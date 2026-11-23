MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock new revenue streams through SaMD commercialization, AI-assisted diagnostics, medical imaging, patient monitoring and hospital system integration.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan AI-enabled medical devices market was valued at USD 68.8 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 85.0 million in 2026 to USD 393.0 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% from 2026 to 2033, reflecting the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence across Japan's healthcare system.

Market growth is being supported by the increasing integration of AI into medical imaging equipment, rising use of AI-assisted diagnostic software and growing demand for more efficient clinical workflows. Healthcare providers are implementing AI-enabled medical technologies to enhance diagnostic capabilities, support clinical decision-making and improve the management of complex patient data.

AI medical imaging and radiology AI are expected to remain important areas of market development. AI-Assisted Image Interpretation and Computer-Aided Detection/Diagnosis solutions are increasingly being incorporated into imaging workflows to help healthcare professionals evaluate medical scans. Other Imaging AI applications are also expanding as hospitals and diagnostic centers seek advanced tools that can support accuracy, productivity and timely clinical assessment.

Beyond medical imaging, adoption is increasing across AI-Enabled Endoscopy, AI Cardiology & Cardiac Diagnostics, AI Neurology & Neurological Diagnostics and AI Patient Monitoring & Physiological Monitoring. Key cardiac applications include ECG Analysis, Arrhythmia Detection and Other AI-Enabled Cardiac Diagnostics. Neurological applications include EEG Analysis, Neurological Monitoring and Other AI-Enabled Neurological Devices.

Japan's initiatives to accelerate the commercialization of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) are creating additional opportunities for technology developers and healthcare organizations. Advances in medical imaging, healthcare data analytics and hospital information systems are further strengthening the adoption of AI-enabled medical devices. The integration of AI into clinical infrastructure is expected to support broader deployment across hospitals, outpatient facilities, specialist clinics and diagnostic environments.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes Japan AI-enabled medical devices market trends across key applications and disease areas from 2021 to 2033.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



AI Medical Imaging

Radiology AI

AI-Assisted Image Interpretation

Computer-Aided Detection/Diagnosis

Other Imaging AI

AI-Enabled Endoscopy

AI Cardiology & Cardiac Diagnostics

ECG Analysis

Arrhythmia Detection

Other AI-Enabled Cardiac Diagnostics

AI Neurology & Neurological Diagnostics

EEG Analysis

Neurological Monitoring

Other AI-Enabled Neurological Devices

AI Patient Monitoring & Physiological Monitoring Other AI-Enabled Medical Devices

Disease Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Respiratory and Pulmonary Diseases

Musculoskeletal and Orthopedic Conditions Other Disease Areas

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning and business development in Japan's rapidly expanding AI-enabled healthcare technology sector. It examines market size, revenue forecasts, growth opportunities, emerging trends and application-level demand. The analysis also assesses the market presence of key participants and highlights product innovation shaping future competition.



Detailed analysis of major applications and disease areas

Revenue estimates and forecasts through 2033

Assessment of market drivers, trends and growth opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis

Insights into product innovation and evolving clinical applications Actionable intelligence for strategic decision-making and revenue development

With AI adoption expanding across diagnostic imaging, cardiology, neurology, endoscopy and patient monitoring, the Japan AI-enabled medical devices market offers significant opportunities for medical device manufacturers, software developers, healthcare providers, investors and other industry stakeholders seeking to participate in the modernization of clinical care.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1 Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.2 Objectives

1.2.1 Objective - 1

1.2.2 Objective - 2

1.2.3 Objective - 3

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Information Procurement

1.5 Market Specific Research Models

1.5.1 Consensus-Based Estimates & Forecasting

1.5.2 Model 1: Commodity Flow Analysis

1.5.3 Model 2: Demand Based Market Sizing Framework

1.5.4 Model 3: Primary Research Methodology

1.5.5 Model 4: Internal Database

1.5.6 Model 5: CAGR Calculation and Forecast Modeling

1.6 List of Secondary Sources

1.7 List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Application Segment Outlook

2.3 Disease Area Segment Outlook

2.4 Competitive Landscape

2.5 Key Technology Trends

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 AI in Cardiology Market

3.1.2.2 AI in Medical Imaging Market

3.1.2.3 AI in Endoscopy Market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diseases and Growing Healthcare Needs

3.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of AI Automation in Healthcare Facilities

3.2.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of AI-Enabled Diagnostic Software

3.2.1.2.2 Government Budget Allocation for AI in Healthcare

3.2.1.3 Supportive and Structured Regulatory Framework

3.2.1.4 Technological Innovations in the AI-Enabled Medical Devices

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Limited Reimbursement for AI-Based Diagnostics

3.2.2.2 Cybersecurity Concerns are Slowing Cloud-Based AI Adoption

3.2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4 Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1 Overseas Manufacturers Depend on Local Partners

3.3 Technology Trends

3.3.1 Integration of AI Into Medical Equipment

3.3.2 AI-Based Diagnostic Support

3.3.3 AI-Enabled Patient Monitoring

3.3.4 Software as a Medical Device (SaMD)

3.3.5 Integration of AI with Hospital Workflows

3.3.6 Emerging AI-enabled Diagnostic Devices

3.4 Regulatory & Market Entry Overview

3.4.1 Regulatory Considerations for AI-Enabled Medical Devices

3.4.2 AI/Samd Approval Considerations

3.4.3 Overseas Manufacturer Entry Considerations

3.4.4 Local Partnership/Distributor Considerations

3.5 Japan Market Opportunity / Gap Assessment

3.5.1 Technologies Already Well Penetrated

3.5.2 Emerging Technology Areas

3.5.3 Areas with Strong Incumbent Competition

3.5.4 Potential Technology White Spaces

3.6 Industry Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2 PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market: Application / Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Segment Definition

