MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New facility brings construction education to life through exposed building systems, hands-on learning spaces, and an investment in Idaho's future workforce

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise State University officially opened the ESI Construction Management Building on October 9, giving the university's growing Construction Management program a dedicated home designed to do more than teach students how to build. The approximately 13,000-square-foot facility makes the construction process itself part of the learning experience, allowing students to see how the materials, systems, and methods they study come together in a finished structure.

Made possible through the support of Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) and more than 200 donors, the building represents an investment in the next generation of construction professionals. Its design reflects a central idea: the best way to understand how a building works is to see how it was built.

“The intent of the building was to make it a learning building so when you walk in, visually you can see all the elements that are happening,” said Jan-Erik Peterson, senior vice president of ESI and a 1994 Boise State graduate.

A Building That Teaches

In most buildings, the structural systems and connections that make the facility possible are concealed behind finished walls, ceilings, and floors. At the ESI Construction Management Building, many of those elements remain exposed by design.

Students can see how structural steel connects with glue-laminated timber, how those systems tie into concrete masonry units (CMU), and how the different materials work together to form a complete structure. Plexiglass viewing areas provide glimpses into otherwise concealed spaces, revealing portions of the building's inner workings.

For ESI Superintendent Dannie McMurray, leaving those elements visible was an intentional part of the project.

“Normally we go in and we build these really cool structures and then we cover them up, and you don't see them. With this project, we knew it was important to leave them open so students could see how structural steel comes together, how structural steel ties in to glue lam, how glue lam ties in with CMU and CMU with steel studs,” McMurray said.

By making those connections visible, the building offers students a tangible reference for the concepts they encounter in the classroom. The structure becomes a teaching tool, helping future construction managers better understand the coordination, materials, and decisions involved in bringing a project to life.

Learning by Building

The building's educational impact extends beyond its design. During construction, Boise State Construction Management students had opportunities to participate directly in the work, gaining experience on a project that would eventually become their own academic home.

For Josiah Senethavilay, an ESI field engineer and member of Boise State's class of 2025, the project connected his education with the beginning of his professional career.

“I was a student and an intern at ESI during this whole construction process. I even graduated midway through the project. So, it was a really cool opportunity that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life,” Senethavilay said.

His experience reflects the connection between education and industry that the building is intended to strengthen. Students can learn the principles of construction management, see those principles applied in the building around them, and gain practical experience alongside the professionals responsible for delivering the project.

The facility includes dedicated classrooms, a computer lab, collaboration and competition spaces, a 3,300-square-foot high bay with an overhead crane, and an outdoor learning area. Together, these spaces support a range of learning experiences, from classroom instruction and team collaboration to practical construction activities.

Preparing the Next Generation

The building arrives as Boise State's Construction Management program continues to grow, reflecting the demand for professionals prepared to lead increasingly complex construction projects.

Peterson has seen that growth firsthand. When he graduated from Boise State in 1994, his Construction Management class had 14 students. Today, he says, the program serves a much larger student population, with approximately 80 students representing the scale of the next generation entering the field.

That growth underscores the importance of preparing future construction professionals with the technical knowledge, practical experience, and problem-solving skills needed to meet the industry's evolving demands.

For ESI, supporting construction education is an investment in the people who will help shape the industry's future. As communities grow and infrastructure needs evolve, the construction industry will depend on professionals who understand not only how buildings are assembled, but how to coordinate the people, materials, technologies, and systems that make them possible.

The ESI Construction Management Building is designed to help prepare those professionals.

Its significance extends beyond the facility itself. It represents a commitment to developing the knowledge, skills, and experience that future construction managers will carry into projects across Idaho and beyond.

By creating a space where students can see construction in action, learn from the people who do the work, and begin building their own careers, Boise State and ESI are helping lay the foundation for the next generation of the construction industry.

Media Contact:

MIKE CULTON

(208-362-3040)

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