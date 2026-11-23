MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm is also examining whether the proxy statement will leave out material information EagleRock Land shareholders need before they vote.

New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising

Amparo Law Firm PLLC, through its Amparo Investor Rights practice, is investigating whether $23.56 per share is the best price EagleRock Land LLC (NYSE: EROK) shareholders could obtain, whether the board ran a sale process designed to get it, and whether shareholders may have claims for additional value. We are also investigating whether the proxy statement gives you every fact Section 14(a) requires so you can judge that price before you vote. The proposed merger is with Texas Pacific Land Corporation.

EROK shareholders: click here to learn more about your rights and options at no cost or obligation.

THE QUESTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Texas Pacific Land Corporation, through a newly formed holding company called New Titan Holdings, Inc. (expected to be renamed Texas Pacific Land Corporation at closing) has agreed to acquire EagleRock Land for a fixed exchange ratio of 0.0831 shares of New TPL common stock for each EagleRock Class A share, and the company gives the deal value as an implied equity value of approximately $3.0 billion.

Before you vote, you should be able to see how the board chose this buyer and this number, what other options it weighed, and what its financial advisors concluded.

THE DEAL AT A GLANCE



Buyer: Texas Pacific Land Corporation, through a newly formed holding company called New Titan Holdings, Inc. (expected to be renamed Texas Pacific Land Corporation at closing)

Price: Fixed exchange ratio of 0.0831 shares of New TPL common stock for each EagleRock Class A share (and the same ratio for each EagleRock OpCo unit), implying a value of about $23.56 per EagleRock Class A share based on TPL's five-day VWAP as of November 20, 2026

Deal value: About $3.0 billion equity value (company-stated)

Announced: November 23, 2026

Shareholder vote: Not yet scheduled Expected closing: First half of 2027

WHAT WE ARE INVESTIGATING



The price. Whether the announced price is the best price shareholders could obtain, and whether shareholders may have claims for additional value.

The sale process. How the board ran the sale process and whether it looked for other buyers.

The stock component. How the stock shareholders would receive is valued, and whether the exchange ratio reflects what their shares are worth.

The advisors. The financial advisors' fees and any ties they have to the buyer. The disclosures. Whether the proxy statement gives you every fact Section 14(a) requires so you can judge that price before you vote.

WHY TIMING MATTERS

Shareholders usually have the most options before a deal goes to a vote. certain EagleRock equity holders, including Double Eagle, collectively representing in excess of 50% of EagleRock's outstanding voting power, have entered into voting and support agreements agreeing to vote in favor of the transaction. The shareholder vote has not yet been scheduled.

TALK TO US ABOUT YOUR EROK SHARES

amparoinvestorrights.com/actions/eaglerock-land-llc/

or call (888) 577-7817

No cost to speak with us. We speak English and Spanish.

You do not need to buy or sell shares to contact us.

QUESTIONS SHAREHOLDERS ASK

Does it cost anything?

Amparo Investor Rights handles shareholder matters on a contingency basis. You pay no fees or costs unless there is a recovery.

Is contacting you confidential?

We keep your communications with us confidential. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship.

What happens next?

An attorney reviews your information and follows up with you.

ABOUT THE ATTORNEY

The practice is led by Bob Amirian, Esq., Founding Partner of Amparo Law Firm. A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and a summa cum laude graduate of UCLA, he served as a law clerk to Chief Judge Sharon Prost of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and practiced at Venable LLP.

About Amparo Investor Rights: Amparo Investor Rights is the securities practice of Amparo Law Firm PLLC, a New York law firm that represents investors in shareholder investigations, merger disclosure claims and securities litigation.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship. Responsible attorney: Bob Amirian, Esq., Amparo Law Firm PLLC, 40 Wall Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10005, (888) 577-7817. Amparo Law Firm PLLC is licensed to practice law in New York, California, Texas, and the District of Columbia.

Contact: Amparo Investor Rights, (888) 577-7817, ...

CONTACT: Amparo Investor Rights, (888) 577-7817