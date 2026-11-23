In a disturbing turn of events during a social media shoot, a young girl sustained a neck injury from a sharp object while reportedly making an Instagram reel, and the video went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

In the viral video, a girl was seen filming a reel with another girl when a sharp object accidentally grazed her neck, especially on her throat, leaving her visibly shocked as the clip abruptly ended. Another girl, who was holding the object during the shoot, appeared equally startled by the sudden mishap.

What was supposed to be a routine social media clip quickly turned into a frightening close call, as the cut was visible on the woman's neck after the sharp object slipped during the shoot, leaving both women visibly shaken.

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Reel Shoot Goes Wrong

In the era of social media, especially reels, which have become a source of content creation for influencers, users, and everyday creators chasing views, the limits of what people try on camera are constantly being tested, especially to accumulate views and followers on social media.

The recent video has apparently shown how a split-second slip during an informal reel shoot can turn dangerous. In a short clip, a young girl was seen preparing for a reel alongside another girl when the sharp object used as a prop accidentally grazed her throat, leaving a visible cut. Both women were startled as they quickly realised what had happened.

The girl, who had a neck cut, was seen closely looking at the front camera of her mobile phone to check the injury before the clip abruptly ended. However, It remained unclear whether the incident was a genuine accident or a staged prank, as the video's exact location and date could not be independently verified.

Reel ke chakkr mein abhi nipat jati,kya milta hai bhai itni nonsense act krke ladduu (@ladduu143) November 22, 2026

As reels became a new source of entertainment and content-making for millions of users, incidents like this highlight how easily an unscripted shoot can go wrong when sharp objects or risky props are handled without caution.

As content creators, reel-makers, and users find new ways, creatively or randomly, to generate views and engagement online, dangerous props and unscripted stunts continue to turn routine shoots into serious safety hazards.

'Stupidity Has No Limits': Netizens React to Shocking Reel Video

The viral video of the woman suffering a neck injury while filming an Instagram reel sparked shock and criticism online, with several users questioning the dangerous lengths people go to for social media attention.

Taking to their X handles, many social media users expressed shock over the incident, criticised dangerous reel-making trends, and raised concerns about the risks of chasing views and online validation. Others called for stricter restrictions on social media use among children and teenagers.

Another section of users criticised the growing obsession with social media validation, describing the incident as a disturbing example of how the pursuit of viral content can put people's safety at risk.

This is the disturbing impact of Instagram Reels

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 23, 2026

Stupidity has no limits.... Sunny (@ruins0ftesla) November 23, 2026

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What kind of reel is this?

This is life threatening to kids....

क्या चल रहा है ये....

- Dr Vikas Jain (@DrVikasJain12) November 23, 2026

impact of Instagram Reels

- BOLD VOICE (@jaydeep_pj) November 23, 2026

Using mobile before age 18 should be a non-bailabe offense. StrugglesOfMen (@_strugglesofmen) November 23, 2026

shit, that's scary bro

- Anup (@imanupborah) November 23, 2026

Social media should be banned for kids under age of 18

It's dangerous than Right to Vote

- Free Thoughts (@Freethoughts273) November 23, 2026

This is what seeking social media validation is doing to our younger generations. Horrifying to say the least.

- J.B Hazarika (@GenY_Hazarika) November 23, 2026

@gharkekalesh Instagram didn't steal our time, it repossessed our brains.

- Bit_player (@UJurno) November 23, 2026

@gharkekalesh Horrible!

- Keshav | Equity & Options (@TradeThatFlow) November 23, 2026

@gharkekalesh Insta reels n reelbaaz createsust be banned for disgusting filty cheap acts

- Mr. EntertainMent (@UsingXforScroll) November 23, 2026

Meanwhile, several countries, including Australia, Malaysia and Turkey, have introduced restrictions on children's access to social media, while others are considering similar measures amid growing concerns over online safety and the impact of social media on minors.

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