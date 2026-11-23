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Virginia Beach practice honors founder Dr. Tyler Carmack and her contributions to veterinary hospice and palliative care.

- Dr. Tyler Carmack, Founder, Hampton Roads Veterinary HospiceVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice is celebrating 15 years of helping families care for their pets at home through the end of life. When Dr. Tyler Carmack founded the practice in 2011, few families had access to in-home veterinary hospice, palliative care, or euthanasia for their dogs and cats. Dr. Carmack set out to make those services available in Hampton Roads and to help families understand the options they had as their pets approached the end of life.As the practice grew, Dr. Carmack's outreach helped families across Hampton Roads and the surrounding communities learn how hospice and palliative care could support their pets' comfort at home. Among those the practice has served are military working dogs, retired police dogs, and the families who care for them.“When I opened Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice, I wanted families to know they had options when their pets were nearing the end of life,” said Dr. Carmack.“It has been a privilege to help families care for their pets in familiar surroundings and to be there for them when it's time to say goodbye.”Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice joined the Caring Pathways Family of Practices in 2021. Dr. Carmack became Director of Hospice and Palliative Care for Caring Pathways while continuing to serve as lead veterinarian at Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice. Through her work with the veterinary teams, she has helped shape care for pets and families across all four Caring Pathways markets: Colorado's Front Range, Charlotte, Virginia Beach, and Pittsburgh.“What Tyler started in Virginia Beach 15 years ago continues to shape how we care for pets and families across Caring Pathways,” said Chelsea McGivney, DVM, MBA, Executive Director of Operations.“She is generous with what she's learned, and our teams draw on her experience when helping families make some of the hardest decisions they'll face with their pets.”Dr. Carmack also speaks nationally and internationally on veterinary hospice and palliative care, sharing what she has learned in practice with fellow veterinary professionals and helping bring greater attention to this growing area of veterinary medicine.About Hampton Roads Veterinary HospiceFounded in Virginia Beach in 2011, Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice provides in-home hospice and palliative care and in-home euthanasia for dogs and cats in Hampton Roads and surrounding communities. The practice is part of the Caring Pathways Family of Practices. Learn more at .

Dr. Chelsea McGivney

Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice

+1 757-474-5968

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Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice Celebrates 15 Years of In-Home End-of-Life Care News Provided By Caring Pathways November 23, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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