Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Macintosh (Mac) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Macintosh (Mac) Customer Relationship Management Software Market to Reach $12.82 Billion by 2030

The global Macintosh (Mac) customer relationship management (CRM) software market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations increase investments in cloud technology, customer analytics and digital engagement. The market is projected to grow from $6.85 billion in 2025 to $7.75 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This momentum reflects the increasing adoption of Mac devices in enterprises, wider use of sales force automation, expansion of cloud-based business applications and the growing need to centralize customer information.

By 2030, the Mac CRM software market is expected to reach $12.82 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2026. Forecast growth will be supported by demand for artificial intelligence-driven customer insights, real-time analytics and personalized engagement. The continued development of subscription-based software-as-a-service models and hybrid deployment options is also making CRM technology more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large organizations.

Digital transformation remains a major growth driver for the Macintosh CRM software market. Businesses are modernizing operations to improve efficiency, strengthen customer connections and provide faster, more seamless services. Mac-compatible CRM platforms support these initiatives by consolidating customer information, tracking interactions, automating workflows and enabling more personalized communications. According to Eurostat, approximately 52.74% of European Union enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, an increase of 7.42 percentage points from 2023. This rise in cloud adoption is creating a favorable environment for Mac CRM software deployment.

Growing social media usage is also increasing demand for integrated customer relationship management solutions. Organizations need technology that can connect social interactions with customer records, monitor conversations, analyze sentiment and manage leads generated through digital channels. Mac CRM software helps sales, marketing and customer service teams coordinate these activities through a centralized platform. Global social media users reached approximately 5.17 billion in 2025, with year-over-year growth of 4.87%, according to Intelligentsme. As digital audiences expand, businesses are placing greater emphasis on real-time engagement and consistent customer experiences.

Personalized customer engagement represents another significant opportunity for the Mac customer relationship management software market. Customers increasingly expect communications, recommendations and offers to reflect their interests and previous interactions. CRM platforms designed for Mac environments enable organizations to use consolidated data and analytics to develop targeted campaigns, customize service experiences and improve customer retention. The scale of digital engagement is illustrated by Facebook's average of 2.11 billion daily active users in December 2023, a 6% increase from the previous year, according to Meta Platforms.

Key Mac CRM software market trends include the rising adoption of native macOS applications, closer integration with Apple ecosystem tools and growing demand for intuitive user interfaces. Mobile CRM functionality, centralized customer data and AI-assisted analytics are also becoming increasingly important. Solutions are being deployed for sales force automation, marketing automation, customer service, lead management, reporting and analytics across retail and e-commerce, technology, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, education, real estate and manufacturing.

Cloud-based CRM platforms are expected to benefit as organizations seek scalable services with lower infrastructure requirements. On-premises and hybrid deployments will remain relevant for businesses with specific security, control or integration requirements. However, higher costs for imported hardware components and enterprise IT infrastructure may affect technology investments, particularly among cost-sensitive small and medium-sized businesses. These pressures could accelerate the transition toward cloud-hosted CRM services and locally hosted software solutions.

North America was the largest region in the Macintosh (Mac) customer relationship management software market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Customer Relationship Management; On-Premises Customer Relationship Management; Hybrid or Mixed Models

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Sales Force Automation; Marketing Automation; Customer Service and Support; Contact and Lead Management; Analytics and Reporting

4) By Industry Type: Retail and E-Commerce; Technology and Software; Healthcare; Finance and Banking; Telecommunications; Education; Real Estate; Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud-Based Customer Relationship Management: Software as a Service; Platform as a Service; Infrastructure as a Service

2) By On-Premises Customer Relationship Management: Standalone Installation; Enterprise Server Deployment; Private Data Center Deployment

3) By Hybrid or Mixed Models: Integrated Cloud and On-Premises; Multi-Cloud Deployment; Distributed Deployment

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

