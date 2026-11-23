MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Gul Panag expressed her joy at getting the opportunity to turn into the 'little girl' once again as she recently attended her niece Sanjana's wedding.

On Monday, 'The Family Man' actress expressed how wonderful it felt to be surrounded by people who have known her since the start of her life.

Dropping a few glimpses from the wedding festivities on her official handle, Gul Panag wrote, "One of the loveliest things about growing older is that, every now and then, life gives you an opportunity to be a little girl again. To just be your parents' daughter and your brother's sister. To be surrounded by people who knew you long before you became the person the rest of the world knows. Family weddings offer that rather wonderful opportunity. (sic)."

Sharing her experience of revisiting some fond old memories with her cousins and other members of the extended family, she went on to add, "You meet cousins you haven't seen in years. You reminisce about a shared childhood, dispute each other's recollections of it and laugh at the very same things you laughed at thirty years ago. And, of course, in Punjabi families, the definition of immediate family is particularly generous. It was also enormously special to have everyone over at our home. I've always loved a full house. The conversations, the children running around, the coming and going, and the happy exhaustion that follows.

The 'Dor' actress added that the thing she treasures the most is seeing her son building his own equation with the same people who have been an integral part of her life.

"Watching him discover for himself the joy of having a large family. And increasingly, I find myself appreciating what an extraordinary privilege it is to still have both my parents cheering us on, dressing up, participating in festivities and making memories with yet another generation", Gul Panag further mentioned on the photo-sharing app.

"There is something very reassuring about being part of something so much larger than oneself. My rather large, wonderfully Punjabi family," concluded the post.

Gul Panag's post included many pictures from the Punjabi wedding.