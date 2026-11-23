The global power lawn and garden equipment market was valued at US$81.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$120.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by increasing investment in residential landscaping, commercial grounds maintenance, battery-powered equipment, robotic lawn care systems and connected outdoor tools.

Demand for lawn mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge cutters and related equipment continues to rise among residential users, professional landscapers and commercial operators. Manufacturers are strengthening their product portfolios with higher-performance electric and battery-operated systems as customers seek reduced emissions, lower noise levels and greater operating convenience.

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Electrification is reshaping the competitive landscape of the global power lawn and garden equipment market. Advances in lithium-ion battery technology have increased runtime, power output and charging efficiency, enabling cordless products to compete more effectively with gasoline-powered equipment. Interchangeable battery platforms are also supporting brand loyalty by allowing users to operate multiple tools through a shared power ecosystem.

Smart and autonomous technologies represent another important area of market development. Robotic lawn mowers, automated scheduling, app-based controls, equipment monitoring and remote diagnostics are improving operational efficiency across residential and commercial applications. These capabilities are especially relevant to users seeking reliable maintenance with reduced manual intervention.

Environmental considerations are accelerating the transition away from conventional gasoline-powered models. Emissions regulations, municipal noise restrictions and corporate sustainability targets are encouraging the adoption of electric equipment. Product development is increasingly focused on quieter motors, efficient battery systems and improved energy management without compromising cutting performance.

Additional growth is associated with the continued popularity of home gardening, do-it-yourself landscaping and outdoor living spaces. Rising disposable income in key markets is supporting purchases of premium equipment, while e-commerce platforms are expanding product availability and enabling buyers to compare specifications, prices and customer reviews. Commercial landscaping companies are also investing in durable, connected equipment to improve fleet utilization and workforce productivity.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Power source: The report analyzes electric power, battery-operated, manually operated and other power-source categories. The electric power segment is forecast to reach US$49.6 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6.9%. The battery-operated segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period.

End use: Coverage includes commercial and residential applications, reflecting purchasing patterns among homeowners, landscaping contractors, grounds-maintenance providers and other users.

United States: The U.S. power lawn and garden equipment market was valued at US$22.1 billion in 2025, supported by established landscaping activity, high equipment ownership and growing adoption of cordless platforms.

China: China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% and reach US$25.1 billion by 2032, positioning it among the fastest-growing major markets. Global coverage: The geographic analysis encompasses the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, including selected country-level forecasts.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ millions. It assesses market dynamics, segment performance, regional growth patterns, competitive positioning and developments likely to influence future demand.

Key questions addressed include how the global power lawn and garden equipment market will evolve through 2032, which factors will drive or restrain growth, which product categories are expected to outperform and how competitive conditions may change across major regions. The research also supports the identification of revenue opportunities, investment priorities, product-development strategies and market-entry considerations.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia. The report tracks emerging shifts identified through expert discussions, corporate activity and market-relevant developments before they are fully reflected in conventional secondary research.

Insights are drawn from a broad, validated intelligence base that includes conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other authoritative sources. These signals are synthesized to clarify market direction, identify influential technologies and highlight developments with strategic implications.

The report also evaluates company-level activity and regional competitive structures. Because a single global market share estimate may not reflect geographic differences, market share analysis is extended into major regions where relevant and aligned with the competitive dynamics of each market.

Companies Featured in the Market Report



Deere & Company

DEWALT Industrial Tool Co.

Echo, Inc.

Emak SpA

Makita Corporation

American Lawn Mower Company

Brinly-Hardy Co., Inc.

Honda India Power Products Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Greenworks Tools, Inc. Ha-Ko Group

Report Features



Annual market data and forecasts covering 2025 through 2032

Analysis of major power-source and end-use segments

Regional and country-level assessments across developed and emerging markets

Competitive intelligence and profiles of prominent industry participants

Evaluation of electrification, battery innovation, automation and connected equipment

Actionable insights for strategic planning and revenue opportunity assessment Complimentary report updates for one year

Key Attributes

