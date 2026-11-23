MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through connected safety gear, premium sustainable products, direct sales, rental subscriptions, repair services and regional sourcing.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Scuba Diving Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scuba diving equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $1.47 billion by 2035, up from $914 million in 2027, representing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is driven by rising interest in underwater exploration and adventure tourism, along with greater awareness and accessibility of scuba diving as a recreational activity.

The future of the global scuba diving equipment market remains promising, with opportunities across direct and indirect sales channels.

Key Highlights by Segment



Regulators & rebreathers will remain the largest equipment type segment over the forecast period, supported by the priority placed on safe and reliable underwater breathing systems.

Direct sales will remain the larger sales channel segment due to stronger product customization and closer customer relationships. North America will remain the largest regional market, supported by high participation in recreational and professional diving.

Emerging Trends in the Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Competition is shifting from unit sales toward innovation, connected safety, lifecycle value, and recurring replacement demand. From 2025 to 2027, suppliers are expected to place greater emphasis on differentiated products, service capabilities, and channel development.



Sustainability: Manufacturers are increasing the use of recycled materials, lower-impact alternatives to traditional neoprene, and reduced-impact packaging. Environmental performance will increasingly influence product design, procurement, and purchasing decisions.

Connected Safety: Dive logging, satellite-enabled emergency services, air monitoring, and advanced decompression guidance are moving safety equipment toward connected premium platforms and stronger brand ecosystems.

Premiumization: Divers are upgrading to advanced regulators, dive computers, titanium components, and other high-end products, expanding the market for equipment priced above $1,000.

Travel-friendly Design: Lightweight and compact equipment is gaining importance as airline travel, liveaboard activity, and destination diving recover. Regional Supply Diversification: Companies are adding capacity and dual sourcing in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Mexico to reduce exposure to tariff uncertainty, delivery delays, and single-country sourcing risks.

Market value is expected to become increasingly concentrated among brands offering durable products, connected safety, digital services, and dependable repair support. Replacement demand, resort activity, and rising certification levels will support growth, while low-cost competition will maintain pressure on pricing.

Recent Developments in the Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Tourism recovery, training activity, replacement demand, sustainability requirements, and online sales are reshaping product specifications and competition.



Garmin introduced the connected Descent G2 dive computer in 2025, reinforcing competition around software, health monitoring, connectivity, and recurring digital services.

Shearwater expanded its Perdix 2 offerings with air integration and advanced decompression capabilities, highlighting the growing importance of safety features and technical support.

More than 30 million PADI certifications by 2025 supported equipment demand from newly certified divers, dive schools, and rental operators replacing aging fleets.

Fourth Element expanded its use of alternative and recycled materials, reflecting strong European demand for environmentally responsible diving products. Decathlon's global retail expansion increased access to competitively priced equipment, broadening participation while intensifying pressure on specialty suppliers.

Higher safety and sustainability standards are raising equipment prices, encouraging companies to pursue online sales, training, repair services, regional manufacturing, and other higher-margin activities. Durable and repairable products provide an opportunity to improve lifecycle revenue despite supply-chain and travel-market volatility.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Scuba Diving Equipment Market



Connected Equipment: Integrating dive computers, air monitoring, emergency alerts, health tracking, and post-dive analytics can support premium pricing and recurring service revenue.

Underserved Customer Groups: Products designed for women, families, and younger divers can improve conversion through better fit, lighter materials, and confidence-focused features.

Rental Fleet Modernization: Dive resorts and training centers offer growth opportunities for modular regulators, digitized service records, traceable maintenance, and replacement subscriptions.

Sustainable Product Lines: Recycled materials, repairable buoyancy compensators, lower-impact packaging, and transparent material reporting can strengthen premium positioning and appeal to eco-tourism operators. New Water Markets: Beginner packages, instruction partnerships, financing, and local service networks can expand participation in developing coastal and inland markets. PADI's network of more than 6,600 dive centers provides an established platform for regional growth.

