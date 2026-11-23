GoHighLevel Announces Black Friday 2026 Offer With 50% Off Three Months

GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 deal is now live, offering 50% off for three months, with plans starting at $48.50/month through December 6.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GoHighLevel launched a Black Friday 2026 promotion offering 50% off the first three monthly payments on Starter, Unlimited, and Founder plans, with prices starting at $48.50 per month and separate upgrade offers for existing customers.The promotion lowers entry-level pricing to $48.50 per month and includes separate offers for eligible existing customers and active trial users during the Black Friday Week, which runs Nov. 23–29, followed by Cyber Monday Week from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, 2026.Full promotional details and available offers can be viewed at:The GoHighLevel Black Friday deal reduces the Starter plan to $48.50 per month, the Unlimited plan to $148.50 per month, and the Founder plan to $248.50 per month, billed in three monthly payments. Regular subscription pricing resumes after the promotional period.GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 Pricing: Starter, Unlimited and Founder PlansNew customers signing up during the GoHighLevel Black Friday sale can receive 50% off the regular monthly subscription price for their first three payments.The GoHighLevel Starter plan is available for $48.50 per month instead of $97, bringing the three-month subscription total to $145.50. This represents a saving of $145.50 over the promotional period.The GoHighLevel Unlimited plan is available for $148.50 per month instead of $297. The discounted three-month total is $445.50, compared with the regular $891, saving customers $445.50.The GoHighLevel Founder plan costs $248.50 per month instead of its standard $497. Customers pay $745.50 over the first three months, saving $745.50 compared with regular monthly pricing.The Founder plan provides the largest absolute subscription saving among the three new-customer offers.All discounted prices apply to the first three monthly subscription payments only. Standard monthly billing resumes afterward. Applicable taxes, usage-based services, and optional paid add-ons may result in additional charges.Existing GoHighLevel Customers Can Access Black Friday Upgrade DealsGoHighLevel's Black Friday 2026 promotion also includes discounted subscription upgrades for eligible existing customers.Customers currently subscribed to the Starter plan can upgrade to Unlimited for $148.50 per month or to Founder for $248.50 per month for three months.Eligible Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to Founder for $297 per month for three months, compared with the regular Founder price of $497 per month. This represents a total saving of $600 over the discounted period.Existing customers may also qualify for reduced annual subscription pricing.Eligible Starter subscribers can upgrade to Unlimited for $2,673 annually or Founder for $4,473 annually. Eligible Unlimited subscribers can also access the Founder annual upgrade at $4,473.These annual upgrade offers are priced 10% below regular annual subscription rates and 25% below the equivalent cost of 12 standard monthly payments.Annual plans require upfront payment. Eligibility depends on the customer's existing subscription and billing arrangements, and renewal pricing should be reviewed before changing subscriptions.Existing subscribers who remain on their current monthly plan should not assume that the 50% new-customer discount applies automatically.Active Trial Users May Qualify for the 50% Black Friday DiscountQualifying GoHighLevel trial users can also access the Black Friday 2026 promotion.Eligible trial accounts may receive 50% off their current monthly subscription plan for three monthly payments.However, activating the promotion may end the remaining free trial period and trigger the first subscription payment. Trial users should review the applicable activation conditions before accepting the offer.When Does the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 Sale End?The GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 sale launched on November 23 at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) and continues through December 6, 2026.The promotional period is divided into two scheduled phases.Black Friday Week: November 23–29, 2026, ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on November 29.Cyber Monday Week: November 30–December 6, 2026, with the final activation deadline set for 11:59 p.m. PST on December 6.Both promotional periods are part of the same Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign. Customers must complete an eligible registration or subscription change before the applicable deadline to receive promotional pricing.How to Claim the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 OfferNo coupon code is required to claim the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 discount.New customers can select an eligible Starter, Unlimited, or Founder subscription during the campaign and receive the reduced monthly rate for their first three payments.Existing customers and qualifying trial users should review the offers available to their accounts before upgrading their subscription or activating a discount.Customers are encouraged to check their eligibility, promotional billing terms, standard renewal pricing, and any additional charges before accepting an offer.Full details of the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 promotion, including available discounts and subscription options, can be found at:The promotion ends December 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST, after which the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts are scheduled to expire.

Marius Kiniulis

Marius Kiniulis

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GoHighLevel Announces Black Friday 2026 Offer With 50% Off Three Months News Provided By Marius Kiniulis November 23, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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