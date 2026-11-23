Healthcare Automation Market To Reach USD 119.19 Billion By 2035 As Surgical Robotics, Lab And Pharmacy Automation And Ambient AI Reshape Care Delivery
|Segment Group
|Leading Segment
|Fastest-Growing Segment
|Why It Matters
|Product
|Therapeutic automation
|Medical logistics & training automation
|Robots lead today; logistics and training scale next
|End user
|Research institutes & labs
|Hospitals and home/ambulatory care expanding
|Labs automate first; hospitals follow with workflow tools
|Region
|North America (~42%)
|Asia Pacific
|Mature buyers vs fast new capacity
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Product. Therapeutic automation, including surgical robots, radiation therapy systems and automated therapy devices, holds the largest share because these systems carry high value per unit and generate recurring instrument revenue. Medical logistics and training automation grows fastest as hospitals automate supply, medication transport and simulation-based training.
Lab and pharmacy automation remains a core category, covering liquid handling, sample processing, dispensing robots and medication packaging. Diagnostics and monitoring automation links imaging, patient monitoring and AI analysis.
End user. Research institutes and labs hold the largest share because high-volume testing and research workflows were among the first to automate. The report also covers hospitals, home and ambulatory care and diagnostic centers.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
Healthcare Automation Market by Region
|Region
|Position
|Key Facts
|Growth Signal
|North America
|Largest (~42% share)
|U.S. USD 15.15B (2026) → USD 36.19B (2035)
|Robotics, pharmacy and AI documentation adoption
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest-growing
|Hospital build-out, robot pricing changes
|New capacity in China, India, Japan
|Europe
|Established
|NHS England Copilot rollout to 505,000 staff
|Public-system digital programs
|Latin America and MEA
|Emerging
|New hospital projects
|Imported automation systems
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
North America. North America held about 42% of revenue in 2025. The U.S. market grows from USD 15.15 billion in 2026 to USD 36.19 billion by 2035 at a 10.15% CAGR. Intuitive's installed base reached 12,094 da Vinci systems and 1,152 Ion systems, and ambient AI is spreading across hospitals that run Epic.
Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is among the fastest-growing regions as hospital capacity expands and governments fund digital health. Intuitive expects China price reductions on instruments from the fourth quarter of 2026, which may widen access to robotic surgery.
Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. NHS England is rolling out Microsoft 365 Copilot to 505,000 clinicians and support staff. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa buy mainly imported systems for new hospitals.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 2: Key Healthcare Automation Developments, 2024–2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Ambient AI documentation is now mainstream. A study published in January 2026 found 62% of U.S. hospitals using Epic had adopted an ambient AI documentation tool by 2025, with DAX Copilot, Abridge and ThinkAndor making up more than 80% of deployments.
What it indicates: Documentation is the first clinical workflow to automate at scale; buyers now compare vendors on cost and integration.
The EHR vendor entered the market. Epic released native AI Charting in February 2026, using Microsoft's Dragon ambient AI for transcription. Microsoft moved Dragon Copilot customers onto one standard per-user license from May 1, 2026.
What it indicates: Pricing pressure rises for standalone scribe vendors, and the EHR becomes the main channel for clinical AI.
AI tools are becoming enterprise agents. In August 2026, Abridge let partner health systems deploy its clinical intelligence agent to every clinician, whether or not they use ambient documentation.
What it indicates: Vendors are moving from single tasks to system-wide agents, which raises contract value and switching costs.
Surgical robotics keeps growing, with pricing changes. Intuitive placed 546 da Vinci systems in Q3 2026 (up 28%) and grew revenue 22%, but U.S. da Vinci procedure growth slowed to 10%. The company expects instrument pricing actions to reduce revenue per procedure by 3% to 5% once fully implemented.