4.2 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market: Application / Technology Segment Dashboard

4.3 Application / Technology Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.4 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market Size Estimates & Forecast, Application/Technology, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.1 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market Size Estimates & Forecast, AI Medical Imaging, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market Size Estimates & Forecast, AI Cardiology & Cardiac Diagnostics, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market Size Estimates & Forecast, AI Neurology & Neurological Diagnostics, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2 AI Medical Imaging

4.4.2.1 AI Medical Imaging Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2 Radiology AI

4.4.2.2.1 Radiology AI Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.3 AI-Assisted Image Interpretation

4.4.2.3.1 AI-Assisted Image Interpretation Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.4 Computer-Aided Detection/Diagnosis

4.4.2.4.1 Computer-Aided Detection/Diagnosis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2.5 Other Imaging AI

4.4.2.5.1 Other Imaging AI Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3 AI-Enabled Endoscopy

4.4.3.1 AI-Enabled Endoscopy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4 AI Cardiology & Cardiac Diagnostics

4.4.4.1 AI Cardiology & Cardiac Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2 ECG Analysis

4.4.4.2.1 ECG Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.3 Arrhythmia Detection

4.4.4.3.1 Arrhythmia Detection Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4.4 Other AI-Enabled Cardiac Diagnostics

4.4.4.4.1 Other AI-Enabled Cardiac Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5 AI Neurology & Neurological Diagnostics

4.4.5.1 AI Neurology & Neurological Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.2 EEG Analysis

4.4.5.2.1 EEG Analysis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.3 Neurological

4.4.5.3.1 Neurological Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5.4 Other AI-Enabled Neurological Devices

4.4.5.4.1 Other AI-Enabled Neurological Devices Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.6 AI Patient Monitoring & Physiological Monitoring

4.4.6.1 AI Patient Monitoring & Physiological Monitoring Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7 Other AI-Enabled Medical Devices

4.4.7.1 Other AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market: Disease Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Segment Definition

5.2 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market: Disease Area Segment Dashboard

5.3 Disease Area Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.4 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market Size Estimates & Forecast, Disease Area, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1 Oncology

5.4.1.1 Oncology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.4.2.1 Cardiovascular Diseases Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.3 Neurological Disorders

5.4.3.1 Neurological Disorders Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.4 Gastrointestinal Disorders

5.4.4.1 Gastrointestinal Disorders Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.5 Respiratory and Pulmonary Diseases

5.4.5.1 Respiratory and Pulmonary Diseases Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.6 Musculoskeletal and Orthopedic Conditions

5.4.6.1 Musculoskeletal and Orthopedic Conditions Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.7 Other Disease Areas

5.4.7.1 Other Disease Areas Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Key Company Categorization

6.2 Company Market Positioning, 2025

6.3 Existing AI Medical Device Companies in Japan

6.3.1 Cybernet Systems Corporation

6.3.1.1 Company Overview

6.3.1.2 Financial Performance

6.3.1.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.2 NEC Corporation

6.3.2.1 Company Overview

6.3.2.2 Financial Performance

6.3.2.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.3 Fujifilm Corporation

6.3.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.3.2 Financial Performance

6.3.3.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.4 LPIXEL Inc.

6.3.4.1 Company Overview

6.3.4.2 Financial Performance

6.3.4.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.5 AI Medical Service Inc.

6.3.5.1 Company Overview

6.3.5.2 Financial Performance

6.3.5.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.6 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.3.6.1 Company Overview

6.3.6.2 Financial Performance

6.3.6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.7 Konica Minolta, Inc.

6.3.7.1 Company Overview

6.3.7.2 Financial Performance

6.3.7.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.8 DoctorNet Co., Ltd.

6.3.8.1 Company Overview

6.3.8.2 Financial Performance

6.3.8.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.9 Cardio Intelligence Inc.

6.3.9.1 Company Overview

6.3.9.2 Financial Performance

6.3.9.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.10 Aillis Inc.

6.3.10.1 Company Overview

6.3.10.2 Financial Performance

6.3.10.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.3.11 Fujitsu Limited

6.3.11.1 Company Overview

6.3.11.2 Financial Performance

6.3.11.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.11.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.4 Additional Companies List

Chapter 7 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market: Overseas Technology & Inbound Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overseas Companies Already Entering / Expanding in Japan

7.1.1 Strategic Initiatives

7.1.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.3 Product Launches and Approvals

7.1.4 Partnerships & Collaborations and Agreements

7.1.5 Regional Expansion

7.1.6 OTHERS

7.2 Overseas Companies with Limited / No Significant Japan Presence

7.3 Potential Inbound Opportunity Shortlist

Chapter 8 Japan AI-Enabled Medical Devices Market: Market Entry Assessment

8.1 Potential Entry Routes into Japan

8.1.1 Direct Market Entry

8.1.2 Strategic Partnership

8.1.3 Licensing

8.1.4 OEM Partnership

8.2 Examples of Overseas Companies Entering Japan

8.3 Key Entry Considerations

8.4 Potential Local Partnership Ecosystem

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [45]

Companies Featured



Cybernet Systems Corporation

NEC Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

LPIXEL Inc.

AI Medical Service Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

DoctorNet Co., Ltd.

Cardio Intelligence Inc.

Aillis Inc. Fujitsu Limited

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