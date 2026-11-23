MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through data-driven personalization, wearable integration, flexible subscriptions, localized production and functional meals that support premium pricing and retention.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Customized Fitness Meal Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customized fitness meal market is expected to reach an estimated $21.1 billion by 2035, up from $12.5 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2027 to 2035. Key market drivers include increasing awareness of personalized nutrition, rising demand for healthy meal options, and growing interest in fitness-oriented lifestyles.

The market outlook remains promising, with growth opportunities across personal and enterprise applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, fat loss is expected to experience higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing obesity rates and demand for weight management solutions.

Within the application category, personal use is expected to record higher growth as consumers increasingly seek individualized nutrition plans. APAC is expected to achieve the highest regional growth over the forecast period, supported by rising interest in health and wellness and increased healthcare spending.

Emerging Trends in the Customized Fitness Meal Market

Customized fitness meal providers are expanding beyond meal delivery to offer app-based coaching, continuous nutrition support, and data-driven recommendations. As personalization becomes more widely adopted, companies will increasingly differentiate through measurable results, convenience, sustainability, and service quality.



Personalized nutrition: Genetic, blood, allergen, dietary, and training data are increasingly being used to design customized meal plans. In January 2025, 58% of consumers reported following a specific eating plan, according to the International Food Information Council. Greater personalization can strengthen customer retention and support premium pricing.

Digital integration: Meal providers are connecting their services with fitness apps and wearable devices. These integrations enable recommendations to change based on activity levels, exercise, calories burned, and other real-time data.

High-protein functional meals: Demand is increasing for protein-enriched, gut-health, and recovery-focused meals. The International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends that active adults consume 1.4-2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, supporting broader interest in performance-oriented nutrition.

Sustainable meal systems: Environmental, labor, packaging, and sourcing standards are becoming more important, particularly in the EU. Providers will need to substantiate sustainability claims and comply with tighter regulatory requirements. Flexible and localized production: Local sourcing and production can improve freshness, delivery speed, and responsiveness to regional preferences while reducing supply chain complexity.

Recent Developments in the Customized Fitness Meal Market

The market is shifting from generic calorie-based meals toward personalized, subscription-based services supported by nutrition data, clinical insights, and digital delivery platforms. Consumers are also placing greater emphasis on measurable fitness and wellness outcomes.



Meal sector acquisitions: Nestle completed a majority acquisition of Orgain in February 2025, highlighting growing interest in protein-based meals and broader nutrition services.

GLP-1 focused meal services: Meal programs designed for consumers using GLP-1 medications gained attention in January 2025, increasing demand for high-protein, low-calorie options and partnerships with healthcare and digital platforms.

Functional nutrition investment: PepsiCo's $1.95 billion acquisition of Poppi in July 2025 reinforced investment in functional and personalized nutrition products.

Data-driven personalization: MyFitnessPal expanded its meal planning and nutrition tracking capabilities in 2025. Its user base of more than 200 million provides a foundation for automated recommendations based on daily activity, exercise, and calorie expenditure. Delivery platform consolidation: DoorDash's approximately $1.2 billion acquisition of SevenRooms in 2025 strengthened its access to ordering data and technology, supporting more individualized offers across delivery and fulfillment services.

Over the next five years, competitive advantage is expected to depend on reliable delivery, flexible subscriptions, health and medical integrations, and effective use of nutrition data. Regulatory oversight is also likely to increase as services become more closely connected with healthcare outcomes.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Customized Fitness Meal Market

Growth opportunities are moving toward meal services designed around performance goals, medical needs, dietary restrictions, and real-time health data. Companies that combine effective nutrition with dependable delivery and localized production are expected to be well positioned.



Wearable-connected meals: Integration with continuous glucose monitors and other wearable devices can enable meal plans to adjust according to users' health, activity, and performance data.

Health and wellness channels: Subscription meal services can expand through employers, clinics, fitness centers, and wellness programs, particularly in markets with high rates of obesity and chronic disease.

Performance nutrition: Meals designed around specific protein, carbohydrate, and micronutrient targets can attract active consumers and support premium pricing. In March 2025, the International Society of Sports Nutrition indicated that protein intake for the general population should not exceed 2.2 grams per kilogram per day.