What it indicates: Growth continues through new systems and markets, while lower pricing may widen access.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Clinical and pharmacy staff shortages. Cost pressure and the need for fewer errors. Growth of surgical robotics and medical devices with automation built in Generative AI for documentation, coding and revenue cycle work. Expansion of telemedicine digital health
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- High upfront cost of robots and automation systems. Integration with EHRs and legacy hospital systems. Data privacy, cybersecurity and AI accuracy concerns. Staff training and change management. Pricing pressure on instruments and AI software licenses.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Medical logistics and training automation, the fastest-growing product segment. Enterprise AI agents that cover documentation, coding and patient access. Asia Pacific, the fastest-growing region. Cell therapy manufacturing automation, such as the Multiply Labs and Legend Biotech collaboration. Pharmacy dispensing and packaging automation for hospitals and retail.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 3: Healthcare Automation Adoption Signals, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Precedence Research profiles Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Swisslog Holding AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Accuray, Inc. and Tecan Group Ltd.
|Company
|Key Offering
|Latest Development
|Positioning
|Intuitive Surgical
|da Vinci 5, SP, Ion
|Q3 2026 revenue USD 3.05B (+22%); 546 placements
|Surgical robotics leader
|Medtronic
|Surgical robotics, neuromodulation
|BrainSense aDBS on TIME Best Inventions (Oct 2025)
|Broad therapeutic automation
|Siemens Healthineers
|Imaging, lab diagnostics, Varian
|Varian acquisition (2021)
|Imaging and oncology automation
|GE HealthCare
|Imaging and monitoring
|40+ technology innovations showcased (2025)
|AI-enabled imaging
|Philips
|Image-guided therapy, monitoring
|LumiGuide 3D device guidance expanded (2025)
|Guided therapy and monitoring
|Danaher / Tecan
|Lab automation, liquid handling
|Named key players
|Lab automation leaders
|Swisslog / BD
|Pharmacy and logistics automation
|BD acquired Parata for USD 1.5B+ (2022)
|Medication automation
|Epic / Microsoft / Abridge
|Ambient AI and clinical agents
|AI Charting (Feb 2026); enterprise agent (Aug 2026)
|Clinical workflow automation
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|Health systems
|CEO, CFO, CMIO, CNO
|Staff shortages, burnout, margin pressure
|Ambient AI, robotics, logistics
|Hospital pharmacies
|Director of Pharmacy
|Medication error goals, volume growth
|Dispensing and packaging robots
|Clinical and research labs
|Lab Director, R&D Head
|Test volume, staffing gaps
|Liquid handling and sample automation
|Surgical departments
|Chief of Surgery, Capital Committee
|Procedure growth, new programs
|Robot placements and upgrades
|Home and ambulatory care
|Operations Head
|Shift of care out of hospitals
|Remote monitoring and scheduling
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for healthcare automation and adjacent markets such as robotic process automation in healthcare pharmacy automation healthcare analytics
Precedence Quadrant compares automation vendors on technology, installed base, AI capability and service reach, helping buyers select partners and vendors benchmark rivals.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks launches, placements, pricing changes and adoption studies so commercial teams can act early.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps robot, component and consumable supply chains, supporting procurement and partnership decisions.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as ROI of ambient AI, robot placement forecasts or pharmacy automation demand by country.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data
|Sizes demand by product and country
|Precedence Quadrant
|Vendor comparison on technology and AI
|Supports vendor selection
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live tracking of launches and adoption
|Times sales and investment moves
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Robot and component supply mapping
|Supports procurement planning
|Customized Research
|ROI, forecast and market-entry studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Automation products, AI pricing and adoption rates change every quarter. Monthly updates suit commercial teams tracking launches and contracts. Quarterly updates match company earnings such as robot placements. Six-monthly updates align with health system budget cycles, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: the market more than doubles by 2035; automation is now a response to staffing and cost pressure. Strategy and business development teams: logistics and training automation and Asia Pacific offer the fastest growth. R&D leaders: AI agents and EHR integration now decide software purchases. Procurement teams at providers: compare total cost, including licenses, instruments and service. Investors: recurring revenue from instruments, software and service drives value. Suppliers: demand rises for robotic components, sensors and lab consumables.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company Ecosystem
Figure 4: Healthcare Automation Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
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