2.4. Economic Landscape
3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape
3.3.2.6. Environmental Landscape
Chapter 4. Therapeutics Type Business Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market: Therapeutics Type Movement Analysis
4.3. Large Molecules
4.3.1. Large Molecules Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Small Molecules
4.4.1. Small Molecules Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market: Application Movement Analysis
5.3. End Product Manufacturing
5.3.1. End Product Manufacturing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. API Manufacturing
5.4.1. API Manufacturing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Formulation Business Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market: Formulation Movement Analysis
6.3. Solid Dosage Manufacturing
6.3.1. Solid Dosage Manufacturing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4. Liquid Dosage Manufacturing
6.4.1. Liquid Dosage Manufacturing Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Scale Business Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market: Scale Movement Analysis
7.3. Preclinical
7.3.1. Preclinical Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.4. Clinical
7.4.1. Clinical Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
7.5. Commercial
7.5.1. Commercial Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. Mode Business Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market: Mode Movement Analysis
8.3. Contract
8.3.1. Contract Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
8.4. In-house
8.4.1. In-house Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 9. Product Business Analysis
9.1. Segment Dashboard
9.2. Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market: Product Movement Analysis
9.3. Semi-Continuous Systems
9.3.1. Semi-Continuous Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
9.3.2. Continuous Granulators
9.3.2.1. Continuous Granulators Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
9.3.3. Other Semi-Continuous Systems
9.3.3.1. Other Semi-Continuous Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
9.3.4. Continuous Dryers
9.3.4.1. Continuous Dryers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
9.3.5. Continuous Coaters
9.3.5.1. Continuous Coaters Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
9.3.6. Continuous Blenders
9.3.6.1. Continuous Blenders Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
9.3.7. Continuous Compressors
9.3.7.1. Continuous Compressors Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
9.4. Integrated Systems
9.4.1. Integrated Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
9.5. Others
9.5.1. Others Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 10. Regional Business Analysis
10.1. Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033
10.2. North America
10.2.1. North America Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
10.2.2. U.S.
10.2.3. Canada
10.2.4. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Europe Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
10.3.2. UK
10.3.3. Germany
10.3.4. France
10.3.5. Italy
10.3.6. Spain
10.3.7. Denmark
10.3.8. Sweden
10.3.9. Norway
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.4.1. Asia Pacific Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. China
10.4.4. India
10.4.5. Australia
10.4.6. Thailand
10.4.7. South Korea
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Latin America Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
10.5.2. Brazil
10.5.3. Argentina
10.6. MEA
10.6.1. MEA Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
10.6.2. South Africa
10.6.3. Saudi Arabia
10.6.4. UAE
10.6.5. Kuwait
Each country analysis covers Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and the Continuous Manufacturing (Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals) Market for 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion).
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Categorization
11.2. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2025
11.3. Strategy Mapping
11.4. Company Profiles/Listing
11.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.4.2. Danaher Corporation (Pall, Cytiva)
11.4.3. GEA Group AG
11.4.4. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
11.4.5. Merck KGaA
11.4.6. Repligen Corporation
11.4.7. Glatt GmbH
11.4.8. L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH
11.4.9. Lonza Group AG
11.4.10. Corning Incorporated
Each company profile covers Overview, Financial Performance, Product Type Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives.
List of Tables [182]
List of Figures [75]
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation (Pall, Cytiva) GEA Group AG Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Merck KGaA Repligen Corporation Glatt GmbH L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH Lonza Group AG Corning Incorporated
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