Region-specific expansion: Localized menus and regional restaurant partnerships can support expansion in markets such as the Middle East and Latin America while improving cultural relevance and delivery efficiency. Subscription-based waste reduction: Services that improve forecasting, packaging, sourcing, and portion control can respond to customer demand for lower food waste. Global food waste was estimated at 631 million tons in 2022.

Customized Fitness Meal Market Drivers and Challenges

The market is benefiting from health awareness, digital nutrition tools, convenient delivery models, and greater dietary flexibility. However, providers must address affordability, food safety, personalization complexity, and customer retention.

Market Drivers



Health and fitness awareness: More than 230 million people worldwide were fitness club members in 2025, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association. Growing interest in preventive health is increasing demand for nutritionally designed meals.

Digital nutrition innovation: AI and connected technologies allow providers to personalize meals according to activity levels, allergies, preferences, dietary restrictions, and fitness goals.

Subscription convenience: Ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meals reduce the time required for planning, shopping, and preparation. Flexible subscriptions and same-day delivery are expected to support adoption among professionals, students, and athletes.

Dietary flexibility: High-protein, plant-based, low-carb, allergen-aware, and gluten-free options allow providers to serve a wider customer base. Many recovery-focused meals offered 25-40 grams of protein per serving in 2025. Environmental and operational improvements: Reducing waste, using local sourcing, improving packaging, and increasing sustainability transparency can strengthen customer trust and business performance.

Market Challenges



Pricing and affordability: Customized meals generally cost more than family meals or fast food. Inflation and household budget pressure can reduce subscription frequency, making tiered pricing and greater automation increasingly important.

Food safety and regulation: Providers must comply with allergen declarations, cold chain requirements, food labeling, traceability, storage, and packaging standards. These requirements are expected to become more stringent over the next 3-5 years. Customer retention and personalization: Repetitive menus, inaccurate portions, and unmet fitness expectations can increase cancellations. Flexible options to skip, swap, or pause meals improve the customer experience but add inventory and operational complexity.

Long-term success will depend on demonstrating clear customer value while balancing personalization, affordability, logistics, food safety, and sustainability.

Customized Fitness Meal Market Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, personalization, manufacturing capacity, R&D investment, infrastructure development, technology integration, and cost control. Companies profiled in the report include:



Freshnlean

Musclemeals2go

Fitnessblender

Iceagemeals

Trifecta Nutrition

Paleo Power Meals

Pete's Paleo

Underground Prep Iconmeals

Country Wise Outlook for the Customized Fitness Meal Market

Fitness meal preparation is becoming more personalized and data-driven, supported by food technology investment, retail partnerships, and evolving labeling requirements. Scaling remains challenging because food preparation, nutrition communication, and delivery regulations differ by country.



United States: The FDA proposed front-of-package nutrition information requirements in 2025, including disclosures related to saturated fat and added sugars. These measures are expected to encourage clearer nutrition communication and more targeted prepared meal offerings.

China: Revised food labeling policies in 2025, combined with rapid growth in meal delivery services, are improving standardization and expanding options for fitness-focused consumers.

Germany: HelloFresh reported approximately €7.7 billion in 2024 revenue in March 2025 and continued investing in its European ready-to-eat business, Factor. Additional capacity is strengthening competition in portion-controlled, subscription, and direct-to-consumer meals.

India: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India mandated nutrition labeling on packaged food in January 2025. Fitness meal companies, including Cure foods, also expanded branded kitchens, supporting more transparent and customized offerings in major cities. Japan: Domestic agriculture supplied approximately 38% of Japan's food requirements in 2023. Policies supporting local food supply may benefit meal providers that use Japanese ingredients while offering customized portions and nutrition profiles.

Features of the Global Customized Fitness Meal Market Report



Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Assessment of growth opportunities across product types, applications, and regions. Strategic analysis covering M&A, product development, competitive positioning, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report



Which market opportunities offer the strongest growth potential by type, application, and region?

Which categories and regions are expected to grow fastest, and what factors support that growth?

What market drivers, challenges, business risks, and competitive threats affect participants?

How are customer expectations, emerging trends, and new technologies changing the market?

Which companies are leading the market, and what strategic initiatives are they pursuing? How are competing products, substitution risks, and M&A activity influencing the competitive landscape?

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