Customers are increasingly seeking complete ownership solutions rather than individual products. Suppliers that combine equipment with certification, maintenance, monitoring, fit services, and responsive support will be better positioned to retain value and build long-term relationships.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Marine Tourism Growth: Adventure tourism, wellness travel, and interest in underwater exploration are increasing demand for masks, fins, regulators, buoyancy compensators, wetsuits, rentals, and replacement equipment. International tourist arrivals projected at 1.5 billion in 2025 support water-based activities across coastal and island destinations.

Technology and Product Innovation: Connected dive computers, digital interfaces, improved materials, and advanced safety features are increasing equipment functionality, comfort, and differentiation.

Safety Awareness and Training: Greater emphasis on certification, pre-dive checks, backup air supplies, and depth management is supporting demand for certified, durable, and advanced equipment.

Sustainable Product Development: Lower-impact rubber, recycled nylon, circular design, and repairability are becoming more influential in procurement and premium brand positioning. Manufacturing Efficiency and Direct Sales: Automation, digital inventory systems, and direct sales channels are improving product availability, reducing distribution costs, and strengthening customer engagement.

Key Market Challenges



Equipment Costs: A complete recreational diving equipment set can cost more than $1,000 in developed markets, excluding certification, travel, and servicing. Inflation and higher specialized-material costs may increase reliance on rentals, entry-level products, and pre-owned equipment.

Supply Chain and Raw Material Pressure: Dependence on imported components and specialized materials exposes manufacturers to freight costs, currency fluctuations, shipping delays, and shortages. Regional sourcing and stronger inventory planning will be essential. Regulatory and Environmental Compliance: Evolving safety and sustainability requirements can increase development, testing, certification, and compliance costs.

The market is positioned for consistent growth as travel, safety awareness, digital technology, and sustainability influence purchasing behavior. Success will depend on balancing innovation and affordability with reliable servicing, regulatory compliance, resilient supply, and environmental performance.

List of Scuba Diving Equipment Market Companies

Companies compete through product quality, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and value-chain integration. These strategies help suppliers address rising demand, improve cost efficiency, develop new technologies, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Aqua Lung

Johnson Outdoors

Huish Outdoors

Mares

Sherwood Scuba

Apollo Sports

Body Glove

Cressi

Tabata Beuchat

Country Wise Outlook for the Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Connected technology, lower-impact materials, direct-to-customer sales, diver safety, and marine tourism are influencing product development and commercialization across major markets.



United States: Garmin's 2025 introduction of the Descent G2, featuring an AMOLED display, health monitoring, smartphone connectivity, and advanced navigation, demonstrates growing demand for multifunctional dive computers.

China: Investments in automated marine equipment production and support under the 14th Five-Year Plan are improving manufacturing scale, supply reliability, and the global competitiveness of Chinese suppliers.

Germany: German and international brands are advancing connected dive computers and environmentally responsible materials. These developments are expected to influence European product and compliance standards over the next 3-5 years.

India: The 2025-2026 budget included interest-free loans of 25,000 crores for maritime infrastructure, supporting coastal tourism, training, port development, domestic assembly, servicing, and equipment procurement. Japan: Japanese companies continue to develop compact, high-reliability imaging and communication equipment for professional and recreational divers. Strong quality requirements and an aging diver population are encouraging durable, miniaturized products with wider Asia-Pacific potential.

Features of the Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market Report



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend analysis for 2019 to 2026 and forecasts for 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across equipment types, sales channels, and regions. Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by equipment type, sales channel, and region?Which segments are expected to grow at the fastest pace, and why?Which regions offer the strongest growth prospects?What factors are affecting market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are reshaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What product and technology developments are influencing competition?Who are the major market participants, and which strategies are they pursuing?What competing products or substitutes could affect market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the past eight years, and how has it affected the industry?

For more information about this report visit

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