MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sensor innovation, AI-driven insights, smartphone integration and remote monitoring fuel CGM adoption, with homecare, Type 2 diabetes and cellular connectivity creating key opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market, Key Company Profiles, Technological Advancements, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Trends and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market was valued at US$ 12.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 50.74 billion by 2035. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of diabetes, wider adoption of digital health technologies, favorable reimbursement developments, government prevention programs, and continued innovation in wearable glucose monitoring systems.

Diabetes remains a major global health challenge. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 830 million people worldwide were living with diabetes in 2022, primarily in low- and middle-income countries. Diabetes directly caused approximately 2.0 million deaths in 2023, with 44% of diabetes-related deaths occurring among people younger than 70. It also contributed to approximately 390,000 kidney disease deaths, while elevated blood glucose was associated with around 10% of cardiovascular deaths.

This expanding disease burden is increasing demand for real-time glucose data, personalized treatment strategies, predictive analytics, and remote patient monitoring. Government initiatives such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Diabetes Prevention Program are also strengthening awareness of early intervention and proactive diabetes management.

Technology and Market Growth Drivers

Advances in sensor accuracy, wear duration, device size, connectivity, and data analytics are accelerating CGM adoption. Newer sensors increasingly achieve mean absolute relative difference values below 10%, supporting greater measurement precision and clinical confidence. Dexcom's Stelo Glucose Biosensor provides up to 15 days of wear with an additional 12-hour grace period, while the Dexcom G7 combines a compact design with up to 10 days of sensor use.

Smartphone integration, automated alerts, cloud-based data sharing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are improving glucose trend analysis and supporting more personalized care. Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2, for example, provides optional real-time smartphone alarms. These capabilities enable patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to access glucose information and respond more quickly to clinically significant changes.

Segment Highlights



Component: Sensors are expected to remain the leading component throughout the forecast period due to their essential role in continuous measurement and recurring replacement requirements. Receivers are also projected to record significant growth as demand rises for dedicated devices and compatible smartphone applications that display real-time readings and trends.

Connectivity: Bluetooth dominated the market in 2025, supported by Bluetooth Low Energy technology and integration with smartphones, receivers, and cloud platforms. The 4G/Cellular segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth as telehealth, remote monitoring, and connected diabetes care become more widely adopted.

Age: Adults represented the largest user group in 2025, reflecting high diabetes prevalence and increasing adoption of advanced monitoring technologies. Children accounted for the second-largest share, while seniors remain an important market segment due to the need to reduce hypoglycemia risk and simplify long-term diabetes management.

Indication: Type 1 diabetes dominated the market in 2025 because of the need for continuous monitoring and precise insulin dosing. Type 2 diabetes is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by expanding use among insulin-treated and non-insulin-treated populations, broader reimbursement, and over-the-counter access. End-Use: Homecare settings led the market in 2025 as patients increasingly adopted connected technologies for long-term monitoring outside healthcare facilities. Hospitals & Clinics are projected to experience the fastest growth as healthcare providers evaluate CGM for inpatient glucose management and timely clinical intervention.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the continuous glucose monitoring market in 2025. Its leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, established reimbursement systems, strong digital health adoption, and the presence of major manufacturers. Approximately 40.1 million Americans, or 12% of the U.S. population, were living with diabetes in 2023, including 2.1 million people with Type 1 diabetes.

Europe held the second-largest market share, driven by established healthcare systems, a substantial diabetes burden, and growing use of connected medical technologies. Germany remains a key national market, with approximately 6.5 million adults living with diabetes in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to post significant growth as diabetes prevalence rises across China, India, Japan, and other countries. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, greater awareness, and government initiatives are improving access to advanced monitoring solutions. Latin America is also gaining momentum due to urbanization, aging populations, lifestyle changes, and increasing awareness of preventive diabetes care.

Recent Industry Developments



In October 2026, Medtronic completed the separation of MiniMed Group, Inc. as an independent company and retained no equity stake following the October 15, 2026 transaction.

In August 2026, Abbott Laboratories received U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for the Libre Duo 10 Day Continuous Dual Glucose Ketone Monitoring System. Designed for individuals aged 2 years and older, the wearable system monitors glucose and ketone levels for up to 10 days.

