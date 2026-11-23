Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Regulatory Data Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global regulatory data market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations respond to increasingly complex compliance requirements, cybersecurity risks, and data governance obligations. The market grew from $2.57 billion in 2025 to an estimated $3.04 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. Historical growth has been supported by expanding regulatory requirements, the widespread use of manual compliance processes, growth across the banking and financial services sectors, rising demand for audit and advisory services, and greater complexity in enterprise data management.

The regulatory data market is forecast to reach $5.96 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.3%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of AI-powered compliance tools, cloud-based regulatory systems, and integrated solutions connected to fintech and blockchain platforms. Demand for real-time risk monitoring is also increasing, while more small and medium-sized enterprises are investing in regulatory technology to manage compliance obligations efficiently and reduce operational exposure.

Prominent regulatory data market trends include automated compliance monitoring, real-time regulatory reporting, risk-based audit solutions, stronger data governance frameworks, and integration with enterprise systems. Organizations are increasingly seeking unified platforms that can consolidate regulatory information, automate reporting workflows, identify potential compliance gaps, and support faster decision-making. These capabilities are becoming particularly important in highly regulated industries, where delayed or inaccurate reporting can result in financial penalties, operational disruption, and reputational damage.

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are expected to remain a major driver of regulatory data market growth. The centralization of digital asset storage and the continued expansion of connected business systems have created attractive targets for malicious actors. Regulatory data solutions help organizations strengthen cybersecurity frameworks through compliance intelligence, security benchmarks, monitoring guidelines, and policy enforcement. These systems can reduce vulnerabilities, improve threat detection, shorten response times, and support the protection of sensitive corporate and customer information.

Cybersecurity data highlights the urgency of these investments. In July 2024, Check Point Software Technologies reported that weekly cyberattacks on corporate networks increased by 30% during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023. Attacks also rose by 25% from the first quarter of 2024. As cyber risks grow, businesses are prioritizing regulatory data management and automated compliance tools to maintain resilience, demonstrate adherence to regulatory standards, and strengthen enterprise-wide security controls.

Innovation in predictive compliance analytics is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In October 2025, Wolters Kluwer launched Compliance Intelligence, a solution that combines structured regulatory data, human oversight, and workflows powered by Expert AI. The platform links regulatory alerts to enterprise compliance obligations and provides actionable intelligence for managing regulatory change. Automated applicability assessments and obligation identification help compliance teams align business processes with complex regulatory frameworks while reducing manual intervention.

Strategic acquisitions are further supporting market development. In May 2023, Regnology Group acquired Metadata Technology for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was designed to strengthen Regnology's regulatory data and reporting capabilities in the United Kingdom, expand its technical expertise, and broaden its customer base among financial institutions facing increasingly demanding compliance requirements. The acquisition also added metadata and statistical reporting capabilities used by central banks and regulatory authorities.

North America was the largest region in the regulatory data market in 2025, supported by mature financial services infrastructure, extensive regulatory requirements, and strong adoption of compliance technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regulatory data market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services; Platforms; Solutions; Tools

2) By Deployment: Cloud Deployment; On Premises Deployment; Hybrid Deployment

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME)

4) By Application: Compliance Systems; Financial Transaction Systems; Cloud Infrastructures; Data Storage, Transfer and Processing Systems; Identify Management Systems

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication; Energy and Utilities; Retail and E-commerce; Manufacturing; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Management; Compliance Analytics; Reporting Automation; Risk Monitoring; Document Processing

2) By Services: Consulting; Implementation; Support and Maintenance; Training; Audit and Advisory

3) By Platforms: Cloud Based Platforms; On Premises Platforms; Hybrid Platforms; Integration Platforms; Collaboration Platforms

4) By Solutions: Regulatory Reporting Solutions; Compliance Management Solutions; Risk and Audit Solutions; Data Governance Solutions; Monitoring and Alerting Solutions

5) By Tools: Validation Tools; Automation Tools; Data Visualization Tools; Workflow Management Tools; Analytics Tools

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

