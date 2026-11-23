MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Time-Sensitive: QBTS fell 9.28% and then 9.51% in August 2026 as a quantum computing securities action alleges D-Wave failed to disclose that its overstated growth messaging was reasonably likely to harm its business and reputation

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 26, 2026 through August 25, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

QBTS shares fell 9.28% on August 6, 2026, after the Company reported second quarter revenue nearly $1 million below analyst expectations. Shares then declined another 9.51% on August 26, 2026, following the announced retirement and resignation of the Company's chief financial officer. The Court has set December 15, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Momentum Representations

The lawsuit asserts that on February 26, 2026, management described 2025 as "one of the most successful and transformative years in D-Wave's history," cited "over $30 million in Bookings in January alone," and stated that "2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for D-Wave." On May 12, 2026, management credited "strong execution, expanding commercial adoption, and differentiated technology leadership," along with a "record-setting $10 million quantum computing as a service agreement with a Fortune 100 company."

As alleged, this messaging materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects and set expectations that later results did not support.

Reputational Risk in Quantum Computing Securities: What the Action Claims Was Omitted



The action claims D-Wave failed to disclose that overstating its business and financial prospects was reasonably likely to negatively impact both its business and its reputation.

The February 2026 messaging also promoted the acquisition of Quantum Circuits, Inc. and a new business unit dedicated to U.S. government adoption.

Second quarter 2026 revenue of $3.08 million, reported August 6, 2026, trailed the $4.03 million to $4.08 million analysts expected. Investors who bought during the Class Period allegedly paid prices that did not reflect the reputational exposure created by the overstated outlook.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. The complaint alleges shareholders were told D-Wave was entering 2026 with 'exceptional momentum' without being told that overstating those prospects was reasonably likely to damage the Company's business and reputation," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until December 15, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QBTS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the QBTS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges D-Wave Quantum Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business and financial prospects, including its growth and operational momentum, during the Class Period. When second quarter 2026 revenue of $3.08 million, below analyst expectations of $4.03 million to $4.08 million, was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did D-Wave Quantum Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 26, 2026 to August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the QBTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do QBTS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QBTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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