In June 2026, the U.S. FDA cleared Dexcom's Stelo Glucose Biosensor System for over-the-counter use among individuals aged 2 years and older who do not use insulin. In April 2025, Dexcom received U.S. FDA clearance for its Dexcom G7 15 Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for adults aged 18 years and older with diabetes.

Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories led the market in 2025 through its FreeStyle Libre portfolio, global reach, digital health integration, and competitive pricing. Dexcom maintained a strong position through sensor innovation, smartphone connectivity, insulin pump compatibility, and integration with automated insulin delivery systems. Medtronic also remained a significant participant through Guardian technology and connected insulin delivery solutions.

Other companies assessed in the report include A. Menarini Diagnostics, i-SENS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Med Trust, Medtrum Technologies, Senseonics, Sibionics, Sinocare, Zhejiang POCTech, and Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates market size, forecasts, share, dynamics, technological advancements, competitive positioning, and recent developments from 2022 - 2035. The analysis covers transmitters, sensors, and receivers; Bluetooth, 4G/Cellular, and other connectivity options; children, adults, and seniors; Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, and Prediabetes & Preventive Monitoring; and homecare settings, Hospitals & Clinics, and other end users.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis across major established and emerging markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Data Collection Methods

2.4 Market Assumptions

3. Global - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

4. Global - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

4.1 By Component - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share and Forecast

4.2 By Connectivity - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share and Forecast

4.3 By Age - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share and Forecast

4.4 By Indication - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share and Forecast

4.5 By End Use - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share and Forecast

4.6 By Region - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share and Forecast

4.7 By Company - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share and Forecast

5. By Component - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

5.1 Global CGM - Transmitters Market and Forecast

5.2 Global CGM - Sensors Market and Forecast

5.3 Global CGM - Receivers Market and Forecast

6. By Connectivity - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

6.1 Global CGM - Bluetooth Market and Forecast

6.2 Global CGM - 4G/Cellular Market and Forecast

6.3 Global CGM - Others Market and Forecast

7. By Age - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

7.1 Global CGM - Children Market and Forecast

7.2 Global CGM - Adults Market and Forecast

7.3 Global CGM - Senior Market and Forecast

8. By Indication - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

8.1 Global CGM - Type 1 Diabetes Market and Forecast

8.2 Global CGM - Type 2 Diabetes Market and Forecast

8.3 Global CGM - Gestational Diabetes Market and Forecast

8.4 Global CGM - Prediabetes & Preventive Monitoring Market and Forecast

9. By End Use - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

9.1 Global CGM - Homecare Settings Market and Forecast

9.2 Global CGM - Hospitals & Clinics Market and Forecast

9.3 Global CGM - Others Market and Forecast

10. By Region - Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast (2022 - 2035)

10.1 North America - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.1.1 United States - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.1.2 Canada - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.1.3 Mexico - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2 Europe - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.1 Germany - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.2 United Kingdom - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.3 France - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.4 Spain - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.5 Italy - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.6 Russia - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.7 Hungary - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.8 Poland - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.2.9 Rest of Europe - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.3.1 China - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.3.2 Japan - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.3.3 India - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.3.4 Australia and New Zealand - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.3.5 South Korea - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.3.6 Vietnam - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.4 Latin America - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.4.1 Brazil - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.4.2 Chile - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.4.3 Rest of Latin America - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.5.2 South Africa - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.5.3 UAE - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.5.4 Turkey - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa - Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market and Forecast

11. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market - Technological Advancements

12. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 A. Menarini Diagnostics

12.3 Dexcom

12.4 i-SENS

12.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

12.6 Med Trust

12.7 Medtronic

12.8 Medtrum Technologies

12.9 Senseonics

12.10 Sibionics

12.11 Sinocare

12.12 Zhejiang POCTech

12.13 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings

13. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market - Trends & Recent Developments

14. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring - Market Dynamics

14.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market - Drivers

14.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market - Challenges

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Dexcom

i-SENS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Med Trust

Medtronic

Medtrum Technologies

Senseonics

Sibionics

Sinocare

Zhejiang POCTech Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900