Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors.

Annette H. Stevenson, NVBDC Executive Director.

Retired Army major brings 30+ years of procurement, supplier diversity and leadership experience to the nation's leading veteran certification organization.

- Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors, MI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) today announced the appointment of Annette H. Stevenson as Executive Director. A retired U.S. Army major, entrepreneur and corporate supplier diversity leader, Stevenson brings a broad understanding of veteran business ownership and corporate procurement to NVBDC's next chapter.Her appointment comes as NVBDC builds on its certification foundation to expand practical education, mentorship, corporate engagement, digital readiness and pathways to domestic and international business opportunities.Stevenson served 20 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a major. Since 1992, she has developed more than three decades of experience in procurement, supplier diversity, organization management and leadership across federal and state government, corporate America and the nonprofit sector. As President of Stevenson Consulting Group, a certified SDVOB and SDVOSB, she also understands firsthand the challenges business owners face when pursuing larger customers and navigating corporate supply chains and federal contracting.Her background includes 18 years in corporate procurement at SAS, including 13 years as the first Supplier Diversity Manager. In that role, she led the supplier inclusion efforts which resulted in the addition of veteran-owned businesses to the company's supplier diversity program. While at SAS, she earned the credentials of Certified Purchasing Manager (C.P.M.) and Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity (CPSD).“Annette understands the veteran business community from every side of the table, as a veteran, an entrepreneur and a corporate procurement professional,” said Jim Cowper, Chairman of the NVBDC Board of Directors.“Her experience, passion and advocacy will help guide NVBDC as we strengthen our services, deepen corporate engagement and help more Veteran-Owned businesses prepare for meaningful growth.”Stevenson's appointment builds on her service as an NVBDC board member and her contributions to the organization's business development initiatives. She has helped lead a Michigan grant-supported effort to strengthen veteran business digital readiness through education in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, capability statements and export readiness.As Executive Director, Stevenson will lead the execution of NVBDC's strategic priorities, support its staff and programs, and strengthen relationships with certified businesses, corporate members and resource partners.“Veteran business owners bring resilience, determination, leadership, industry expertise and a commitment to delivering on their promises,” said Stevenson.“Our responsibility is to help them connect those strengths with the preparation, relationships and resources they need to compete. I am deeply honored to lead NVBDC into its next chapter alongside our staff, board and partners, turning our shared mission into greater impact.”Under Stevenson's leadership, NVBDC's business development efforts will focus on five connected priorities:●Supplier readiness and education: Services Committee webinars, the Learning Forum, access to capital workshops and corporate-led JumpStart sessions that prepare business owners to meet buyer expectations and successfully compete for contracts.●Mentorship and business connections: Veteran-to-veteran learning, corporate mentorship and matchmaking that support meaningful, lasting business relationships.●Digital readiness: Focused guidance and Technical Assistance from Subject Matter Experts on AI, marketing, cybersecurity and technology that help businesses improve operations and competitiveness.●Broader market access: Export readiness education and connection to resources including global financing tools and programs that support international trade.●International Certification & Global Opportunities: Expand NVBDC's international certification and strategic partnerships to enable veteran-owned businesses the access to new global consumer markets and assist corporations with global market presence to connect and utilize certified veteran owned businesses.Together, these priorities reflect NVBDC's commitment to strengthening and protecting the integrity of its gold standard certification while helping veteran-owned businesses use the credential as a foundation for sustainable, profitable growth.To learn more about NVBDC certification, business development programs or corporate membership, visit NVBDC.About the National Veteran Business Development CouncilFounded in 2013 and created by veterans for veterans, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the nation's original third-party certification organization for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs). Its rigorous certification process certifies veteran status, veteran ownership and veteran control - giving corporate and government buyers confidence in the businesses they engage. Through certification, education, mentorship, corporate engagement and strategic partnerships, NVBDC helps veteran entrepreneurs strengthen their readiness and connect with business opportunities. NVBDC is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Paul Edelstein

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 248-747-2392

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NVBDC Names Annette H. Stevenson Executive Director, Advancing a Veteran-Led Vision for Business Growth News Provided By National Veteran Business Development Council November 23, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, World & Regional



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