Fuel Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture The US$1 Billion Market By 2030 As Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Franklin Fueling Systems, Banlaw, And Piusi Battle For Share
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fuel Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Fuel Management Systems Market to Reach US$1 Billion by 2030
The global fuel management systems market was valued at US$736 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising fuel costs, increased emphasis on operational efficiency, stricter environmental regulations, and growing demand for real-time fuel monitoring across transportation, logistics, mining, construction, oil and gas, defense, agriculture, and marine operations.
The comprehensive market report examines current trends, competitive conditions, technology developments, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their effects on fuel management system supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs, investment decisions, and geographic market positioning.
Fuel Management Systems Market Trends
Fuel management systems integrate hardware, software, and professional services to monitor, control, and optimize fuel storage, dispensing, and consumption. Hardware components include dispensers, tank-level sensors, card readers, access controllers, GPS-enabled trackers, and connected monitoring devices. Software platforms support analytics, reporting, remote system access, fuel consumption forecasting, and operational decision-making. Installation, maintenance, integration, and technical support services help maintain system performance and continuity.
Internet of Things connectivity, cloud-based platforms, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics are strengthening market adoption. These technologies improve data accuracy, enable remote oversight, support predictive maintenance, and provide organizations with greater visibility into fuel inventories and consumption patterns.
Core Applications and Industry Demand
Major applications include access control and fuel dispensing, along with fuel storage monitoring. Access control systems use RFID cards, PIN codes, biometric authentication, and other authorization methods to reduce theft and unauthorized consumption. Fuel dispensing solutions improve measurement accuracy, allocation, accountability, and operational efficiency. Storage monitoring platforms provide real-time tank-level data, leakage detection, contamination alerts, automated inventory tracking, and replenishment support.
Transportation and logistics companies use fuel management systems to control fleet expenses, analyze consumption, and improve route and delivery efficiency. Mining and construction operators rely on real-time monitoring to support heavy equipment productivity and reduce downtime. Oil and gas companies deploy these systems to manage storage and transportation risks while meeting environmental and safety requirements. Military and defense organizations use fuel management technology to improve resource visibility and operational readiness. Agriculture, marine, and other industries also benefit from improved fuel utilization and lower operating costs.
Market Growth Drivers
- Increasing adoption of IoT-enabled and cloud-based fuel monitoring platforms Rising fuel prices and growing pressure to reduce operating expenses Greater concern regarding fuel theft, leakage, fraud, and unauthorized usage Expansion of transportation and logistics activity, supported by e-commerce growth Demand for accurate fuel monitoring in mining, construction, oil and gas, and defense Stricter environmental, safety, and energy-efficiency regulations Advances in AI-driven analytics, forecasting, and predictive maintenance
Domain Expert Insights
The report tracks how fuel management systems are evolving from isolated monitoring tools into connected operational platforms. Cloud deployment, automated inventory controls, remote access, and predictive analytics are becoming increasingly important competitive differentiators. The analysis also evaluates how tariffs, trade negotiations, supply chain disruption, and sourcing realignment may affect hardware availability, component costs, regional manufacturing strategies, and market forecasts.
Report Scope and Segment Analysis
The report analyzes the global fuel management systems market by value in US dollars across the following segments:
- Offering: Fuel management system hardware, software, and services Application: Access control and fuel dispensing; fuel storage monitoring Vertical: Transportation and logistics; mining and construction; oil and gas; military and defense; and other industries Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World
The fuel management system hardware segment is forecast to reach US$418.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%. The software segment is expected to record a stronger CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period, reflecting demand for analytics, remote access, system integration, and automated reporting.
The United States market was valued at US$316.9 million in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$160.7 million by 2030. The report also provides detailed analysis of Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Strategic Report Benefits
- Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030 Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023 Assessment of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and competitive risks Regional and segment-level growth forecasts Analysis of tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing disruption, and supply chain realignment Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitor positioning Coverage of product innovation, emerging technologies, and process developments Actionable intelligence for investment planning, market entry, and revenue development Complimentary report updates for one year
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles 115 companies operating in the global fuel management systems market. Featured participants include Banlaw Pty Ltd., Franklin Fueling Systems, Frotcom International, Fluid Management Technology Pty Ltd., Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Piusi S.p.A., Triscan Group Ltd., Newlea Fuel Systems Ltd., Romteck Australia Pty Ltd., and Zhuhai Beilin Fueling Equipment Co., Ltd.
Latest Trade, Economic, and Technology Coverage
This edition evaluates tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, with particular attention to supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruption, economic uncertainty, and geographic realignment. Revised global and regional forecasts incorporate tariff effects and structural changes in globalization. The report also examines population and urbanization trends, product and process innovation, emerging technologies, competitive positioning, and strategic commentary from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists.
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