MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The craftsmanship of India's tea workers lies at the heart of the country's globally renowned teas, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday after visiting Darjeeling's tea gardens.

Highlighting the role of skilled tea pluckers and reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening the tea sector through greater opportunities, innovation and value addition, he said that the country's tea workers bring iconic Darjeeling flavour to the world.

"Tea plucking is an art! Two leaves and a bud, and it's ready to be sent to the factories to be processed," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.

"Couldn't stop capturing these breathtaking tea gardens in Darjeeling and our skilled & diligent tea pluckers busy at work to bring to the world the iconic aroma and flavour of India's most celebrated tea," the minister added.

In another post, the Union Minister underscored the need to strengthen India's tea sector by creating greater opportunities for tea growers and workers, saying the country's finest teas have immense potential in global markets.

Sharing his experience after visiting the Makaibari Tea Estate, one of the world's oldest tea estates, Goyal described the plantation as a unique blend of heritage, human ingenuity and generations of agricultural knowledge.

The minister said the estate's tea factory is a living example of the industry's rich legacy.

Built using wood, bamboo and cast iron, the facility is among the earliest tea factories of its kind and has evolved organically over the years, with several original machines still operational.

"Its factory is a piece of living history. One of the world's first built using wood, bamboo and cast iron, it has grown organically over the years, with many of its original machines still running today! Here, human ingenuity, nature and agricultural wisdom passed down through generations create something truly exceptional," the minister stated.

"And at the heart of it all: the tea growers and workers. It's people like them we want to empower as we strengthen India's tea sector, with better opportunities at the grassroots, innovation, value addition and new global markets for India's finest teas," Goyal noted.