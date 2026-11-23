Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water and Wastewater Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water and wastewater pipes market, valued at US$27.2 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$44.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%. Market growth is being supported by aging infrastructure replacement, rapid urbanization, water conservation priorities, stricter environmental regulations, and rising investment in municipal and industrial water systems.

Infrastructure Renewal Strengthens Market Demand

Water and wastewater pipe networks are becoming a central component of public infrastructure and environmental planning. Many existing systems were installed decades ago and are increasingly affected by corrosion, leakage, contamination risks, population growth, industrial discharge, and climate-related pressures. Governments and utilities are consequently prioritizing the modernization of water distribution, sewage, and drainage networks to improve operational efficiency, public health protection, and long-term water security.

Demand is also rising for systems that reduce water loss and support wastewater recycling, greywater reuse, and more efficient resource management. Developing economies require scalable sanitation and water supply infrastructure to serve expanding urban and peri-urban populations. At the same time, extreme weather events are increasing pressure on drainage and wastewater networks, prompting investment in resilient materials, higher-capacity systems, and improved network design.

Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Transform Pipe Systems

The water and wastewater pipes market is shifting from conventional cast iron and concrete products toward PVC, HDPE, PEX, and advanced composite materials. These alternatives provide corrosion resistance, installation efficiency, reduced weight, durability, and lower lifecycle costs. Fiber-reinforced plastics and thermoplastics are also gaining adoption in applications requiring chemical resistance and flexibility.

Manufacturing developments, including advanced extrusion, modular systems, prefabricated components, and pre-insulated pipes, are helping suppliers deliver customized solutions while reducing installation time and service disruption. Digital project modeling is improving network design, construction planning, simulation, and lifecycle management. Manufacturers are also increasing their use of recycled plastics and sustainable resins as environmental regulations and circular economy objectives influence product development.

Urbanization and Regulation Shape Deployment

Rapid urban development is increasing demand for reliable municipal and industrial water networks. Regulatory frameworks governing drinking water quality, wastewater discharge, infrastructure performance, and environmental protection are influencing material selection, system design, procurement, and project approval. These requirements are encouraging investment in compliant pipe systems with extended service lives and reduced maintenance needs.

Smart city programs are accelerating the integration of sensors and monitoring technologies within pipeline networks. These systems support leak detection, flow monitoring, asset management, and predictive maintenance. Public funding, infrastructure programs, and public-private partnerships are further supporting deployment. Industrial operators in energy, pharmaceuticals, food processing, manufacturing, and other sectors are also upgrading water handling and wastewater treatment systems to meet sustainability and ESG objectives.

Market Growth Drivers



Replacement of aging water and wastewater infrastructure in North America, Europe, and other established markets.

Expansion of water supply and sanitation networks across emerging economies.

Growing adoption of PVC, HDPE, and other corrosion-resistant materials.

Stricter water safety, wastewater discharge, and environmental regulations.

Investment in smart metering, leak detection, and pipeline monitoring technologies.

Rising industrial demand for wastewater treatment and water recycling systems. Greater emphasis on sustainable construction, resilient infrastructure, and lower lifecycle costs.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the water and wastewater pipes market by material, application, end use, and geography. Material categories include plastic, metal, and other materials. Applications cover water supply and wastewater management, while end-use markets include municipal and industrial customers.

The plastic pipe segment is forecast to reach US$24.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%. The metal pipe segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the analysis period. The United States market was valued at US$7.4 billion in 2025. China is forecast to record an 11.0% CAGR and reach US$9.5 billion by 2032.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis covers major markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Report Benefits and Features



Annual market sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Assessment of material, application, end-use, and regional growth opportunities.

Analysis of market drivers, constraints, competitive conditions, and emerging trends.

Regional perspectives covering established and developing water infrastructure markets.

Company profiles and competitive intelligence across key geographic areas.

Actionable insights supporting investment, expansion, procurement, and strategic planning. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured

Companies covered include Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.; Aliaxis Group; Astral Limited; CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.; China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.; Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA; Core & Main LP; Ferguson Enterprises, LLC; JM Eagle, Inc.; McWane, Inc.; Mueller Water Products, Inc.; Nippon Steel Corporation; Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.; Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.; Tata Steel Limited; Tenaris S.A.; Uponor Corporation; Veolia Environnement S.A.; Wavin N.V.; and Xylem Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise, and academic experts to add context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, executive presentations, regulatory developments, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect developing signals with strategic market direction, identifying the technologies, regulations, investments, and competitive developments most likely to influence future growth. The analysis also extends beyond global market-level findings to examine company positioning and regional competitive structures. Where relevant, market share is assessed across major geographies to reflect differences in supplier presence, infrastructure maturity, regulatory conditions, and procurement dynamics.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global water and wastewater pipes market evolve through 2032?

Which infrastructure, regulatory, and technology trends will drive market expansion?

Which materials, applications, and end-use segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive shares change? Which companies are positioned to benefit from water infrastructure modernization?



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