Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Logistics Market to Reach US$179.4 Billion by 2032 as AI, IoT and Automation Transform Supply Chains

The global digital logistics market was valued at US$46.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$179.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. Market expansion is being supported by rising e-commerce activity, growing demand for real-time supply chain visibility, shorter delivery expectations and increased investment in intelligent logistics platforms.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and big data analytics are reshaping transportation, warehousing, inventory management and workforce planning. These technologies help organizations improve forecasting, optimize delivery routes, monitor assets and shipment conditions, automate repetitive processes and respond more effectively to supply chain disruptions.

Digital Logistics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

The rapid expansion of online retail is increasing pressure on logistics providers to process high shipment volumes while maintaining speed, accuracy and cost efficiency. Digital logistics solutions support this requirement by connecting data across transportation networks, warehouses, distribution centers and enterprise systems.

AI and machine learning are becoming increasingly important for demand forecasting, dynamic inventory management and predictive maintenance. IoT-enabled devices provide real-time asset tracking and condition monitoring, helping companies protect product quality and reduce losses during storage and transportation. Robotics and warehouse automation further improve productivity, workplace safety and order fulfillment accuracy.

Sustainability is also influencing digital logistics investment. Route optimization, improved fleet utilization, reduced empty miles and more precise inventory planning can lower fuel consumption, emissions and material waste. At the same time, enhanced traceability allows businesses to address customer and regulatory expectations for greater supply chain transparency.

Market participants continue to face challenges, including high implementation costs, legacy-system integration, data interoperability and cybersecurity risks. Increased connectivity can expose logistics networks to cyberattacks and operational disruption, making secure infrastructure, data governance and risk management essential. Despite these barriers, the need for resilient, agile and scalable supply chains is expected to sustain strong market growth through 2032.

Market Segment Outlook



Component: The solutions segment is forecast to reach US$103.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 19.2%. The services segment is projected to grow at a faster CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period.

Function: The report covers transportation management, warehouse management and workforce management.

Deployment: Analysis includes cloud and on-premise digital logistics deployments.

Organization size: Coverage spans large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. End use: Key industries include retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, aerospace and defense, automotive, and other end-use markets.

Regional Digital Logistics Market Analysis

The United States digital logistics market was valued at US$13.7 billion in 2025, supported by advanced technology adoption, established e-commerce infrastructure and ongoing supply chain modernization. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 20.4%, reaching US$30.9 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The digital logistics market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines competitive conditions, technology adoption, regional opportunities, segment performance and the strategic factors likely to influence future investment. The findings can support business planning, market entry analysis, product development, partnership decisions and revenue-growth strategies.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global digital logistics market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and business requirements are driving adoption?

What restraints could affect implementation and market growth?

Which components, functions, deployment models and end-use industries offer the strongest opportunities?

How are regional competitive structures and market shares changing? Which companies are influencing digital logistics innovation and adoption?

Domain Expert Insights and Report Differentiators



Expert-led market context: The analysis incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity and market-relevant conversations before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated intelligence: Insights draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other verified sources.

Strategic market direction: The report connects emerging signals with long-term trends to identify where the market is moving and which developments are most relevant to business strategy.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level forecasts to assess companies participating in and shaping the competitive environment. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive structures are evaluated by geography where appropriate, recognizing that a single global market share figure may not reflect regional market dynamics.

Companies Featured in the Digital Logistics Market Report



Advantech Co., Ltd.

DigiLogistics Technology Ltd.

Digital Logistics Solutions Pte Ltd.

Elite Digital Logistics

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAP SE

Siemens Corporation Tech Mahindra Ltd.

The report includes detailed global digital logistics market data, regional analysis, company profiles and one year of complimentary updates, enabling decision-makers to monitor technology developments, competitive shifts and emerging growth opportunities.

Key Attributes:

