MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stricter disclosure rules and rising climate disasters drive demand for analytics, scenario modeling, compliance, and resilience solutions across industries.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Climate Risk Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global climate risk management market was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.2 billion in 2026 to USD 26.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by stricter climate disclosure requirements, rising exposure to extreme weather events, and growing investment in business resilience. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 38.4% of global revenue.

Governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are introducing more rigorous climate-related reporting requirements. Standards and regulations such as the ISSB standards, the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and country-specific climate disclosure mandates are compelling organizations to assess, quantify, and report climate risks with greater consistency.

This regulatory environment is accelerating demand for climate risk management software and advisory services. Organizations are adopting dedicated platforms to evaluate physical and transition risks, conduct scenario analyses, monitor regulatory compliance, and prepare standardized sustainability disclosures. Financial institutions, large enterprises, and public sector organizations are expected to remain important adopters as climate reporting obligations continue to develop.

The increasing frequency and severity of floods, hurricanes, droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, and other climate-related disasters are also shaping market growth. These events can disrupt supply chains, damage infrastructure, reduce operational efficiency, and generate substantial financial losses. As a result, businesses are integrating climate resilience into operational planning, investment decisions, and long-term risk strategies.

Climate risk management solutions increasingly incorporate predictive analytics, geospatial modeling, scenario modeling, and asset-level risk assessment. These capabilities help organizations identify vulnerable operations and assets, evaluate potential climate impacts, strengthen business continuity planning, and develop informed adaptation strategies. Continued awareness of climate-related financial and operational exposure is expected to support technology adoption across multiple industries.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by offering, application, end use, and region.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Software Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Climate Risk Analytics & Scenario Modeling

Carbon Management

ESG & Climate Disclosure

Disaster Risk Monitoring & Early Warning

Business Resilience & Asset Risk Management

Agriculture & Weather Risk Management

Regulatory & Legal Risk Management Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Agriculture Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa: UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence designed to support effective decision-making, competitive positioning, and long-term planning. It offers market estimates and forecasts, segment and regional revenue analysis, growth opportunity assessments, and evaluation of the trends influencing climate risk management demand.



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Assess market performance across key offerings, applications, end-use industries, countries, and regions.

Competitive Landscape: Evaluate the presence and strategic positioning of key market participants.

Growth Trends: Identify regulatory, environmental, and technology factors influencing future market expansion.

Actionable Recommendations: Apply market insights to strategic planning, investment assessment, and revenue opportunity identification. Innovation Tracking: Review product developments and emerging capabilities shaping competition in climate risk management.

With climate disclosure rules expanding and organizations facing greater physical and transition risk, climate risk management is becoming a core component of enterprise governance. The report enables stakeholders to evaluate market opportunities, compare regional prospects, understand application demand, and develop informed strategies for a rapidly evolving global market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Climate Risk Management Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Climate Risk Management Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Climate Risk Management: Offering Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Climate Risk Management Market, Offering Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Software Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Climate Risk Management: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Climate Risk Management Market, Application Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Application Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.2.1. Climate Risk Analytics & Scenario Modeling

5.2.2. Carbon Management

5.2.3. ESG & Climate Disclosure

5.2.4. Disaster Risk Monitoring & Early Warning

5.2.5. Business Resilience & Asset Risk Management

5.2.6. Agriculture & Weather Risk Management

5.2.7. Regulatory & Legal Risk Management

5.2.8. Others

Chapter 6. Climate Risk Management: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Climate Risk Management Market, End Use Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. End Use Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.2.1. BFSI

6.2.2. Energy & Utilities

6.2.3. Government & Public Sector

6.2.4. Manufacturing

6.2.5. Agriculture

6.2.6. Others

Chapter 7. Climate Risk Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Climate Risk Management Market Share, Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million/Billion

7.2. Regional and Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion), by Offering, Application, and End Use

7.2.1. North America

7.2.1.1. U.S.

7.2.1.2. Canada

7.2.1.3. Mexico

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.2.1. UK

7.2.2.2. Germany

7.2.2.3. France

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1. China

7.2.3.2. India

7.2.3.3. Japan

7.2.3.4. Australia

7.2.3.5. South Korea

7.2.4. Latin America

7.2.4.1. Brazil

7.2.5. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5.1. UAE

7.2.5.2. Saudi Arabia

7.2.5.3. South Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.5.1. Expansion

8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.5.4. Product Launches

8.5.5. Recent Developments

8.6. Company Profiles

8.6.1. Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Recent Developments

8.6.1.1. Cervest

8.6.1.2. CLIMADA Technologies

8.6.1.3. Climate X

8.6.1.4. ClimateAI

8.6.1.5. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

8.6.1.6. Four Twenty Seven, Inc.

8.6.1.7. JBA Risk Management

8.6.1.8. Jupiter Intelligence

8.6.1.9. KPMG International

8.6.1.10. Moody's Corporation

8.6.1.11. MSCI Inc.

8.6.1.12. PwC

8.6.1.13. S&P Global Inc.

8.6.1.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc.

8.6.1.15. XDI (Cross Dependency Initiative)

List of Tables [80]

List of Figures [61]

Companies Featured



Cervest

CLIMADA Technologies

Climate X

ClimateAI

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Four Twenty-Seven, Inc.

JBA Risk Management

Jupiter Intelligence

KPMG International

Moody's Corporation

MSCI Inc.

PwC

S&P Global Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. XDI (Cross Dependency Initiative)

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