MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 23 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday assured tribal civil society organisations (CSOs) that the state government would extend all possible assistance to the families of the victims of the spurious liquor tragedy and their affected families.

At least 17 persons have died so far, while around 230 others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Manipur since November 18 after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Manipur's two districts. The incident has claimed 17 lives -- 16 in Chandel District and one in Kakching District.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister on Monday met representatives of various Anal Tribes' CSOs to discuss the recent suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Chandel District and Kakching District. The representatives apprised the Chief Minister of the situation arising out of the tragic incident and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate intervention of the state government.

The memorandum highlighted the need for compensation to the bereaved families, full medical assistance to all affected persons, strengthening of healthcare infrastructure in Chandel district and rehabilitation support for the affected families. It also sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Manipur rank to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

Responding to the demands raised by the representatives, Khemchand Singh informed them that a High-Level Enquiry Committee has been constituted, headed by Principal Secretary, R.K. Dinesh Singh, to conduct an enquiry into the tragedy.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the tragic loss of lives and assured the representatives that the government would look into the issues raised in the memorandum.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, MLAs Dr Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, S. S. Olish and representatives of various Anal Tribes' CSOs attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Manipur government Spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam Singh informed that samples of the suspected spurious locally produced liquor have been sent to the National Food Laboratory (NFL) in Kolkata for laboratory testing. He told the media that besides the NFL in Kolkata, the samples have also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and State Public Health Laboratory, both in Imphal.