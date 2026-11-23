MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai's theatre scene is set for an intriguing new addition this January as 06 Theatre presents Peril at the Glasshouse, an original interactive musical mystery taking place at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on 23 and 24 January 2027. Combining theatrical storytelling, audience participation and a live music score featuring percussion and strings, the production invites audiences to become part of the investigation rather than simply watch from their seats. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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From the producers behind Murder at the Majlis, which received rave reviews during its previous presentations, Peril at the Glasshouse marks the latest original production from 06 Theatre. Written by Bhoomika Ghaghada, edited by Fatima AlJarma and directed by Tarun Shyam, the production builds on the team's 15 years of experience in UAE media and arts.

Step into Marwan's grand villa by the beach, where the successful businessman hosts guests at his decadent glasshouse. Against the backdrop of a challenging year, everything seems to be going well for Marwan: his family is safe, his children are thriving and his café chain is booming. That is, until his quiet Thursday evening majlis takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of an unfamiliar visitor, foreshadowing a dark crime. In this original 90 minute interactive musical production, audiences are invited to follow the investigation and uncover the truth before the culprit is revealed.

At the heart of Peril at the Glasshouse is an interactive approach to storytelling that gives audiences the opportunity to solve the mystery for themselves. Each audience member receives seven clue cards containing the information needed to follow the investigation, question the evidence and develop their own theories. Designed to be completely solvable, the production gives audiences the opportunity to reach their own conclusions rather than withholding key details until the final reveal. Accompanied by an original live music score

featuring percussion and strings, the performance builds an atmosphere of suspense while keeping audiences engaged throughout.

Beyond the story itself, Peril at the Glasshouse represents a significant collaborative effort within Dubai's creative community. Talent was selected through open call auditions, bringing together a diverse team of emerging and established creatives across writing, acting, production, directing, lighting, set design, photography and marketing. The production involves 12 actors, six producers and 18 ushers, alongside at least 30 additional roles and opportunities supporting its delivery. The cast and wider creative team include trained talent from respected local and international institutions, including the American University of Sharjah and New York University. By creating opportunities for artists and professionals across multiple disciplines, the production contributes to the development of Dubai's growing theatre and performing arts scene. A full cast list is available upon request, with cast members available for interview opportunities.

Building on the success of Murder at the Majlis, which welcomed 150 patrons across two previous runs, including a private reading retreat and Sharjah International Book Fair in 2025, the team continues its commitment to original UAE theatre. Through 06 Theatre, they bring together local creative talent to develop distinctive productions that celebrate storytelling, performance and audience engagement.

Peril at the Glasshouse will feature four performances across 23 and 24 January 2027 at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Tickets are available exclusively through Platinumlist, with an early bird offer on Gold and Silver ticket categories running until 24 November 2026.

For tickets, performance timings and ticket categories, visit:

06 Theatre is a UAE based theatre production company dedicated to telling wildly-entertaining and socially-relevant stories set in the Gulf, made by local talent for Gulf audiences. Through interactive storytelling and live performance, the company aims to offer distinctive theatrical experiences and shape the region's arts and culture scene.

Production: Peril at the GlasshousePresented by: 06 TheatreDates: 23 and 24 January 2027Performances: Four across two daysVenue: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, DubaiDuration: Approximately 90 minutesFormat: Interactive musical mystery featuring live percussion and stringsWriter: Bhoomika GhaghadaDirector: Tarun ShyamBooking platform: Platinumlist (exclusive)Early bird offer: Gold and Silver tickets until 24 November 2026Tickets:

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