MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Synthetic Diamond Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global synthetic diamond market is expected to reach an estimated $38.1 billion by 2035, up from $23.4 billion in 2027, representing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by rising use in military optics and aerospace components, expanding sensor and scanning applications, and increasing demand from the semiconductor and electronics industries.

The future of the global synthetic diamond market looks promising, with opportunities in high-end electronics, laser and x-ray systems, surgical machinery, and quantum computing.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the manufacturing process category, High Pressure, High Temperature will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its affordability and widespread use.

Within the application category, surgical machinery is expected to record the highest growth, supported by rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and equipment. APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period, driven by expanding electronics manufacturing and rising smartphone demand across Asia.

Emerging Trends in the Synthetic Diamond Market

The synthetic diamond market is evolving beyond jewelry toward industrial, technological, and scientific applications. From 2025 to 2027, declining Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) costs and expanding production capacity are expected to accelerate adoption. Competition will increasingly center on consistency, total cost, certification, and engineering services rather than diamond size alone.



Industrial expansion: Process and technology improvements are supporting broader use in thermal management, electronics, medical devices, optics, sensing, and quantum systems.

Sustainability and traceability: Producers are increasing their use of renewable energy and auditable production processes to support environmental and carbon-related claims.

Price compression: Annual price declines of 20-30% for some lab-grown diamonds are expanding consumer access while increasing margin pressure and discouraging new market entrants.

Application diversification: Synthetic diamonds are gaining traction in thermoelectric, medical, optical, semiconductor, and advanced engineering applications. Supply chain regionalization: Although manufacturing investment remains concentrated in Asia and the Middle East, production and distribution capacity is expanding in the United States and Europe.

Price erosion and intensifying competition will remain key concerns. Companies that combine product innovation, customer relationship management, sustainable manufacturing, and application-specific engineering are expected to be best positioned for growth.

Recent Developments in the Synthetic Diamond Market

The market is increasingly taking on the characteristics of an advanced materials industry. Lower prices, Chinese capacity expansion, semiconductor investment, and evolving certification practices are reshaping competition and increasing the importance of quality and product differentiation.



India's research investment: India's 2025 budget allocated?6,903 crore to the Ministry of Science and Technology, supporting research that includes synthetic diamond development and commercialization.

De Beers market exit: De Beers closed its lab-grown diamond jewelry business in 2024, citing weak consumer demand. The exit highlights the need for producers to compete through quality, branding, design, and differentiated applications.

Diamond substrates: Element Six advanced the commercialization of diamond substrates for high-power electronics, targeting thermal conductivity of 2,200 W/mK. These substrates can improve heat management and electronic device performance.

Chinese capacity expansion: Chinese companies added CVD reactors and large-scale production facilities in 2025. This expansion is expected to place further pressure on prices and require non-Chinese suppliers to compete through performance and technical specifications. Revised reporting practices: Beginning in 2025, the Gemological Institute of America shifted from traditional grading reports for lab-grown diamonds to descriptive reports. This may encourage greater use of disclosure systems, blockchain records, laser inscriptions, and other provenance tools.

Continued price declines may stimulate demand for larger jewelry stones but will also increase consolidation pressure. Given the capital-intensive nature of diamond synthesis, suppliers with vertically-integrated production and end-use engineering capabilities are likely to hold an advantage, while mergers and acquisitions may increase over the next 5 to 10 years.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Synthetic Diamond Market

Lower CVD production costs, rising thermal management requirements, and stronger supply chain visibility are creating growth opportunities beyond jewelry, particularly in electronics, aerospace, tooling, photonics, and medical technology.



Thermal management: Diamond heat spreaders can help manage heat dissipation in high-power semiconductors. As individual chip power ratings exceed 1,000 watts, demand for advanced thermal materials is expected to increase over the next three to five years.

Cutting tools: Synthetic diamonds are used to machine non-ferrous metals and ceramic composites. Aerospace production backlogs, including Boeing's reported commercial backlog of more than 5,500 aircraft in February 2025, support demand for lightweight components and diamond-based tooling.

Photonics and quantum systems: Improved defect control is enabling synthetic diamond components for sensing, photonics, and quantum technologies. The European Union's €1 billion Quantum Flagship investment is expected to support further development and commercialization.

Medical technology: Diamond-based components can improve the biocompatibility and wear resistance of medical devices. Certification pathways such as the U.S. FDA's Medical Device Single Audit Program can facilitate market access. Jewelry: Enforcement of the Federal Trade Commission's Jewelry Guides, including disclosure requirements for laboratory grown diamonds, raises compliance expectations and may strengthen the position of established manufacturers and retailers.

Manufacturers that establish specialized capabilities in diamond-based components, application engineering, and regional supply are expected to benefit from first-mover advantages.

