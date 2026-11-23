MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has approved several significant proposals covering rural electrification, mineral exploration, administrative schemes, and cultural infrastructure development under the 16th Finance Commission period.

Under the first phase of the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the Cabinet cleared an action plan of Rs 193.72 crore to electrify 46,574 un-electrified households and 54 government public institutions across 1,834 settlements in the eastern, central, and western regions. These settlements comprise 20 or more households each. Of the total outlay, 60 per cent (Rs 116.24 crore) will come as a Central Government grant, while the remaining 40 per cent (Rs 77.48 crore) will be borne by the State.

Electricity distribution companies will create the required power infrastructure in settlements where the estimated cost is up to Rs 2 lakh per household. The State will provide the balance project cost (excluding the Central grant) and the applicable SGST as a loan to the distribution companies.

In-principle approval has also been granted for financial support to electrify smaller settlements with fewer than 20 households, for which a separate proposal will be submitted later.

The Energy Department has been authorised to amend the scheme guidelines as required.

In another decision, the Madhya Pradesh State Mineral Corporation Limited has been designated as the nodal agency for mineral exploration and survey activities in the state. Its Board of Directors will oversee smooth implementation.

External agencies will be engaged through a transparent process for data analysis, airborne and“heliborne” surveys, geophysical and geochemical studies, and drilling to confirm mineral reserves. Survey work in Category III areas of the central and western regions is targeted for completion by the end of 2028.

Also, Rs 2,278.99 crore was sanctioned for the construction of“Advaita Lok” at Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar as part of the Vedanta Peeth initiative. The complex will showcase the life and philosophy of Acharya Shankara through a high-screen theatre, galleries, laser shows, meditation centre, art village, and a Panchayatana temple complex.

The Council also approved Rs 3,059.07 crore for the continuation of 23 schemes under the General Administration Department from 2026-27 to 2030-31. These include Secretariat administration, Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi, freedom fighters' pensions, grants to the Human Rights Commission and Quality Assurance Council, Chief Minister's Excellence Awards, ministerial salaries, and other administrative needs.

An allocation of Rs 1,165 crore was cleared for the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant scheme for the same five-year period.