MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on decentralized diagnostics with point-of-care solutions, using segment, regional and competitive insights to uncover revenue streams and guide investment.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care immunoassay analyzer market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 2.3 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 38.4% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by the healthcare industry's continued transition toward decentralized diagnostic workflows. Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities are increasingly seeking technologies that enable quantitative immunoassay testing closer to the point of care. This shift is strengthening demand for analyzers that support timely clinical decisions across cardiac care, infectious diseases, inflammation, sepsis, metabolic disorders, and other diagnostic applications.

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and examines industry trends, market opportunities, competitive dynamics, product innovation, and strategic growth prospects. Its analysis covers historical and forecast developments across key market segments, enabling stakeholders to evaluate demand patterns and identify potential revenue opportunities.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into handheld & portable analyzers and compact benchtop analyzers. These product categories address different testing environments and operational requirements, ranging from mobile diagnostic settings to healthcare facilities requiring space-efficient benchtop systems.

Based on analyzer type, the report evaluates dedicated immunoassay analyzers and multifunction POCT analyzers with immunoassay capability. The detection technology analysis includes fluorescence, chemiluminescence, electrochemical, and other detection technologies.

Application areas covered by the report include:



Cardiac Disease Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Inflammation & Sepsis Testing

Coagulation & Thrombosis Testing

Endocrine & Reproductive Health Testing

Diabetes & Metabolic Testing

Renal Disease Testing

Nutritional & Bone Health Testing

Oncology Testing Other Application

End-use analysis encompasses hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research centers & academic institutes, and other end users. This segmentation highlights the expanding role of point-of-care immunoassay analyzers across clinical diagnostics, laboratory operations, medical research, and academic settings.

Regional Market Coverage

The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

North America's leading revenue share reflects the region's established healthcare infrastructure, adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and growing emphasis on efficient point-of-care testing. The report also evaluates opportunities across developing and established markets as healthcare providers increase investment in accessible diagnostic capabilities.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence to support effective business planning and investment decisions. It provides segment and regional revenue forecasts, market estimates, growth opportunity assessments, trend analysis, and insights into the competitive presence of key industry participants.

Stakeholders can use the findings to assess market potential, refine competition strategies, monitor product innovation, and identify emerging revenue streams. The analysis also examines the principal trends and growth drivers expected to shape the point-of-care immunoassay analyzer market through 2033, offering actionable information for manufacturers, healthcare organizations, investors, research institutions, and other industry participants.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Type Segment

1.2.2. Analyzer Type Segment

1.2.3. Detection Technology Segment

1.2.4. Application Segment

1.2.5. End Use Segment

1.3. Information Analysis

1.3.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Primary Research

1.6. Market Model

1.7. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.8. Objectives

1.8.1. Objective 1

1.8.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. Global Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Demand for Rapid Near-Patient Clinical Decision-Making

3.2.1.2. Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Sepsis

3.2.1.3. Technological Advancements in Portable, Automated, and High-Sensitivity Immunoassay Analyzers

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Analyzer-Acquisition, Proprietary-Consumable, Maintenance, and Quality-Control Costs

3.2.2.2. Regulatory, Reimbursement, Operator-Training, and Result-Standardization Challenges Across Decentralized Testing Settings

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Market Size & Trend Analysis by Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Handheld & Portable Analyzer

4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Compact Benchtop Analyzer

4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Global Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market: Analyzer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Analyzer Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Market Size & Trend Analysis by Analyzer Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Dedicated Immunoassay Analyzers

5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Multifunction POCT Analyzers with Immunoassay Capability

5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market: Detection Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Detection Technology Movement Analysis

6.3. Market Size & Trend Analysis by Detection Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Fluorescence

6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Chemiluminescence

6.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Electrochemical

6.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

6.7. Other Detection Technology

6.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Application Movement Analysis

7.3. Market Size & Trend Analysis by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cardiac Disease Testing

7.5. Infectious Disease Testing

7.6. Inflammation & Sepsis Testing

7.7. Coagulation & Thrombosis Testing

7.8. Endocrine & Reproductive Health Testing

7.9. Diabetes & Metabolic Testing

7.10. Renal Disease Testing

7.11. Nutritional & Bone Health Testing

7.12. Oncology Testing

7.13. Other Application

7.14. Application Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Global Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. End Use Movement Analysis

8.3. Market Size & Trend Analysis by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Hospitals and Clinics

8.5. Diagnostic Laboratories

8.6. Research Centers and Academic Institutes

8.7. Other End Users

8.8. End Use Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Point-of-Care Immunoassay Analyzer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Dashboard

9.2. Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

9.3. Country Analysis Coverage

9.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

9.3.2. Regulatory Framework/Reimbursement Structure

9.3.3. Competitive Scenario

9.3.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

9.4. North America

9.4.1. U.S.

9.4.2. Canada

9.4.3. Mexico

9.5. Europe

9.5.1. UK

9.5.2. Germany

9.5.3. France

9.5.4. Italy

9.5.5. Spain

9.5.6. Norway

9.5.7. Sweden

9.5.8. Denmark

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Japan

9.6.2. China

9.6.3. India

9.6.4. Australia

9.6.5. South Korea

9.6.6. Thailand

9.7. Latin America

9.7.1. Brazil

9.7.2. Argentina

9.8. MEA

9.8.1. South Africa

9.8.2. Saudi Arabia

9.8.3. UAE

9.8.4. Kuwait

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company/Competition Categorization

10.2. Strategy Mapping

10.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

10.4. List of Key Certification Providers/Scheme Owners

10.5. Company Profiles/Listing

10.5.1. Profile Coverage

10.5.1.1. Company Overview

10.5.1.2. Financial Performance

10.5.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5.2. Abbott

10.5.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.5.4. Siemens Healthineers AG

10.5.5. Danaher Corporation

10.5.6. QuidelOrtho Corporation

10.5.7. bioMerieux SA

10.5.8. PHC Holdings Corporation

10.5.9. Boditech Med Inc.

10.5.10. Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.

10.5.11. Getein Biotech, Inc.

List of Tables [150]

List of Figures [79]

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation

bioMerieux SA

PHC Holdings Corporation

Boditech Med Inc.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. Getein Biotech, Inc.

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