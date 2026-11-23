MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Ireland booked their place in the final of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 after registering a commanding 44-run victory over the Netherlands in their Super Sixes clash in Ajman.

Ireland will face unbeaten Sri Lanka in the title clash after finishing second in the Super Sixes standings with six points from five matches, having recorded three wins. Sri Lanka topped the table with 10 points.

Batting first, Ireland posted a formidable 162/3 in their 20 overs, with captain Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter providing a solid platform before Lara Maritz anchored the latter half of the innings.

Lewis set the tempo with a fluent 37 off 24 deliveries, including seven boundaries, before being dismissed at 61/1. Hunter continued the momentum with a steady 46 off 35 balls, hitting five fours.

Maritz then held the innings together with an unbeaten 57 off 45 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six. She shared a valuable partnership with Abbi Harrison, who remained unbeaten on 16 off 15 balls, to take Ireland past the 160-run mark.

Silver Siegers (2/24) and Caroline de Lange (1/23) were the wicket-takers for the Netherlands.

In reply, the Netherlands struggled to build partnerships against a disciplined Irish bowling attack and were bowled out for 118 in 19.3 overs.

Phebe Molkenboer top-scored with 46 off 38 balls, including six fours, while Frederique Overdijk contributed 35 off 28 deliveries with two boundaries. However, the Dutch chase lost momentum as Ireland kept picking up wickets.

Cara Murray was the standout performer with the ball, claiming a match-winning five-wicket haul of 5/17 from her four overs. The final five Netherlands wickets fell for just 13 runs as Murray dismantled the middle and lower order.

Kia McCartney provided excellent support with 2/19, while Aimee Maguire (1/30) and Zara Craig (1/6) picked up a wicket each.

In the other Super Sixes fixture, Scotland signed off their campaign with a dominant 74-run victory over Zimbabwe.

After being reduced to 6/2 inside the first two overs, Scotland recovered to post 146/8 in their 20 overs, thanks largely to captain Kathryn Bryce's impressive 69 off 48 balls, which included six fours and two sixes.

Bryce found support from Sarah Bryce, who scored 25 off 22 deliveries, as the pair added 50 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings.

Zimbabwe's Christine Mutasa was the pick of the bowlers with 4/26, while Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha and Audrey Mazvishaya claimed a wicket apiece.

Zimbabwe's chase got off to a disastrous start as Kelis Ndhlovu was dismissed off the first ball. The side never recovered and was bowled out for 72 in 16.2 overs.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scored with 22 off 23 balls, including four boundaries, but Scotland's bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the innings.

Kirstie Gordon led the attack with an excellent 4/13, while Kathryn Bryce (2/16) and Abtaha Maqsood (2/4) claimed two wickets each to complete a comprehensive win.

Despite the victory, Scotland's campaign ended with the Super Sixes fixture, while Ireland advanced to the final against Sri Lanka.