(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-four cents ($0.24) per share to be paid January 1, 2027, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2026.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 122-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $27.5 billion and operates 278 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis. For more information, please visit or Renasant's IR site at .
| Contacts:
| For Media:
| For Financials:
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| John S. Oxford
| James C. Mabry IV
|
| Senior Vice President
| Executive Vice President
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| Chief Marketing Officer
| Chief Financial Officer
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| (662) 680-1219
| (662) 680-1281
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| ...
| ...
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