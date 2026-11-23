MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Information Regarding Individual Liability Claims: Compass's CEO and CFO signed merger Offering Materials that allegedly promised "reasonable best efforts" through ordinary regulatory channels while a Trump-aligned lawyer was allegedly retained to bypass DOJ antitrust review

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: the January 2026 Merger Exchange, in which former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shareholders received Compass common stock. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Robert Reffkin, Compass's Founder, CEO, and Chairman, and Scott Wahlers, its CFO, each signed the Registration Statement for the approximately 162.1 million new COMP shares issued in the $4.2 billion all-stock Merger. The pleading asserts that when the action commenced, COMP stock closed more than 28% below its exchange-date price, a decline of roughly $3.65 per share. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by December 8, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The case is pending in the Southern District of New York under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933. It names Compass and ten individuals: Reffkin, Wahlers, seven other Compass directors, and Anywhere's chief executive. As averred, Reffkin and Wahlers each reviewed, contributed to, and signed the S-4, which the SEC declared effective on December 2, 2025.

The Offering Materials promised "reasonable best efforts" to clear the deal, including responding to any Second Request under the HSR Act, and attested to "compliance with applicable laws." The complaint charges that Compass instead secretly retained Trump-aligned lawyer Mike Davis to appeal above the head of the DOJ Antitrust Division to the Deputy Attorney General's office.

Alleged Section 15 Control Person Liability for the CEO and CFO



Signature authority: Reffkin and Wahlers each signed the Registration Statement registering the new COMP shares exchanged in the Merger.

Regulatory strategy: The Offering Materials gave Compass "the right to direct, devise, implement and control" its strategy and communications with government agencies on HSR Act clearance.

Boardroom oversight: Reffkin chaired the Compass board, and seven additional directors also signed the Registration Statement.

Information supplied: Compass confirmed it supplied the information about itself in the Offering Materials, including its attestation to "the absence of governmental investigations."

Undisclosed approach: The documents allegedly omitted the backchannel appeal that avoided a Second Request. Diligence: The complaint alleges no defendant made a reasonable investigation into whether the Registration Statement was accurate and complete.

Why the Signatures Matter to Former Anywhere Holders

The complaint expressly disclaims fraud or intent, so these claims turn on what the Offering Materials said and omitted. Under Section 15, individuals who allegedly controlled Compass may be held jointly responsible with the Company.

"Corporate officers who sign a registration statement have a duty to ensure it is accurate and complete. The complaint alleges that the documents used to issue roughly 162.1 million Compass shares described an ordinary regulatory path while a very different approach was allegedly underway." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM - For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Investors who suffered losses have until December 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the COMP Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the COMP lawsuit? A: The complaint names Compass, Inc. and individual defendants, including senior executives and directors who signed, or are deemed to have signed, the Registration Statement for the Merger. Among them are CEO Robert Reffkin and CFO Scott Wahlers.

Q: What is the COMP class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) alleging materially false and misleading statements in the Offering Materials for the January 2026 merger exchange with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Shares fell after a news report, a congressional letter, and a New York Attorney General investigation raised questions about how the merger avoided an extended DOJ antitrust review. Investors who acquired shares in the merger exchange and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the COMP investor lawsuit? A: Former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. shareholders may be eligible if they exchanged their Anywhere stock for COMP common stock in the January 2026 Merger Exchange and suffered financial losses. Eligibility is based on acquiring shares in the exchange and on documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do COMP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Useful records include brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices. Records of the Anywhere-to-Compass share exchange are also helpful.

Q: What if I already sold my COMP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on how and when you acquired your shares, not whether you still hold them. Former Anywhere shareholders who received COMP stock in the Merger Exchange and later sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, these cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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