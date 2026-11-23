MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Coordinated kitchen and bathroom upgrades introduce improved layouts, customized storage, modern fixtures, and updated interior finishes.

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Progressive Builders, Inc., a residential remodeling contractor serving Los Angeles County, announced the completion of a kitchen and bathroom remodel for an Altadena homeowner. The company replaced a closed-off kitchen and a worn bathroom with two rooms designed for daily use, managing the project from the first site measurements through the final walkthrough.The project reflects how Progressive Builders approaches kitchen and bathroom remodeling in Altadena, CA. Both rooms were designed, permitted, and built under one scope, so the homeowner received matching materials, one construction schedule, and one point of contact.A Homeowner Brings Two Dated Rooms to One ContractorThe homeowner contacted Progressive Builders with both rooms on the list. The kitchen had worn cabinets, limited counter space beside the range, and a wall between the cook and the dining area. The bathroom had a small vanity, aging tile, and a tub-shower combination the household no longer wanted. The homeowner asked for a single team to handle both rooms so the finished spaces would match, and working with kitchen and bathroom remodeling contractors who manage both together meant one round of decisions on finishes, budget, and timing."The homeowner arrived with a clear picture of what was not working," said Arik Filmus, Founder of Progressive Builders. "We started by listening to how the household cooks, cleans, and gets ready in the morning, because those habits shape the layout more than any trend does."Site Conditions That Shaped the ScopeThe Progressive Builders team began with site measurements and an inspection of the walls, plumbing, and electrical service. The wall between the kitchen and dining area needed structural review before it could be opened. The location of the water supply and drain lines determined where a larger shower and a kitchen island could go. The team checked the electrical panel against the load of new appliances and examined the bathroom floor for moisture damage and ventilation before planning any new tile.The team resolved each finding on paper before construction started, so they made layout and engineering decisions together."An older house usually has something behind the wall that the plans do not show," Filmus said. "We would rather find it during the site review, when we can design around it, than in the middle of demolition."Design Decisions for the Kitchen and BathroomThe design team turned the site findings into one plan with a shared palette for both rooms.Kitchen Layout and Custom CabinetryThe kitchen layout was reconfigured so the range, sink, and refrigerator sit closer together. We opened a section of the dividing wall toward the dining area, and a new island adds prep space with seating on one side and storage on the other. We built custom cabinetry to the room's measurements, with deep drawers, a tall pantry section, and no gaps at the ceiling. We chose modern appliances after setting the layout, so the cabinet openings fit each unit.Bathroom Upgrades, Walk-In Shower, and Tile WorkWe removed the tub-shower combination and installed a walk-in shower with a glass enclosure. A custom vanity with drawers replaced the original, and tile work runs from floor to ceiling inside the shower. The floor tile was selected for grip when wet.Countertops, Fixtures, and Material SelectionThe team chose countertops for heat and stain resistance, and shower surfaces for daily water exposure. Plumbing fixtures use one finish in both rooms, so the kitchen faucet, showerhead, and bathroom hardware match."Material selection is where two rooms either connect or drift apart," Filmus said. "We pick each surface for the job it has to do, then check that the colors and finishes still read as one house."Plans, Permits, and County ApprovalsAltadena is an unincorporated community, so building permits for work there go through Los Angeles County rather than a city department. Homeowners who hire home remodeling contractors in Altadena, CA are also hiring someone to deal with the county, and Progressive Builders included that work in its scope.The company prepared the drawings, submitted the applications, and followed the plan review. Work touching walls, plumbing, and electrical required permits and inspections. Submitting the kitchen and bathroom as one package kept the approvals moving together, and inspections were scheduled at the rough stages before walls were closed and again at completion."Permits are not the exciting part of a remodel, but they protect the homeowner," Filmus said. "An inspection at the rough stage means a problem gets found while the wall is still open, not after the tile is on."Coordinating Construction Across Both RoomsConstruction began with demolition of the old cabinets, tile, and tub, with the rest of the house protected. Framing changes at the kitchen wall followed, then rough plumbing and electrical in both rooms and the first inspection. After closing the walls, the crew waterproofed the shower before installing tile.The crews sequenced the two rooms in parallel. While the shower tile cured, they installed the kitchen cabinets. Countertops are measured after the cabinets are set and take time to fabricate, so bathroom work filled that gap. Sequencing is the main benefit of kitchen and bathroom renovation services delivered under one contract, since a wait in one room becomes progress in the other. Countertops, fixtures, appliance connections, and paint completed the build.Delivering the Finished Kitchen and BathroomThe team completed final inspections, resolved the punch list and walked both rooms with the homeowner. The kitchen now has room for two people to cook, with the island handling prep and casual meals. The bathroom has a walk-in shower and a vanity with storage. Updated kitchens and bathrooms also improve how a home shows when it is time to sell."A good remodel is one you stop noticing after a month because it simply works," Filmus said. "The cook can reach everything, the shower drains, and nobody trips over the layout. That is what we plan for."Progressive Builders operates as a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company in Altadena, CA and across Los Angeles County, managing each project from the first site visit through the final walkthrough. Homeowners considering a similar project can reach the team.About Progressive BuildersProgressive Builders, Inc. is a Los Angeles County residential remodeling and construction company. Its services include kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, room additions, garage conversions, and ADU construction. Designers, architects, and builders on the team handle each job from consultation through permitting, construction, and walkthrough.

Arik Filmus

Progressive Builders

+1 888-373-9930

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Progressive Builders Completes Dual-Space Remodeling Project in Altadena, CA News Provided By Small Biz Web Design Studio November 23, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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