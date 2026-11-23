MENAFN - IANS) New York, Nov 23 (IANS) The Nvidia board, in a surprising move, reinstated Jensen Huang as the CEO on Monday with the backing of President Donald Trump, sending stocks soaring.

Eleven days after he resigned in shame after an affair with a woman suspected of being involved with China's intelligence agency was exposed, he made a triumphant return as the board made a dramatic U-turn after saying he wouldn't be back.

As the markets opened, the NASDAQ index, which is heavily weighted with tech stocks, opened up nearly seven per cent, erasing Friday's five per cent loss, and Nvidia went up around 30 per cent, adding nearly $1 trillion in value.

“I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution", Huang said after the board's announcement.

Trump said in a Truth Social post called the reinstatement“the correct and proper decision" and said the country "needs his leadership".

He gave him a clean chit, asserting the government has no "evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct".

Nvidia's advanced chips are the hardware engine of the artificial intelligence revolution.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a backer of Huang close to Trump, welcomed his reinstatement, posting on X, "The mistake has been corrected.

Indicating Trump's intervention, Nvidia's board said, "In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk".

Board Chair Harvey Jones said,“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company".

Colette Kress, the interim CEO, will return to being chief financial officer, he said.

The board also said that it was also putting guardrails to ensure the company complies with national security issues.

The company said it had set up a "National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks".

The Nvidia issue split Trump's cabinet, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticising Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for not being more strict with Nvidia, and the president was sympathetic to Lutnick.

“We've been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, and we do need answers,” Bessent said on CBS's Face the Nation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the national security adviser, had first briefed Trump about Huang's affair and the security risks.

Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Le Huang, who was associated with a Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, that in turn was accused of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China-related companies.

Huang and Nvidia are not out of the woods completely because the Democrats, who will be taking over Congress next year, have declared they will hold investigations into his and his company.

He is already scheduled to meet with a Congressional committee, which is now under Republican control, next month.