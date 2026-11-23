Nearly two-acre visionary estate with private beach access pending sale in cooperation with Joel Schemmel at Douglas Elliman

- Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that an architecturally significant Gulf-front estate rising on nearly two private acres on Longboat Key, Florida, is pending sale for $15.814M after just 31 days of auction marketing. Designed by internationally acclaimed Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors, the property was originally listed as a completed Estate with Joel Schemmel of The Schemmel Soda Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The sale culminated live in London on 20 November at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm's London Global Sale, a two-day curation of luxury properties across North America and Europe.

"Gulf-front land on Longboat Key at this scale rarely comes to market, and it is rarer still to find it paired with a visionary design that is already substantially realized," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Buyers from around the world saw the possibilities in this property, and we're pleased to see it pending sale after just one month."

"The buyers who engaged with this estate understood the incredible opportunity presented by the property," said Schemmel. "Nearly two acres on the Gulf, a private beach, and a residence designed at this level, with the chance to make the finishing decisions themselves, is not something Longboat Key offers often. The interest we saw from the start reflected that."

Substantially realized and designed to span more than 32,000 total square feet, the residence will feature 11 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. A dramatic foyer will open to an expansive great room overlooking the Gulf, while the primary suite will include dual spa-inspired bathrooms and bespoke dressing rooms. The home will also feature a showpiece entertaining kitchen and separate chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a rooftop deck with panoramic coastal views. A detached guest house, a separate pool house, and resort-style grounds with a pool, spa, and expansive terraces lead to the property's private beach.

Stretching between Sarasota Bay and the Gulf, Longboat Key is a barrier island known for 12 miles of white-sand beaches, waterfront recreation, golf, and resort living. The property is minutes from The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort and The Resort at Longboat Key Club, with shopping and dining at nearby St. Armands Circle. Approximately 10 miles away, downtown Sarasota offers cultural destinations including The Ringling, Sarasota Opera, and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, while Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions with credit to LuxHunters and Sweet Sparkman.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Concierge Auctions: Sweet Sparkman-Designed Longboat Key Gulf-Front Estate Pending Sale for $17.814M in Just 31 Days News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 23, 2026, 15:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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