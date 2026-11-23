MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the declaration of five tehsils in Sirohi district as severely drought-affected following inadequate rainfall during the Kharif crop season of Samvat 2083 (2026).

The decision aims to safeguard farmers' interests and provide timely assistance to those facing agricultural distress.

Acting on the Chief Minister's directions, the Revenue Department conducted a ground-level assessment of the drought situation.

Based on the findings of this ground-truthing exercise, Abu Road, Deldar, Pindwara, Reodar and Sirohi tehsils have been classified as severely drought-affected.

With the issuance of the official notification, the affected areas will now become eligible for agricultural input subsidies and other relief measures under the provisions of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The measures are intended to provide financial assistance to farmers who have suffered crop losses due to deficient rainfall.

Chief Minister Sharma has consistently emphasised the state government's commitment to farmers' welfare, agricultural sustainability and economic security.

The latest decision is part of the government's efforts to ensure that farmers affected by adverse climatic conditions receive assistance in accordance with established relief norms.

The rainfall across Rajasthan during the monsoon season was approximately 20 per cent below the annual average.

In view of the prevailing conditions, 87 tehsils across 15 districts had earlier been declared drought-affected. Of these, 73 tehsils were classified as severely drought-affected, while the remaining 14 were categorised as moderately drought-affected.

The inclusion of the five Sirohi tehsils in the severely drought-affected category will facilitate the implementation of eligible relief measures and agricultural input subsidy assistance, providing much-needed support to farmers in the district.