Synthetic Diamond Market Drivers and Challenges

The market is influenced by changing consumer preferences, technological advances, regulatory requirements, economic conditions, and growing industrial demand. Long-term success will depend on product differentiation, consistent quality, transparent disclosure, and the ability to address consumer perceptions.

Market Drivers



Jewelry demand: Laboratory grown diamonds are gaining acceptance as lower-cost alternatives to natural diamonds. Their consistent appearance, availability, and perceived sourcing benefits are particularly attractive to younger consumers. Retailers will need to provide transparent grading, distinctive designs, and strong customer service.

Production technology: Advances in High Pressure, High Temperature and CVD processes, reactor design, and automation are improving diamond size, quality, consistency, and manufacturing scale.

Industrial applications: Synthetic diamonds offer hardness, thermal conductivity, chemical stability, and wear resistance for cutting, drilling, polishing, heat spreading, sensing, and quantum technologies. Industrial buyers prioritize lot-to-lot consistency and reliable local supply.

Sustainability and traceability: Synthetic production can address concerns surrounding labor practices and the environmental and social impacts of mineral supply chains. Renewable energy use and lifecycle disclosure are becoming increasingly important purchasing criteria. Manufacturing efficiency: Longer growth cycles, automation, and polishing improvements are reducing cost per carat. In February 2025, several laboratory grown diamonds were reported to be more than 50% less expensive than mined alternatives, supporting demand among price sensitive consumers.

Market Challenges



Price erosion: Annual price reductions above 20% for certain lab grown diamonds have compressed margins and reduced inventory values. Producers will need to improve productivity and expand into higher-value or industrial applications.

Energy consumption: CVD, plasma, cooling, and purification systems require substantial electricity. Environmental benefits may be reduced when production relies on coal-fired power, while electricity price volatility remains outside producers' control. Energy efficiency and renewable power sourcing will therefore be critical.

Consumer perception and regulation: Synthetic diamonds are often perceived as less rare and as having lower resale value than mined diamonds. Inconsistent standards and misleading advertising can reinforce these concerns. Compliance requirements: Increased regulatory and trade organization focus on labeling, separation, and consistent grading will raise operating costs but may also reduce deceptive practices and strengthen consumer confidence.

Market interest remains strong due to changing consumer preferences, jewelry demand, and emerging industrial uses. However, manufacturers and retailers must balance production costs, energy use, product specifications, certification, and environmental claims. Transparent disclosure and meaningful product differentiation will be essential.

List of Synthetic Diamond Market Companies

Companies compete on product quality, technical performance, manufacturing scale, cost efficiency, and application expertise. Leading participants are investing in production capacity, research and development, infrastructure, and value chain integration to serve rising demand and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Adamas One

Applied Diamond

Element Six

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

ILJIN Diamond

New Diamond Technology

Pure Grown

Sumitomo Electric

Swarovski Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond

Country Wise Outlook for the Synthetic Diamond Market

From 2025 to 2027, the industry is expected to place greater emphasis on electronics and advanced industrial uses, supported by automation, larger wafer production, and higher-purity diamond materials.



United States: Diamond Foundry announced plans in May 2024 to invest $1 billion over several years in expanding its Virginia manufacturing campus. The investment supports domestic production for jewelry, high-tech, and advanced industrial applications.

China: Henan remains a major center for High Pressure, High Temperature synthetic diamond production. Continued facility expansion and automation are strengthening China's position in diamonds used for cutting tools, electronics, and related products. One estimate placed Chinese output at 1.5 billion carats in 2025.

Germany: Fraunhofer research institutes continue to advance diamond-based power electronics, quantum technologies, and Chemical-vapour-deposited diamond thermal management for automotive, aerospace, and energy applications.

India: The Union Budget for 2025-26 maintained zero customs duty on diamond seeds and continued grant support for lab-grown diamond research. These measures are expected to help the domestic industry move beyond polishing toward higher Value-added manufacturing. Japan: Sumitomo Electric continued the development and commercialization of synthetic diamond heat sinks and related products in 2025, supporting semiconductor, laser, and high-frequency electronic device applications.

Features of the Global Synthetic Diamond Market Report



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Analysis by product type, manufacturing process, application, and region.

Regional coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Evaluation of growth opportunities across products, technologies, applications, and geographic markets. Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report



What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the synthetic diamond market?

Which applications, manufacturing processes, and regions are expected to grow fastest, and why?

What factors are affecting market dynamics, business risks, and competitive threats?

Which emerging trends and changing customer requirements are reshaping demand?

What product and technology developments are influencing the competitive landscape?

Who are the major market participants, and what strategies are they pursuing?

What substitution risks could affect market share? What M&A activity has occurred during the last eight years, and how has it affected the industry?

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