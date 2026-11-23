Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipes Market Forecast to Reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030

The global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes market was valued at US$6.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in oil and gas pipelines, water distribution networks, wastewater systems, construction, and major infrastructure projects.

The comprehensive HSAW pipes market report evaluates industry trends, technology developments, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their effects on steel sourcing, manufacturing costs, supply chains, trade flows, and the competitive positioning of HSAW pipe producers.

HSAW Pipes Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for HSAW pipes continues to benefit from the expansion and modernization of long-distance pipeline networks. Their suitability for large-diameter, high-capacity applications supports their use in oil and gas transportation, municipal water distribution, wastewater management, industrial systems, structural support, and piling projects.

Energy security initiatives and continued oil and gas exploration are generating requirements for reliable pipeline infrastructure capable of operating under demanding pressure and environmental conditions. At the same time, rapid urbanization and population growth are increasing investment in water transmission, drainage, and sanitation networks, particularly across developing markets.

Advances in welding automation, production monitoring, inspection systems, and quality control are improving manufacturing efficiency and product consistency. These technologies help producers address challenges associated with weld-seam integrity, defect prevention, skilled labor requirements, and production costs. Regulatory standards governing pipeline safety and environmental performance are also encouraging investment in high-quality HSAW pipe products.

Applications Across Key Industries

Oil and gas remains a major end-use sector, with HSAW pipes deployed in long-distance hydrocarbon transportation and related energy infrastructure. Water and wastewater operators use large-diameter pipes for transmission, distribution, drainage, and treatment systems. Construction companies rely on HSAW products for structural support and piling applications, while chemical and industrial users require customized pipe specifications for specialized projects.

The ability to manufacture HSAW pipes in a range of diameters and lengths enables suppliers to address complex project requirements. Continued infrastructure development, including cross-country pipelines, municipal water systems, industrial facilities, and large civil engineering projects, is expected to sustain demand through 2030.

Market Segment and Regional Insights



Outer Diameter: The report analyzes 18-24-inch, 24-48-inch, and over-48-inch HSAW pipes.

End Use: Coverage includes oil and gas, water, construction, chemical, and other end-use sectors.

18-24-Inch Segment: This segment is projected to reach US$2.1 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5%.

24-48-Inch Segment: Demand is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. HSAW pipes market was estimated at US$988.8 million in 2024. China: China is forecast to reach US$3.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Turkey, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global Tariff and Trade Impact

The report examines tariff negotiations and trade developments across more than 180 countries. It assesses supply chain disruption, sourcing pressures, steel input costs, geographic production realignment, and evolving import and export conditions. Particular attention is given to trade tensions affecting the 2025 business environment, including updated analysis of tariffs introduced during the Trump era and their continuing implications for industrial markets.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for evaluating current market conditions and long-term performance.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks changing demand patterns, regional infrastructure investment, manufacturing innovation, trade policy, and competitive strategies across the global HSAW pipes market. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts places market developments in context and identifies emerging commercial opportunities. The analysis also considers population growth, urbanization, capital investment, energy demand, and regulatory requirements that could influence future pipeline spending.

Competitive Landscape

The study reviews 101 companies and includes updated global market share estimates, competitive positioning, geographic presence, and strategic activity. Featured companies include:



American Cast Iron Pipe Company

ArcelorMittal SA

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

EVRAZ North America

JFE Steel Corporation

Jindal Tubular USA LLC

Man Industries Ltd.

Noksel Celik Boru Sanayi A.S.

Northwest Pipe Company

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

Stupp Corporation Welspun Corp Ltd.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and HSAW pipes market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of major geographic markets and high-growth industry segments.

Evaluation of market drivers, constraints, technology trends, and regulatory influences.

Competitive intelligence covering leading manufacturers and their global positioning.

Analysis of tariff exposure, trade disruption, sourcing changes, and supply chain risk.

Actionable insights to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and revenue growth. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to important market developments.

The report addresses how the global HSAW pipes market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market shares may change, and which companies are best positioned to compete. It provides decision-makers with a focused view of market opportunities arising from energy development, water infrastructure investment, construction activity, manufacturing innovation, and changing global trade conditions.



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