MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The physician-founded brand's daily supplement combines olive oil polyphenols, olive leaf extract and Greek mountain tea

BETTENDORF, Iowa, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomoni, the physician-founded brand behind HPLC-verified Greek olive polyphenols, today announced that its Phenolia Daily supplement has earned Informed Sport certification.

Informed Sport reviews a supplement's ingredients and manufacturing procedures and tests finished-product samples before awarding certification. Once a product is certified, every batch is tested for banned substances before it goes on sale. The program also buys samples at retail for additional blind testing.

For professional athletes subject to drug testing, that means they can verify that the specific batch they're taking has been tested. Recreational athletes and people who take supplements as part of a long-term wellness routine can use the same public record to make a more informed choice. Anyone can look up Phenolia Daily and check their batch number in the Informed Sport directory.

Pomoni already publishes batch-specific lab results for polyphenol content. Informed Sport certification gives customers a second way to check what they're buying: an independent, public record of banned substance testing for their specific batch of Phenolia Daily.

“I've spent my career on the other side of drug testing, so I know what a contaminated supplement can cost an athlete. Informed Sport certification lets athletes check Phenolia Daily for themselves instead of taking our word for it,” said Peter Matos, D.O., M.P.H., founder of Pomoni.

Phenolia Daily is a capsule supplement that combines olive oil polyphenols, olive leaf extract and Greek mountain tea (Sideritis).

Matos founded the company as O-Liv in Bettendorf, Iowa, in 2023. It introduced its first olive polyphenol capsules in 2024 and launched a high-phenolic extra virgin olive oil in 2025, sourced from a partner grove in Messinia, Greece. In August 2026, the company adopted the name Pomoni, drawn from the Greek word υπομονή, meaning patience.

Readers can learn more about the certification and purchase Phenolia Daily directly from Pomoni.

About Pomoni

Pomoni makes physician-formulated supplements and foods built on verified Greek olive polyphenols. Founded by Peter Matos, D.O., M.P.H., a double board-certified physician, the company sources early-harvest Koroneiki olives from Greek groves and publishes HPLC-verified lab results for every batch. Its products include Phenolia supplements and O-Liv high-phenolic extra virgin olive oil. Pomoni products are distributed by O-Liv LLC of Bettendorf, Iowa. Learn more at pomoni.com.

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