ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION : Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 122-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $27.5 billion and operates 278 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis. For more information, please visit or Renasant's IR site at .

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