MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative EV motor insulation technology recognized for advancing material efficiency, manufacturing performance and electric mobility

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced that its Voltatex® 4440 Gelcoat has been named a finalist in the Mechanical/Materials category of the 2026 R&D 100 Awards. Developed for electric vehicle (EV) motors, the technology helps manufacturers improve material efficiency, simplify production processes and enhance motor performance.

Voltatex® 4440 utilizes a liquid coating process that requires less material, eliminates coating waste and removes the need for specialized storage and application equipment. The coating cures simultaneously with the motor insulation resin in a single integrated step, reducing process complexity, lowering energy consumption and improving manufacturing throughput.

“As the electric mobility landscape continues to evolve, Axalta's focus rests on developing solutions that enhance reliability, improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce material waste without compromising performance,” said Robert Roop, Ph.D., Axalta's Chief Technology Officer.“Voltatex® 4440 Gelcoat helps manufacturers address these challenges by providing complete encapsulation of welded stator winding connections and delivering superior insulation protection compared with conventional powder coating technologies. I am incredibly proud of the Axalta scientists and engineers whose expertise and dedication led to the development of this innovation.”

The technology has already demonstrated commercial success, particularly in China, where the rapid adoption of oil-cooled electric drive systems has increased demand for advanced insulation solutions. Voltatex® 4440 has already helped manufacturers address challenges associated with conventional powder coatings while improving material efficiency, reducing manufacturing complexity and enhancing motor performance.

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has recognized the most innovative technologies introduced each year by industry, government and academic organizations worldwide. Often referred to as the "Oscars of Innovation," the awards honor breakthrough technologies with significant scientific and commercial impact. Finalists and winners represent some of the most impactful innovations across science and technology.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.