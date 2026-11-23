MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About TSS Channel Inventory. The lawsuit centers on roughly $65 million in Opteon refrigerant aftermarket sales that distributor stocking allegedly shifted out of 2026 and into 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) securities of a pending securities class action. THE CASE: Investors who bought Chemours securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026 may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. YOUR OPTIONS: Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Management later estimated that roughly $65 million in Opteon aftermarket sales booked in 2025 should have been allocated more to 2026. CC shares fell $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, following the Company's August 4, 2026 second-quarter report. Investors have until December 7, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

TSS Channel Inventory and the Aftermarket Distributor Network

Chemours earns its Opteon refrigerant revenue through the Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) segment, selling to equipment makers and to aftermarket distributors who supply HVAC technicians. As alleged, that structure means distributor purchases made ahead of need can pull sales forward from one year into the next. The filing states that as the U.S. AIM Act drove a residential air-conditioning equipment transition, Chemours moved quickly to keep distributors and technicians well supplied.

Plaintiffs allege that aftermarket customers built extra inventory during that push, leaving the channel oversupplied heading into 2026. According to the lawsuit, the Company nonetheless described TSS aftermarket demand as strong throughout the Class Period without disclosing the overstock.

The Alleged Aftermarket Volume Reversal Behind the TSS Slowdown

When Chemours released second-quarter results, it attributed a volume decline primarily to lower TSS Opteon blends aftermarket sales, measured against elevated prior-year demand from the initial aftermarket channel fill. As set forth in the complaint, management attributed the gap to customers buying ahead in 2025 amid market supply constraints, a comparison it said would weigh on both the second and third quarters of 2026.

Alleged TSS Channel Fill Impact by the Numbers



4%: Second-quarter 2026 volume decline, which the Company attributed primarily to lower Opteon blends aftermarket sales.

$1.6 billion: Second-quarter 2026 net sales, down approximately 1% from the prior-year quarter.

About $10 million: Adjusted EBITDA impact from TSS demand pulled forward into the first quarter of 2026, as disclosed in May 2026. $210 million to $225 million: Second-quarter TSS adjusted EBITDA range projected in May 2026, a forecast the complaint says was presented as supported by strength across Opteon and Freon refrigerant channels.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about how much Opteon inventory was already sitting with Chemours' aftermarket distributors. As alleged, the channel had been stocked ahead of demand in 2025 even as the Company projected continued TSS growth into 2026." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until December 7, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CC Lawsuit

Q: How much did CC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18.63%, a decline of $3.34 per share, after the Company disclosed second-quarter 2026 results that reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance and attributed lower Opteon aftermarket sales to an oversupplied distribution channel. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges The Chemours Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding aftermarket demand for its Opteon refrigerant products and the reliability of its 2026 financial guidance during the Class Period. When reduced guidance and lower Opteon aftermarket sales tied to an oversupplied channel were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did The Chemours Company allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 20, 2026 to August 4, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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