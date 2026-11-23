Ottawa, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare automation market is valued at USD 51.54 billion in 2026, up from USD 46.85 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 119.19 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.79%. The U.S. market grows from USD 15.15 billion in 2026 to USD 36.19 billion by 2035 at a 10.15% CAGR.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Health systems face staff shortages, rising costs and growing patient volumes, and automation is moving from pilots into daily operations. Intuitive Surgical reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of USD 3.05 billion, up 22%, with worldwide procedures up about 15% and 546 da Vinci systems placed, including 315 da Vinci 5 systems. A study published in January 2026 found that 62% of U.S. hospitals using Epic had adopted an ambient AI documentation tool by 2025.

Software is now as important as hardware. In February 2026, Epic released native AI Charting built with Microsoft's Dragon ambient AI technology, and in August 2026 Abridge allowed partner health systems to deploy its clinical intelligence agent to every clinician. For device makers, software vendors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and investors, the questions are which tasks automate first, how buyers fund them, and which vendors control the workflow.

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Figure 1: Healthcare Automation Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market more than doubles between 2026 and 2035. The U.S. grows slightly faster than the global market, supported by surgical robot placements, pharmacy automation and fast uptake of AI documentation tools.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Healthcare Automation Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing Segment Why It Matters Product Therapeutic automation Medical logistics & training automation Robots lead today; logistics and training scale next End user Research institutes & labs Hospitals and home/ambulatory care expanding Labs automate first; hospitals follow with workflow tools Region North America (~42%) Asia Pacific Mature buyers vs fast new capacity

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Product. Therapeutic automation, including surgical robots, radiation therapy systems and automated therapy devices, holds the largest share because these systems carry high value per unit and generate recurring instrument revenue. Medical logistics and training automation grows fastest as hospitals automate supply, medication transport and simulation-based training.

Lab and pharmacy automation remains a core category, covering liquid handling, sample processing, dispensing robots and medication packaging. Diagnostics and monitoring automation links imaging, patient monitoring and AI analysis.

End user. Research institutes and labs hold the largest share because high-volume testing and research workflows were among the first to automate. The report also covers hospitals, home and ambulatory care and diagnostic centers.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Healthcare Automation Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest (~42% share) U.S. USD 15.15B (2026) → USD 36.19B (2035) Robotics, pharmacy and AI documentation adoption Asia Pacific Fastest-growing Hospital build-out, robot pricing changes New capacity in China, India, Japan Europe Established NHS England Copilot rollout to 505,000 staff Public-system digital programs Latin America and MEA Emerging New hospital projects Imported automation systems

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. North America held about 42% of revenue in 2025. The U.S. market grows from USD 15.15 billion in 2026 to USD 36.19 billion by 2035 at a 10.15% CAGR. Intuitive's installed base reached 12,094 da Vinci systems and 1,152 Ion systems, and ambient AI is spreading across hospitals that run Epic.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is among the fastest-growing regions as hospital capacity expands and governments fund digital health. Intuitive expects China price reductions on instruments from the fourth quarter of 2026, which may widen access to robotic surgery.

Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. NHS England is rolling out Microsoft 365 Copilot to 505,000 clinicians and support staff. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa buy mainly imported systems for new hospitals.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Key Healthcare Automation Developments, 2024–2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Ambient AI documentation is now mainstream. A study published in January 2026 found 62% of U.S. hospitals using Epic had adopted an ambient AI documentation tool by 2025, with DAX Copilot, Abridge and ThinkAndor making up more than 80% of deployments.

What it indicates: Documentation is the first clinical workflow to automate at scale; buyers now compare vendors on cost and integration.

The EHR vendor entered the market. Epic released native AI Charting in February 2026, using Microsoft's Dragon ambient AI for transcription. Microsoft moved Dragon Copilot customers onto one standard per-user license from May 1, 2026.

What it indicates: Pricing pressure rises for standalone scribe vendors, and the EHR becomes the main channel for clinical AI.

AI tools are becoming enterprise agents. In August 2026, Abridge let partner health systems deploy its clinical intelligence agent to every clinician, whether or not they use ambient documentation.

What it indicates: Vendors are moving from single tasks to system-wide agents, which raises contract value and switching costs.

Surgical robotics keeps growing, with pricing changes. Intuitive placed 546 da Vinci systems in Q3 2026 (up 28%) and grew revenue 22%, but U.S. da Vinci procedure growth slowed to 10%. The company expects instrument pricing actions to reduce revenue per procedure by 3% to 5% once fully implemented.

What it indicates: Growth continues through new systems and markets, while lower pricing may widen access.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers